Say Gay

67 (!!) Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle Brands With Pride Collections That Give Back

OK, werk.
pride brands that give back 2023
Retailers/Adobe. Design: Sasha Purdy/STYLECASTER.
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Whether you just want a cute rainbow tee for your Pride party or you’re looking to spice up your summer wardrobe, spend your coin on fashion and beauty brands with Pride initiatives that actually give back.

Each June, tons of brands drop special collections with a percentage of proceeds donated to LGBTQ+ communities and organizations, while others donate a lump sum in advance. Either way, you’re better off supporting a brand that actually donates to the cause than ordering the first rainbow-striped tee you see on Amazon, right?

Find a fab Pride-supporting brand to shop below, whether you’re in the market for a new outfit, some makeup or skincare goodies, or a random assortment of candles, sandals, and whatever else tickles your fancy. Beauty brands like Kiehl’s and Bath & Body Works have stepped up to the plate when it comes to rainbow packaging and major donations. Meanwhile, fashion and footwear brands from Vans to American Eagle have dropped seriously cute collections too.

Below, shop 67 brands with incredible Pride initiatives you’d actually want to buy anyway. Stock up and feel good about your purchase in the process. Happy Pride, y’all!

BEAUTY

Kiehl's Limited Edition Pride Ultra Facial Cream
Image: Kiehl’s.

Kiehl’s Limited Edition Pride Ultra Facial Cream

For the fourth year in a row, Kiehl’s is pledging a minimum donation of $150,000 to The Trevor Project. Included in the fundraising is this limited-edition Ultra Facial Cream with the Trevor Project logo.

Kiehl’s Limited Edition Pride Ultra Facial Cream

$38



Buy Now
Bakeup Beauty gems
Image: Bakeup Beauty.

Bakeup Beauty Pride Playbox by Jo Baker

For every Pride Playbox sold, BAKEUP will donate $1 to one•n•ten to help make a difference in the LGBTQ+ community.

Bakeup Beauty Pride Playbox by Jo Baker

$15



Buy Now
Danessa Myricks Beauty bi-pride
Image: Danessa Myricks Beauty.

Danessa Myricks Beauty Infinite Chrome Flakes – Bi-Pride

Danessa Myricks Beauty is donating 10 percent of Bi-Pride sales to the Audre Lorde Project, a member-led community organizing center for queer and trans people of color in New York City.

Danessa Myricks Beauty Infinite Chrome Flakes – Bi-Pride

$25



Buy Now
colourpop eyeshadows
Image: Colourpop.

ColourPop The Power of Pride Super Shock Shadow Set

ColourPop is celebrating Pride Month with the release of the limited-edition The Power of Pride rainbow Super Shock Shadow bundle, as well as a donation to The Trevor Project.

ColourPop The Power of Pride Super Shock Shadow Set

$45



Buy Now
peace out acne dots
Image: Peace Out.

Peace Out Pride Limited Edition Salicylic Acid Acne Healing Dots

From now until July 6th, $5 from each limited-edition Pride Acne Dot sold will be donated to The Trevor Project. Together with customer donations, Peace Out has committed to an overall minimum contribution of $25,000.

Peace Out Pride Limited Edition Salicylic Acid Acne Healing Dots

$19



Buy Now
kiss nails
Image: Kiss.

Kiss

Kiss launched its limited-edition Special Design, VOGUEISH Fantasy, imPRESS Press-On Manicure
, and Falscara Pride Month collections. The brand has also donated $50,000 to The Trevor Project.

KISS Voguish Fantasy Ready-to-Wear Press-On

$8.99



Buy Now
hempz pride love
Image: Hempz.

Hempz Limited Edition Pride Love Passionfruit Herbal Body Moisturizer

Hempz has launched the Pride Love Passion Fruit Herbal Body Moisturizer, formulated with pure hemp seed oil, shea butter, and a delicious tropical-inspired fragrance. The brand has also donated $100,00 to The Trevor Project.

Hempz Limited Edition Pride Love Passionfruit Herbal Body Moisturizer

$25



Buy Now
ouai scalp and body scrub
Image: Ouai.

Ouai

Ouai has pledged to donate $200,000 throughout the month of June. Each week benefits a different charity: The Trevor Project, Ali Forney Center, Los Angeles LGBT Center, and Strands For Trans.

Ouai Scalp & Body Scrub

$40



Buy Now
thirteen lune pride
Image: Thirteen Lune.

Thirteen Lune

Thirteen Lune is donating 5 percent of all proceeds through the end of the month to the L.A. LGBT Center.

