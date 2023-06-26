10 Best Swimsuits Anyone With Small Boobs Should Buy Immediately

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you have a smaller bust size, shopping for swimsuits may feel like a challenge every season. It’s not that you won’t feel hot in your suit (because duh—of course you will!) but finding one that fits in all the right ways can be more of a challenge. But don’t fret. I’ve found the best swimsuits for small busts that will fit you perfectly and won’t move around throughout the day, whether you’re lounging around by the pool or partaking in some more active beach-side activities.

There are actually many swimsuit styles that are made specifically to look amazing on those with smaller breasts, no matter what style you’re into right now. Generally, opting for a bikini that comes with padding or underwire will add more lift if that’s what you’re looking for, while more daring styles—like suits that are covered in cutouts or options with a one-shoulder design—are guaranteed to highlight your natural cup size to perfection. In fact, you’re some of the only ones who can pull ’em off!

Simple string bikinis, for instance, are super on-trend right now and they look fab on you precisely because you don’t necessarily always need a ton of support. Whether you’re seeking a family-friendly one-piece that flatters and stays put or a super-skimpy vacay ‘kini to flex in on the ‘Gram, I promise the suit you seek is on the list below.

Ready to shop? Read on to see ten of the best swimsuits for smaller busts. You’re going to look so good.

If you’re after a bikini top that provides extra lift for your bust, try this push-up option that’s only $25 at Target. All of the criss-cross straps and details make this top unlike any you already own.

One thing smaller-chested women can easily stun in is a strapless bandeau bikini . We’re eyeing this animal print one from Amazon (but there are plenty of other colors and prints to choose from.)

This cut-out one-piece will accentuate in all the right places. Shop it in five different shades, from black to neon green.

Beaded details are all the rage this season, so three strands of pearlescent beads at the bust make for a one-piece worth buying. The open chest cut-out and halter neckline will give the girls a lift. Plus, it’s majorly on sale.

Did you know Amazon carries plenty of top-rated swimwear, including this high-waisted bikini for just $22 ? If you’re seeking an affordable option for an upcoming vacay, this is the place to go.

The textured material on this bikini top is giving, and we’re here for it. Shop the matching high-waisted bottoms to complete your go-to summer look.

The ability to embrace cut-outs full-on with less fear of a nip slip is what makes having a smaller chest in the summertime so great. Exhibit A? This mega-sexy bikini top by Frankies Bikinis shows some serious skin. Snag the bottoms to match!

Give your cleavage a gentle lift with CUUP’s Balconette Swim Top. Inspired by the classic balconette bra design, this bikini top provides plenty of support.

Wrap-style numbers never fail to flatter your figure, especially your cleavage. We adore this pink and red wrap bikini top and think it’s the perfect way to spice up your swimsuit collection. Shop other styles for up to 50 percent off right now, too.

This reminds us of a certain viral swimsuit from Instagram a while back….In case you didn’t know, swimoutlet.com has plenty of unique finds, including this scoop neck one-piece.