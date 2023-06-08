These Affordable Bags Give Bottega Vibes Without Being Full-On Dupes

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s OK to say you want a Bottega bag but can’t swing it financially right now. Girl, me too! I’m currently saving up to splurge, but in the meantime, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with shopping some bags that look like Bottega Veneta to hold you over. Brands and designers big and small have been inspired by BV’s latest designs and textures, so it’s pretty darn easy to get the look without dropping more than a month’s rent in the name of fashion.

And to be clear, I’m not talking about full-on dupes. Keep your DHGate shenanigans to yourself! I’m anti-anything that has a fake designer label, so there won’t be any Fauxtega on this list. Instead, I’ve found three bags with super-similar vibes to three of Bottega’s hottest styles. Any the best part? They’re all under $100!

Repeat after me: You do not need to spend thousands of dollars on a handbag if you A) don’t want to, B) can’t afford to, or C) aren’t sure you’ll love the trend in a few months. Instead, start small with something affordable that has the same look and only splurge when you really, truly feel it’s worth it (and if you want the real thing for less, consider renting your bags!). Until then, the brands below have some super on-trend options guaranteed to hold you over.

Courtesy of Bottega Veneta.

If you like Bottega’s The Chain Cassette Bag…

The style I’m currently lusting over at the moment is The Chain Cassette Bag. It’s so pillowy and chic! I like it so much, I wouldn’t even mind dragging around the world’s heaviest chain strap.

…Try This $30 Option

A New Day.

Is there anything Target can’t do? This quilted crossbody bag is so similar to Bottega’s style, and it’s made with faux leather that looks just like the real thing. The gold accents in the chain strap elevate the entire look so you can pair this with your designer dress and still look the part for half the price tag. Oh, and did we mention it comes in four different shades?

… Or this colorful choice

A New Day.

Lavender will make any little black dress pop, and the quilting is subtle, the bag structure is unique and the chain silver strap gives it a bit of edge. Wear it as a clutch or crossbody style.

…And this Steve Madden BMatterd Bag has you covered

These bags do have some major differences—the BMarvell Bag only has the woven look on the front and comes with a detachable black strap if you aren’t into the chain.

Courtesy of Bottega Veneta.

If you’re a fan of the classy Mini Jodie Leather Hobo…

Luxury shoppers who thought the two previous Bottega styles to be too bold are head over heels for the Mini Jodie Leather Hobo, a smaller style with the brand’s iconic woven nappa leather and a fun knotted handle detail.

A New Day.

…Pick up this style with a similar shape.

What I love about bags like this is that they pull double duty. You can wear it by the handles for a cute, mini bag power moment, or wear it crossbody style. It’s the perfect transitional bag to bring with you on vacation since it’ll keep your hands free during the day and show out as a hand-held style at dinner time. Pick it up in five different shades.

Courtesy of JW Pei.

…Or get the look with JW Pei’s Croissant Top Handle Bag

The design here is a little bit different, but definitely inspired by the Mini Jodie, no question. JW Pei’s version

features quilting instead of weaving and has a double-knot detail at the handle instead of just one. So good!