Damone Roberts The Brow Shadow

$22



Buy Now
JVN pride set
Image: JVN.

JVN x GLSEN Pride Hair Set

10 percent of gross profits from the JVN x GLSEN Pride Hair Set will benefit GLSEN. It includes full-sizes of Complete Conditioning Mist and Complete Nourishing Shine Drops.

JVN x GLSEN Pride Hair Set

$38



Buy Now
beekman 1802 pride set
Image: Beekman 1802.

Beekman 1802 Bloom with Pride Kit

100 percent of this 6-piece skincare set goes towards the Ali Forney Center.

Beekman 1802 Bloom with Pride Kit

$59



Buy Now
Sally Hansen pride collection
Image: Sally Hansen.

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri x GLAAD Pride Nail Polish Duo

Since the beginning of their partnership with GLAAD in 2019, Sally Hansen and CoverGirl have donated more than $500,000 in support of GLAAD’s mission. With every purchase of a Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Pride polish, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to GLAAD to aid in their mission.

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri x GLAAD Pride Nail Polish Duo

$11.99



Buy Now
ogx shampoo
Image: OGX.

OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Extra Strength Shampoo & Conditioner, 2 Pack

OGX is celebrating Pride with a limited-edition Care with Pride Collection
. The Care with Pride initiative has raised more than $1.5 million for LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations.

OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Extra Strength Shampoo & Conditioner, 2 Pack

$15.25



Buy Now
Solawave pride
Image: Solawave.

Solawave

10 percent of all Solawave sales in the month of June benefit GLSEN to support its mission to create safe and inclusive schools for LGBTQ+ youth.

Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand

$159



Buy Now
Gee Beauty skin primer
Image: Gee Beauty.

Gee Beauty

During June, Gee Beauty is donating 10 percent of all sales from makeup sold to The Trevor Project.

Gee Prime Skin

$58



Buy Now
R+Co shampoo
Image: R+Co.

R+Co

During June, R+Co
is providing $5,000 in haircare products to support the upcoming Gender Free Haircut Club event hosted by Dresscode Project + The Left Brain Group. The Gender Free Haircut Club event (June 25 in New Orleans) provides free gender-affirming haircuts to marginalized LGBTQ2S+ communities and celebrates queer culture.

R+Co Cassette Curl Shampoo

$34



Buy Now
Leland Francis. fragrance for pride
Image: Leland Francis.

Leland Francis

All sales of the new Pansy Eau de Parfum & Bougie Parfumée for the month of June will be donated to three organizations: the Los Angeles LGBT Center, Ali Forney Center, and SAGE.

Leland Francis Pansy Eau de Parfum

$115



Buy Now

Inked by Dani Rainbow Temporary Tattoo Pack

5 percent of total proceeds from sales of the Rainbow Temporary Tattoo Pack will be donated to The Trevor Project.

Inked by Dani Rainbow Temporary Tattoo Pack

$6.99



Buy Now
IGK pride pack
Image: IGK.

IGK

From now until June 24, 100 percent of proceeds of select Permanent Color Kits (Astro Babe, Moon Dance, Smoky Scarlet, Meta Purple, and Truth Or Dare) sold at Ulta Beauty benefit The Phluid Phoundation.

IGK Permanent Color Kit

$28



Buy Now
miles deo
Image: Miles.

Miles

For the month of June, 10 percent of Miles‘ net sales benefit GLSEN.

Miles Antiperspirant & Deodorant

$8.99



Buy Now
ChapStick Love Wins 12 Ct
Image: Chapstick.

ChapStick Love Wins 12 Ct

Can you ever have enough ChapStick, really? We say no. Especially considering during Pride Month, ChapStick is donating 100 percent of sales from its Love Wins lip balm sticks to the It Gets Better Project. Oh, and giving $25,000. Stock up now.

ChapStick Love Wins 12 Ct

$24



Buy Now
Glow Recipe Pride Limited-Edition Watermelon Glow Pore-Tight Toner
Image: Glow Recipe.

Glow Recipe Pride Limited-Edition Watermelon Glow Pore-Tight Toner

Glow Recipe has committed to donating $15,000 in monetary donations and $15,000 in product donations to the It Gets Better Project.

Glow Recipe Pride Limited-Edition Watermelon Glow Pore-Tight Toner

$34



Buy Now
Kérastase pride
Image: Kérastase.

Kérastase Mini Elixir Ultime Hydrating Hair Oil Serum Pride Edition

Kérastase is donating $25,000 to The Trevor Project, alongside introducing a limited-edition Pride Elixir Ultime Original Oil.

