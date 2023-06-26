11 Swimsuits That Don’t Dig Into Your Skin or Cut Off Your Circulation

Regardless of your body type, shape, and size, the battle of trying to find a figure-flattering and actually cute swimsuit that doesn’t dig into your skin can be a major challenge. Finding a swimsuit that’s not too loose nor too tight (because a saggy swimsuit is almost worse than one that digs in) is no easy feat.

Whether we’re talking about a bikini, sexy one-piece or tankini, even if the fit of your swimsuit of choice is ~almost~ spot on, that doesn’t necessarily mean that it won’t cut into your skin in some places and droop in others. Sizing up or down is certainly an option, but it’s not foolproof.

Fortunately, there are factors aside from size considerations that can help you find the best anti-digging swimsuit for your body shape that won’t put you at risk for a wardrobe malfunction—and that won’t cut off your circulation, for that matter. Like seamless underwear and bras, seamless and anti-elastic swimwear is also a thing that gives more stretch (in all directions) and helps the garment stick to your body like a second skin.

Another great anti-dig option is ruched and smocked fabrics that offer more stretch and movement and tend to be elastic-free — which is often the culprit. Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite swimsuits that won’t pinch your skin or create the illusion of the dreaded “muffin top” situation.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Anthropologie is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Courtesy of Anthropologie.

This patterned bikini bottom comes with flowy sleeves that gently drape down your arms for a feminine, Grecian vibe that looks so much more fashion-forward than the typical triangle swim top.

Courtesy of Aerie.

Look, there’s a reason why these crossover swim bottoms are a best-seller. The ultra-flattering cut gives you a little bit of a smoothing effect without digging, while the cheeky backside shows off a little bit of that booty. To top it off, these swim bottoms are on sale for a whopping 70 percent off right now.

Photo: Carve Designs.

Finding a one-piece that fits just right is the ultimate challenge—that is, unless you shop for one at Carve Designs. This particular sporty-meets-feminine suit boasts adjustable straps so it’s not too tight or too loose and has medium coverage that’s necessary if you’re playing outdoor volleyball or splashing in the ocean waves. Best of all, Carve Designs’ suits are sustainable.

Courtesy of Summersalt.

Your swimsuit rotation wouldn’t be complete without the Instagram-favorite Sidestroke suit by Summersalt. It offers top-notch compression (without suffocating you) so everything stays in place so you can avoid any mishaps. It also comes in a rainbow of colorways and goes up to size 26. Grab the cult-fave suit for under $67.

Courtesy of Andie.

Equal parts sexy and simple, this ultra-flattering one-piece features a cheeky back, high cut, and adjustable straps for a super smooth fit.

Courtesy of Bare Necessities.

While some of us may like a little side spillage, others do not—especially when that means your top’s digging into you. This full-coverage top is available in sizes 32C through 3FF, so it’s got a good majority of us covered (literally). Plus, it’s marked down by 30 percent at the moment.

Photo: Volcom.

Free yourselves from straps, ties and lace that dig into your skin no matter how well it fits, and grab these seamless bikini bottoms instead. They’re part of Volcom’s Eco-True collection, which features the brand’s own Repreve recycled fiber that turns discarded plastic bottles into a sustainable fabric.

Courtesy of Athleta.

When searching for extra comfortable swimsuits, shopping from activewear brands might be the way to go. These brands understand the fabrics and designs that’ll make your body feel good. Take, for example, this one-piece from Athleta. Though made for water sports, it still has a simple and cute look that you could wear anywhere. Plus, the straps are adjustable so you can really nail the fit. Score this summer essential for an impressive 64 percent off while you still can.

Photo: Cupshe.

Scallop detailing and a high-rise cut tend to cut down on digging and they also help accentuate an hourglass figure.

Courtesy of ToBeInstyle.

If you’re into the cheeky fit (sun’s out, buns out, y’all) but not so into digging, these seamless bottoms will suit your fancy.

Courtesy of Luli Fama.

For those who dig a Brazilian style, these animal-print, dig-free bottoms are it.