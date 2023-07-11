All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Just when I thought my summer wardrobe was complete, the amazing Amazon Prime Sale fashion deals have been announced, and now I have to go shopping yet again. The struggle is so real, but honestly, I’m not complaining—these savings are too good to pass up!

ICYMI, Amazon Prime Day just kicked off and is running from July 11-12. This year’s savings are bigger and better than you’ve seen before. You can get massive discounts on everything from home decor to shoes to electronics to beauty products, and all you’ve got to do is be a member of Amazon Prime. If you’re not already a member, it’s not too late to sign up!

Let’s talk about the deals. This Amazon Prime Sale, you can shop all kinds of fashion faves, from gym gear and loungewear (Hello, leggings!) to trendy pieces that will instantly elevate your summer and fall 2023 wardrobe. There’s a lot to see, and a lot to save big on, so take your time and shop wisely.

I know Amazon can be super overwhelming, so to make your life a bit easier, I rounded up a few of my favorite Prime Day fashion deals, the ones I definitely plan to shop before they (inevitably) sell out. If you’re into the idea of getting tons of clothes, shoes and accessories at majorly-discounted prices, read on for the savings you won’t want to sleep on. Happy Prime Day, y’all!

Courtesy of Levi’s.

Levi’s – Up to 40% Off

Um, yes please! Brands like Levi’s will have high-quality denim staples at up to 40% off. You can’t go wrong with a pair of denim cut-offs or a perfect-fitting pair of jeans once fall weather hits so you might as well get ’em at a discount.

Courtesy of Ray-Ban.

Ray-Ban Sunglasses- Up to 30% Off

It won’t be too hard to keep up with the ever-changing sunglass trends (in case you missed it, sporty is in) with these major deals on Ray-Ban and Oakley shades . From square frames to aviators, you’re bound to save in style.

Courtesy of The Drop.

The Drop – Up To 30% Off

If you need a formal dress, use Prime Day deals to your advantage! Brands like Amazon’s The Drop have up to 30% off some of their best-selling dresses. Need a classic tan trench ? The Drop releases limited collections designed by influencers so whatever you pick, will be exclusive and right on-trend.

Courtesy of New Balance.

New Balance – Up To 30% Off

Run fast for your mother, run fast for your father. Run fast in these New Balance sneakers on sale for up to 30% off. New Balance has managed to become the “It” shoe for street style and athletic activities so this is a great chance to grab a multi-purpose style .

Courtesy of For Love & Lemons.

For Love & Lemons, & other ShopBop Brands – Up to 25% Off

If you find yourself spending more time on ShopBop’s site than on Amazon’s, you’re going to love Prime Day. Since Amazon actually owns ShopBop’s site, brands like For Love & Lemons , APL and English Factory will be up to 25% off.

Shop More Prime Day 2023 Deals