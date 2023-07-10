The Best Amazon Prime Day Alternative Sales Worth Shopping This Week & Beyond

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

ICYMI, Amazon Prime Day 2023 is almost here, with two full days (July 11 and July 12) of endless deals across all product categories, from pricey tech gadgets to luxury beauty products. Prime Day is considered the “Black Friday in July” because it’s basically the biggest shopping event of the year before the pre-holiday deal season rolls in come November.

Following Amazon’s lead, plenty of other major retailers and coveted brands will also be holding Prime-Day-adjacent (and pretty massive) sitewide sales during Prime Day week, offering plenty of doorbuster deals on big-ticket items like TVs and AirPods, along with ample opportunities to stock up on new home decor, fashion, skincare — you name it.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up a few amazing Amazon Prime Day alternative sales to shop this week, along with a few discounted items we’re already prepping our carts with.

For all the luxury and label-loving tastemakers out there, prepare to get excited to shop without the guilt and buyer’s remorse because premium department store Saks Fifth Avenue will be offering 20 percent off your order when you spend over $500 with code ACTFAST20. Whether you’ve been waiting for the right time to finally buy that Dior lip oil that’s been sitting in your cart for what feels like a decade or need to invest in some new workwear staples, now’s the time to do so on a budget.

Saks Fifth Avenue

Tons of retailers are ramping up their mid-summer sales, and Target is no exception. Target Circle Week, running from now until July 15, is an exclusive sale for members of the retailer’s free loyalty program, Target Circle. Members can expect to score 20 to 50 percent off a tons of hot products from top brands such as Dyson, Keurig, Bissell, and Beats, as well select Target-exclusive brands, like Opalhouse, Threshhold, and Good & Gather.

Target

Walmart+ Week

Walmart+ Week officially kicks off July 11, allowing shoppers to find top-selling products at a comparable (or better) price to Prime Day. From vacuums, home decor, and hair tools, to electronics, patio furniture, and kitchen ware home decor to hair tools at a fraction of their normal price. Though the sale doesn’t open to the public until Tuesday, Walmart+ members receive early access to view the top deals (many of which are bound to go fast over the next several days) beginning July 10.

Walmart

Nordstrom’s iconic anniversary sale is coming in hot on the heels of Prime Day. Starting on July 11 for early access cardmembers and on July 17 for the general public, you can score thousands of discounts on Nordstrom brands with prices slashed on beauty, chic summer dresses, designer denim, and so much more. We reccomend shopping big-ticket items that never go on sale, such as finds from NuFace, Augustinus Bader, T3 hair tools, Versace, Balenciaga, and Dyson.

Dyson Dyson

During this week’s Ready, Set, Summer Sale, Society6 is offering 20 percent off a huge range of posters, framed prints, and wood art, as well as home decor. Plus, they’ve got up to 25 percent off back-to-school essentials like water bottles, backpacks, and laptop sleeves. It’s the perfect time to add a little extra flavor and pizazz to your everyday essentials while they’re at discount.

Society6

It’s time to give your summer shoe lineup a makeover. During Nike’s The Ultimate Sale, which runs from now until July 15, find a well-stocked variety of footwear, accessories, and clothing at affordable prices. We’re talking outlet-level discounts, up to 60 percent off with code ULTIMATE.

Nike

From now through July 16, get 20 percent off of the internet’s favorite skincare brand, Tula, with code ShopDirect20. Their probiotic-powered skincare has gone viral too many times to count, with the cooling and brightening eye balm, dark spot correcting vitamin C serum, and botanical retinol-alternative deep wrinkle serum, that tackles signs of aging, being top picks of TikTok creators. Plus, if your order exceeds $40, you’ll receive free shipping.



Tula

Best Buy — aka one of the biggest tech titans that offers just about every electronic you’ll ever need — is stepping up to the Prime Day plate. This year during their Black Friday in July even, get up to $600 off select LG, Samsung and Sony TVs, plus up to 40 percent off major appliances washers, dryers, and dishwashers. For all the gamers out there, you can find up to 50 percent off select PC essentials. But the deal we love most? AirPods with a $50 less-than-retail price tag.

Best Buy

Looking for a home refresh but on a budget? No need to say more. Wayfair has you covered during their 72-Hour Clearance Event. Score up to 60 percent off chic furniture and home accessories, from coffee tables and couches to area rugs and lamps. No membership is needed to get fast and free shipping (unlike Amazon Prime). All you have to do is stack your cart up over $35 and watch the savings roll in!