The 12 Best Butt-Lifting Swimsuits Money Can Buy

Perfect for that beach belfie.
By Mia Maguire, Maya Gandara
STYLECASTER | Butt Lifting Swimsuits
Image: Victoria's Secret; Forever 21; Frankies Bikinis; Solid & Striped; Adobe. Design: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.
Can you believe it’s already the beginning of summer (whoa, 2023 is flying by, am I right?) If you’re looking to revamp your current swimwear lineup with some butt-lifting swimsuits to flatter that (already cute AF) derriere, we’ve got you covered for any upcoming vacations. It’s always been my stance that a cheekier cut is more flattering than fuller coverage options regardless of your booty size—I mean, seriously, is there anything worse than an ill-fitted, overly-loose bathing suit bottom looking like a straight-up diaper that needs to be changed.

Obviously, the cut, design, and amount of coverage you opt for is totally up to you and your comfort level, but regardless of how much of your backside you’re down to reveal, there are tons of lifting and sculpting swimwear options on the market designed to boost your behind.

Look, sculpting swimwear can be uncomfortable—not to mention actually wearing them out in public—and some days, we just want our butts to look as much like the peach emoji as possible—regardless of whether we’ve been adhering to our spin class schedule, or caving into PMS spells, or indulging in pizza and wine whenever possible. In those scenarios, there is no better feeling than slipping into that go-to, butt-lifting swimsuit that never seems to fail us—even on the days when we’re not feeling our best (hey, we all have those days from time to time—regardless of how much we love our bodies or how confident we are).

Whether you’re looking for a cheeky Brazilian bikini bottom or a chic one-piece that highlights your assets, we’ve rounded up the most foolproof, backside-enhancing swimsuits that will help you remind yourself just how hot you are (bum and all).

Cupshe Cutout Scallop Trim One Piece Swimsuit
Photo: Cupshe.

Cupshe Cutout Scallop Trim One-Piece Swimsuit

$36.99 $39.99 8% Off
Buy Now

A scalloped trim makes everything look amazing, especially the bum! This one-piece from Target has a cut-out and knotted detail at the front, giving you flattering features from all angles.

Vilebrequin High-Waisted Bottom Bikini
Vilebrequin

Vilebrequin High-Waisted Bikini Bottoms

$140
Buy Now

French swimwear brand, Vilebrequin, has countless styles and designs to shop—including these high-waisted bikini bottoms decorated with butterflies. 

Sade Bikini Bottom
Revolve

Lovers & Friends Willow Bottom

$68
Buy Now

I STAN a classic red—or blood orange—shade, and these high-cut, cheeky bikini bottoms are already in my cart.

Photo: WeWoreWhat.

WeWoreWhat Cheeky High Leg Bikini Bottom

$90 $95 5% Off
Buy Now

These high-cut, cheeky bottoms are perfect for those who are looking for a bit of extra coverage in the mid-section but still want to show a little bit of booty.

Anne High Waisted Bikini Bottom
Revolve

Frankies Bikinis Anne High Waisted Bikini Bottom

$81 (was $90)
Buy Now

Brighten up any neutral bikini tops with this fun and festive high-waisted bikini bottom. It’s on sale for $81 at Revolve.

Riot Swim Bikini Bottom
Revolve

Riot Swim Toka Bikini Bottom

$99
Buy Now

If we’re talking scandalous, these bikini bottoms come in first. From the thong-like style to the sexy cut-out, these will certainly shake up your swim wardrobe.

Victoria's Secret Zuma Itsy Swim Bottom
Photo: Victoria’s Secret.

Victoria's Secret Zuma Itsy Swim Bottom

$3.99 (was $19.50)
Buy Now

For those who prefer a bit of a skimpier fit, these $4 butt-lifting bottoms won’t disappoint. The high-rise cut and thicker waistband function like a push-up bra for your behind.

STYLECASTER | Butt Lifting Swimsuits
Courtesy of Cupshe.

Cupshe Deep V One-Piece

$29.99 $33.99 12% Off

This super smoldering wrap swimsuit gives you medium to light coverage on the back while still feeling sexy, while the tie detail gives an hourglass-like effect.

Photo: Andie.

Andie The Banded Bottom

$27 $45 40% Off
Buy Now

These Andie bikini bottoms hug your hips in all the right places. The high-leg cut and wide straps give your bum a subtle lift.

Everlane The High-Rise Hipster Bottom
Photo: Everlane.

Everlane The High-Rise Hipster Bottom

$19 (was $35)
Buy Now

Everlane’s high-rise hipster bottoms are the perfect way to make your butt look extra perky. And if you’re on the hunt for a more sustainable option, these bottoms are made of 82 percent ECONYL yarn, which is a 100 percent regenerated nylon fiber made from waste.

STYLECASTER | Butt Lifting Swimsuits
Courtesy of Madewell.

Madewell Second Wave Bikini Shorts

$42
Buy Now

If you want to give your backside a bit of boost without showing a lot of actual skin, these ridiculously flattering shorts bottoms are the perfect match.

STYLECASTER | Butt Lifting Swimsuits
Courtesy of Solid & Striped.

Solid & Striped Anne Marie One Piece

$198
Buy Now

This classic, high-cut swimsuit is serving major “Baywatch” vibes—and yes, I am so here for it.

