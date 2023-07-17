Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Has Arrived (!) — Here’s What to Expect

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale has returned, and the killer deals are even better than last year. In case you haven’t shopped the sale before, Nordstrom’s annual anniversary sale is the brand’s biggest sale of the year. The discounts span from apparel to luxury beauty products to trendy fashion staples and even home decor items from top brands, including Coach, Outdoor Voices, UGG, NuFACE, and Levi’s, just to name a very select few.

Best of all, the discounts are not only far-reaching across merchandise categories, but they’re pretty generous, ranging anywhere from between 30 to 60 percent off retail prices. It’s basically the perfect excuse to stock up on summer (and fall) fashion essentials, restock your holy grail beauty essentials and invest in some new home furnishings for a seasonal refresh while prices are *seriously* slashed.

Mark your calendars because the anniversary sale runs now through August 6. Prices will go back up on August 7. Got that? While there’s plenty of time to figure out what you’ll add to your cart, beware: items do go out of stock fast. Keep scrolling for the best items on sale at Nordstrom right now.

Damara Pointed Toe Bootie

Pointed-toe boots are one of the best boot trends for 2023. This brown leather pair will go with all of your work outfits.

The Perfect Vintage Jean

This pair of Madewell jeans are the perfect pair to buy if you are missing the look of skinny jeans (but don’t want to go all the way back just yet).

Orion Mock Neck Cashmere & Wool Sweater

Whenever I don’t know what to wear, I opt for a black cashmere sweater—a simple, chic and timeless option.

Good Luck Trainer Sneaker

Give the traditional sneaker a makeover with this pair of plaid Tory Burch trainers.

Athlete Seamless Half-Zip Workout Top

Whether you need a long sleeve workout top for your winter runs or to wear under your ski coat, this seamless Sweaty Betty half zip is perfect.

Camillo 60mm Pilot Sunglasses

These Tom Ford shield sunglasses will earn you some major style points. Pair them with an all black outfit for the ultimate cool-factor.

Clarissa Juliet Sleeve Blouse

This floral blouse would pair well with wide-leg jeans or slacks and is a great piece for transitioning into spring weather.

Shantae Faux Fur Trim Faux Leather Shoulder Bag

How fun is this bright green shoulder bag? This piece will turn any neutral outfit into a statement, especially if you’re heading out on the town.

Women’s Eau Corduroy Hooded Puffer Down Vest

I’ve been patiently waiting all winter for Moncler to go on sale and the time has finally come! This pink corduroy vest is such a cute cold-weather accessory, and the pink shade ensures that you’ll be able to wear it well into the spring.