Kérastase Mini Elixir Ultime Hydrating Hair Oil Serum Pride Edition

$26



Buy Now
revlon colorsilk color
Image: Revlon.

Revlon

Revlon is donating 25,000 to The Trevor Project. Celebrate with bold hair color.

Revlon ColorSilk Digitones Hair Color

$4.39



Buy Now
milk kush brow gel
Image: Milk Makeup.

Milk Makeup

Milk always donates 1 percent of sales from MilkMakeup.com to The Center. For the month of June, the brand will increase this to 2 percent.

Milk Kush Brow Lamination Gel

$24



Buy Now
Orly nail polish
Image: Orly.

Adam Lambert x ORLY: High Drama Set

Proceeds from this colorful nail set benefit Stand With Trans, a non-profit organization providing critical support for trans youth and families.

Adam Lambert x ORLY: High Drama Set

$63



Buy Now
native body wash
Image: Native.

Native

Native
is making a $75,000 donation to The Trevor Project, as well as popping up at the NWA Pride Parade.

Native Body Wash 2 Pack

$24.96



Buy Now
thread gloss
Image: Thread.

Thread Beauty #TakePride Gloss It Lip Gloss

15 percent of every purchase of this color gloss benefits a variety of LGBTQ+ organizations, including LGBTQ Freedom Fund, Black AIDS Institute, The Trevor Project, and The Audre Lorde Project, with over $40,000 donated since the brand’s launch in 2021.

Thread Beauty #TakePride Gloss It Lip Gloss

$8



Buy Now
nyx eyeshadow palette
Image: NYX Professional Makeup.

NYX Professional Makeup

NYX Professional Makeup continued its partnership with the Los Angeles LGBT Center this year and, to date, has donated more than $500,000 to various global LGBTQ+ organizations.

NYX Professional Makeup Ultimate Warm Neutrals Palette

$20



Buy Now
Neutrogena pride wipes
Image: Neutrogena.

Neutrogena

Clean & Clear and Neutrogena
will feature exclusive Care With Pride packaging on bottles and wipes in select retailers, such as Walgreens, CVS, Amazon, and Ulta Beauty. The brands have donated more than $1 million to LGBTQ+ nonprofits and this year, they are partnering with Family Equity as the spotlight organization once again.

Care with Pride Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes, 25 Count

$10.29



Buy Now
Tonymoly pride pack
Image: Tonymoly.

Tonymoly

Tonymoly launched limited-edition versions of its bestsellers for Pride and 5 percent of the proceeds from this collection will go to the It Gets Better Project.

Tonymoly Moisture Boost Hydrogel Eye Patches

$24



Buy Now
chillhouse pride edit
Image: Chillhouse.

Chillhouse

For the month of June, select LGBTQ+ content creators have individual bundles of their favorite products available for a discounted price. Chillhouse’s Queer Muses will receive 15 percent commission on their bundle sales, and 15 percent of the proceeds go to each muse’s Pride organization of their choice.

Chillhouse Angel’s Chill bundle

$50



Buy Now
Lottie London eyeshadow
Image: Lottie London.

Lottie London Pride Collection

For the third year, Lottie London is partnering with the Kaleidoscope Trust, a charity working to uphold the human rights of LGBTQ+ people across the Commonwealth. The brand is donating 10 percent of sales from the Pride collection throughout June.

Lottie London Lottie Palette

$6.95



Buy Now
John Frieda nourishing shampoo
Image: John Frieda.

John Frieda Haircare

John Frieda
has donated more than $150,000 to the GLSEN to date.

John Frieda Anti Frizz Shampoo

$8.47



Buy Now

FASHION & LIFESTYLE

rellery necklace
Rellery.

Rellery

Rellery is giving back to The Trevor Project by donating 50 percent of all purchases made of its Rainbow Necklace and Rainbow Huggie Hoop Earrings.

Rellery Rainbow Necklace

$135



Buy Now

American Eagle

AE and Aerie are supporting the It Gets Better Project with a $100,000 donation, plus launching a Pride collection with Olivia Ponton.

AE + Olivia Ponton Pride Graphic Tee

$9.99



Buy Now
Image: Reebok.

Reebok

Unity by Reebok is the brand’s first focused footwear and clothing collection of genderless products honoring the LGBTQ+ community. In conjunction with the release, Reebok is also donating $15,000 to Boston-based Whittier Street Health Center’s LGBTQ Youth Wellness Program.

Reebok Classic Leather Shoes

$80



Buy Now
fenty pride collection
Image: Fenty.

