8 Early Labor Day Deals to Shop Right Now—Including Coach & Kate Spade

Labor Day is almost upon us, which means a few things: rest, relaxation and recreational shopping. There are so many incredible deals already happening right now and since we know it can be difficult to keep track of them all, like a dependable best friend who’s always got your back, we did the heavy lifting for you. After checking out some of our favorite fashion, beauty, home and sex toy destinations, we narrowed down the 8 best early deals.

From Coach and Brooklinen to Vegamour and Best Buy, there’s no shortage of brands that are serving up some seriously incredible discounts this Labor Day. Splurge on the handbag you’ve been eyeing for months or try out a new skincare product ahead of the colder months.

There are so many delectable deals to shop right this second, and we don’t want you to miss any of them. Check out the 8 best early Labor Day sales we’re loving below.

Photo: Palmer’s.

Amazon

Amazon continually offers discounts on a range of product categories. Whether you’re looking to stock up on fall fashion, refresh your skincare stash or revamp your kitchen essentials, Amazon has it all for less. Try out the Palmer’s Skin Therapy Oil that shoppers rave is good enough to make you ditch your makeup regularly.

Best Buy

Best Buy

Best Buy dropped its early Labor Day sale last week, with discounts on several high-ticket items, including refurbished Google Pixel phones, Dell Laptops and Samsung earbuds.

Vegamour.

Vegamour

Want hair like Nicole Kidman? Through September 5, shop all Vegamour products for up to 30 percent off with promo code CELEBRATE7. One of her faves is the GRO Hair Serum because it stimulates hair growth, thickens strands and minimizes shedding. Sounds like a game-changer to us!

Coach

Coach

Coach handbags are quite big investments, but luckily, the brand is having an early Labor Day weekend sale that’s giving you up to 50 percent off select items. Take the plunge on the Lori Shoulder Bag that’s perfect for your fall wardrobe.

Kate Spade

Kate Spade

Save an extra 40 percent on all sale items at Kate Spade. Just remember to enter code LDAY40 at checkout before the sale ends on September 4. We’re loving this colorblocked shoulder bag; it’s such a statement piece.

Kate Spade Nylon Shoulder Bag $279 (was $398) Buy Now

Tory Burch

Tory Burch

Tory Burch’s private sale features clothing, shoes and accessories on major discount through September 5. Take, for example, the iconic Ella Tote Bag. It’s the perfect everyday bag to wear to work and on errands.

Photo: Coco & Eve.

Coco & Eve

If your summertime tan is beginning to fade, get your glow back on with Coco & Eve bundle products. The brand’s kits are up to 50 percent off right now. Opt for the Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Foam that comes with an exfoliating mitt and kabuki brush for a natural-looking, fast-drying tan.

Brooklinen.

Brooklinen

Everything on Brooklinen’s site is 15 percent off during the Staycation sale. It’s time for cozy season, so if you don’t already own a weighted blanket, now’s your chance to get a high-quality one on sale. And for those who are already starting to shop for the holidays, this blanket is a great gift for anyone on your list.

Everlane

Everlane’s Long Weekend Sale is bringing you popular summer styles for up to 70 percent off. Just be sure to take advantage of these amazing deals before the sale ends after Labor Day. We’re eyeing The Boxy Oxford for a chic coastal grandma ’fit.