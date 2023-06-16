This Target Tennis Skirt Is A Seriously Cute Dupe For My Fave Lululemon Version

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

You just have to swipe through TikTok for a few minutes to see all the fashion “dupes” popping up. It’s coming from the fear of missing out on so many of these micro-trends happening right now. It’s tough to afford the designer or higher-end version of trend after trend. That’s actually what I love about this Lululemon Pace Rival Skirt dupe I saw on TikTok.

The Target white tennis skirt is similar to Lululemon’s, which makes it a great dupe. But it’s not exactly the same so it’s not a total fake. Both are great options to have in your wardrobe for different reasons. I have the Lululemon Pace Rival Mid Rise Skirt in White and I love it for running from yoga to errands while looking cute and feeling comfortable.

This lightweight mini is stretchy and sweat-proof, with shorts underneath for max comfort. It’s a little flatter in the front and pleated in the back. I love wearing it even if I haven’t played tennis since high school. It easily goes from the gym to brunch with a nicer top. It retails for $68 and is available in sizes 0 to 14.

On the flip side, the Wild Fable asymmetrical skirt is a similar option that can be dressed up or down. Pair it with white sneakers and a tank top for a sportier look, or add pink strappy sandals or heels to dress it up. Plus, it’s on sale for $15. It typically goes for $18, so you’ll save a few dollars.

It doesn’t have shorts underneath, but it does have an elastic waistband for a customized fit. The best part? It comes in sizes XS to 4X so it’s more inclusive in terms of sizing. Both are so cute and it’s hard to decide which to add to your closet. Since I already the Lululemon skirt in White, I think I’m going to grab Target’s skirt in pink.

If ruffles are more your thing, Target also has a tennis skirt option for that. This one also has a waist band made of stretchy fabric so you’ll get the perfect fit, and just the right amount of layers for a flowy look. And yes, it’s also on sale just in time for summer.You can score it for just $21.25.

Add a crop top, graphic tee, sweater vest or even a bikini top and you’re set for Summer 2023.