Fenty

In June, Savage X Fenty, Fenty Beauty, and Fenty Skin will make a donation of $100,000 to the Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF). CLF will be distributing these funds to organizations making a difference in the LGBTQ+ Community. Savage X Fenty also launched a Pride collection of gender-neutral threads.

Savage x Fenty I Dare Hue Jock Strap Harness

$9.98



Buy Now
KAY Jewelers necklace
Image: KAY Jewelers.

Kay Jewelers Pride Bar Necklace

Kay will donate $100 per Pride Bar Necklace 10K Yellow Gold up to a maximum donation of $30,000 to the Human Rights Campaign.

Kay Jewelers Pride Bar Necklace

$119.99



Buy Now
Image:

Casetify

Now through July, $5 from every Pride Case sold will be donated to The Laurel Foundation.

Casetify Pride Case

$72



Buy Now
awe pride necklace
Image: Awe.

Awe

In the month of June, 2 percent of all sales benefit GLSEN. This necklace, Sappho—a collab with The L Word‘s Leisha Hailey—gives back 100 percent.

Awe Sappho Necklace

$210



Buy Now
Abercrombie & Fitch pride shirt
Image: Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch is donating $400,000 to The Trevor Project this year, regardless of sales. To date, they’ve raised more than $4 million. There’s also a new Pride collection.

Abercrombie & Fitch Pride Graphic Tee

$40



Buy Now
Bluebella bra for pride
Image: Bluebella.

Bluebella

Bluebella is donating 10 percent of profits from the Pride collection sales to OutRight Action International, a human rights organization supporting LGBTQ+ people around the world.

Bluebella Isla Bra Green Ash

$69



Buy Now
dkny pride sunnies
Image: DKNY.

DKNY Pride Rectangle Sunglasses

For the fifth year, DKNY has partnered with the Hetrick Martin Institute, which provides mental health screenings, emergency supplies, and resource referrals to more than 10,000 homeless youth, along with access to hot meals, food pantries, and job readiness training. For the month of June, DKNY will be matching all donations made to HMI up to $25K.

DKNY Pride Rectangle Sunglasses

$140



Buy Now
Dr. Martens pride shoes
Image: Dr. Martens.

Dr. Martens Loveis For Pride Jadon Boot

Dr. Martens released its second collaborative style in partnership with L.A.-based artist Loveis Wise, who remixed the Jadon boot. Last year, more than $134,000 supported organizations including TransNewYork, akt, and Micro Rainbow.

Dr. Martens Loveis For Pride Jadon Boot

$220



Buy Now
lee jeans for pride
Image: Lee.

Lee Jeans Freeway of Love Capsule

Shop the new Freeway of Love capsule collection and Lee is donating to Outright International, a global organization that works with partners to better LGBTQ+ lives. Lee was also a sponsor of Outright International’s annual gala.

Lee Jeans Freeway Of Love Rainbow High Rise Super Flare Jean In Mid Rainbow

$128



Buy Now
Armitron pride watch
Image: Armitron.

Armitron Pride Watch

This new Pride Watch, part of the Armitron Loves Johnny Collection, features a hand-drawn rainbow-colored watch face. A portion of the proceeds from its sale will be donated to the Pride Foundation.

Armitron Pride Watch

$105



Buy Now
Vera Bradley pride collection
Image: Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley Pride Collection

Vera Bradley launched its 2023 Pride Collection and is teaming up for the third year with Free Mom Hugs, a nonprofit group of affirming parents and allies that advocates for the LGBTQ+ community. The brand is also making a $10,000 donation to help further the work of the organization.

Vera Bradley Small Crossbody

$75



Buy Now
pair eyewear pride collection
Image: Pair Eyewear.

Pair Eyewear Love Wins Collection

For the third year, Pair Eyewear teamed up with GLSEN to promote inclusive school environments for LBGTQ+ youth with $70,000 raised so far. The Love Wins collection is available year-round with 20 percent of sales donated to GLSEN.

Pair Eyewear Love Wins

$25



Buy Now
Barefoot Dreams pride throw
Image: Barefoot Dreams.

Barefoot Dreams

Barefoot Dreams partnered with (RED), whose mission is to fight against global health emergencies, including AIDS and COVID-19. For every purchase of the CozyChic INSPI(RED) Stripe Throw
, 15 percent will be donated to the Global Fund to help strengthen healthcare systems and support equitable access to testing and treatment, with a minimum guaranteed donation of $100,000.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic INSPI(RED) Stripe Throw

$180



Buy Now
Katy perry pride shoes
Image: Katy Perry Collection.

