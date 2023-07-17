Read Next: Brooke Shields Loves True Botanicals’ New Niacinamide + Biotin Booster
Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Has Arrived (!) — Here’s What to Expect

Get ready to shop 'til you drop!
By Mia Maguire, Maya Gandara, Olivia Marcus
nordstrom sale 2020
Courtesy of Nordstrom.
Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale has returned, and the killer deals are even better than last year. In case you haven’t shopped the sale before, Nordstrom’s annual anniversary sale is the brand’s biggest sale of the year. The discounts span from apparel to luxury beauty products to trendy fashion staples and even home decor items from top brands, including Coach, Outdoor Voices, UGG, NuFACE, and Levi’s, just to name a very select few.

Best of all, the discounts are not only far-reaching across merchandise categories, but they’re pretty generous, ranging anywhere from between 30 to 60 percent off retail prices. It’s basically the perfect excuse to stock up on summer (and fall) fashion essentials, restock your holy grail beauty essentials and invest in some new home furnishings for a seasonal refresh while prices are *seriously* slashed.

Mark your calendars because the anniversary sale runs now through August 6. Prices will go back up on August 7. Got that? While there’s plenty of time to figure out what you’ll add to your cart, beware: items do go out of stock fast. Keep scrolling for the best items on sale at Nordstrom right now.

RELATED: I Scrolled Through Over 3,000 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Items & These Are My Top 18 Picks

 
STYLECASTER | Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Courtesy of Nordstrom.

Damara Pointed Toe Bootie

Pointed-toe boots are one of the best boot trends for 2023.  This brown leather pair will go with all of your work outfits.

Damara Pointed Toe Bootie

$74.96 (was $99.95)
Buy Now
STYLECASTER | Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Courtesy of Madewell.

The Perfect Vintage Jean

This pair of Madewell jeans are the perfect pair to buy if you are missing the look of skinny jeans (but don’t want to go all the way back just yet).

The Perfect Vintage Jean

$76.80 (was $128)
Buy Now
STYLECASTER | Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Courtesy of All Saints.

Orion Mock Neck Cashmere & Wool Sweater

Whenever I don’t know what to wear, I opt for a black cashmere sweater—a simple, chic and timeless option.

Orion Mock Neck Cashmere & Wool Sweater

$265.30 (was $379)
Buy Now
STYLECASTER | Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Courtesy of Tory Burch.

Good Luck Trainer Sneaker

Give the traditional sneaker a makeover with this pair of plaid Tory Burch trainers.

Good Luck Trainer Sneaker

$229.60 (was $328)
Buy Now
STYLECASTER | Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Courtesy of Sweaty Betty.

Athlete Seamless Half-Zip Workout Top

Whether you need a long sleeve workout top for your winter runs or to wear under your ski coat, this seamless Sweaty Betty half zip is perfect.

Athlete Seamless Half-Zip Workout Top

$39.98 (was $78)
Buy Now
STYLECASTER | Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Courtesy of Tom Ford.

Camillo 60mm Pilot Sunglasses

These Tom Ford shield sunglasses will earn you some major style points. Pair them with an all black outfit for the ultimate cool-factor.

Camillo 60mm Pilot Sunglasses

$172 (was $430)
Buy Now
STYLECASTER | Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Courtesy of Free People.

Clarissa Juliet Sleeve Blouse

This floral blouse would pair well with wide-leg jeans or slacks and is a great piece for transitioning into spring weather.

$58.80 (was $98)
Buy Now
STYLECASTER | Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Courtesy of Top Shop.

Shantae Faux Fur Trim Faux Leather Shoulder Bag

How fun is this bright green shoulder bag? This piece will turn any neutral outfit into a statement, especially if you’re heading out on the town.

Shantae Faux Fur Trim Faux Leather Shoulder Bag

$39.20 (was $49)
Buy Now
STYLECASTER | Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Courtesy of Moncler.

Women’s Eau Corduroy Hooded Puffer Down Vest

I’ve been patiently waiting all winter for Moncler to go on sale and the time has finally come! This pink corduroy vest is such a cute cold-weather accessory, and the pink shade ensures that you’ll be able to wear it well into the spring.

Women's Eau Corduroy Hooded Puffer Down Vest

$819 (was $1,365)
Buy Now

 