Katy Perry Pride Collection

For the month of June, Katy Perry Collections partnered with the Hetrick-Martin Institute by donating 25 percent of net sales from its Pride Collection. In addition to the charitable donation, the brand participated in HMI’s Youth Pride Pop-Up Market (Pantry) on June 14, in which 100 pairs were donated to local youth in need.

Katy Perry The Halie Bead Sandal

$79



Buy Now
CB2 pride artwork
Image: CB2.

CB2

CB2 worked with LGBTQ+ artists worldwide on a new collection for June. 10 percent commission from purchases will go directly to the artist, and $15 will go directly to CB2 charitable partner, the Born This Way Foundation.

CB2 Pride Prints

$25



Buy Now
Lube life lube for pride
Image: Lube Life.

#LubeLife Love Comes in Many Flavors

LubeLife partnered with the It Gets Better Project to donate 20 percent of LubeLife.com and Walmart.com sales from June 1 to August 31 on select flavors, with a minimum donation of $10,000.

Lube Life Water-Based Strawberry Flavored Lubricant

$9.99



Buy Now
bombas pride socks
Image: Bombas.

Bombas Pride Collection

Bombas created a Pride collection, as well as special co-designed Pride Calf Socks, with the Ruth Ellis Center. For every purchase from the Pride collection, one essential clothing item is donated to organizations supporting people facing homelessness, including the Ruth Ellis Center. Bombas also has made a monetary donation to the Ruth Ellis Center, sponsoring its upcoming ball event.

Bombas Pride Collection

$


$53.20


100% Off



Buy Now
ugg pride shoes
Image: Ugg.

Ugg

UGG released a colorful capsule collection, introducing a fresh Pride Pop colorway to its popular shoes. The brand is also donating $125,000 to the It Gets Better Project.

Ugg Tazz Pridepop

$140



Buy Now
Haverhill rainbow collection
Image: Haverhill.

Haverhill Rainbow Collection

10 percent of the purchase price for the Rainbow Collection will be donated to The Trevor Project.

Haverhill Rainbow Rosecliff Earrings

$625



Buy Now
vans pride sneakers
Image: Vans.

Vans

Vans updated its Skate Classics styles for Pride, as well as donated a total of $200,000 from the Checkerboard Fund at Tides Foundation to organizations committed to advocating for and providing the space, access, and community needed to uplift the LBGTQ+ community.

Vans Pride Skate Old Skool

$80



Buy Now
ikea pride bag
Image: Ikea.

Ikea Storstomma Bag

In June, Ikea will donate 100 percent of the sales (up to $50,000) of its rainbow Storstomma Bag.

Ikea Storstomma Bag

$1.99



Buy Now
yankee candle pride
Image:

Friday Collective

Yankee Candle and Friday Collective launched two new candle fragrances, Love for All and Free to Be, to spotlight the work of the international LGBTQ+ organization, Rainbow Railroad. A monetary contribution was also made.

Friday Collective Free to Be Candle

$12.99



Buy Now
Brooks running pride
Image: Brooks Running.

Brooks Running Run Proud Collection

Brooks Running’ Run Proud collection was designed by queer artist and activist Wednesday Holmes. The brand is also supporting Camp Brave Trails, a leadership summer program for queer youth.

Brooks Running Run Proud Collection

$140



Buy Now
Made by Mary pride rings
Image: Made by Mary.

Made by Mary Pride Collection

For the month of June, Made by Mary is donating 10 percent of net proceeds from the Pride Collection to the Trevor Project.

Made by Mary Pride Ring

$60



Buy Now
Harper Wilde pride collection
Image: Harper Wilde.

Harper Wilde Pride Collection

During June, 100 percent of the proceeds of Harper Wilde’s Pride collection benefits The Okra Project, a non-profit providing mutual aid support to Black trans people.

Harper Wilde Lounge Rib Scoop Bralette: Pride

$47



Buy Now
modern picnic pride
Image: Modern Picnic.

Modern Picnic Pride Collection

Modern Picnic Is donating 20 percent of proceeds from its Pride Collection to the Trevor Project.

Modern Picnic Black Croc Backpack

$210



Buy Now
hunter pride shoes
Image: Hunter.

Hunter Bloom Pride Clog

Hunter is donating 100 percent of the proceeds of its new Unisex Bloom Pride Clog to the brand’s long-standing charity partner, Outright International, which works to better the lives of LGBTQ+ people across the globe through advocacy, support, and research.

Hunter Bloom Pride Clog

$60



Buy Now
Bath & Body Works pride candle
Image: Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works Love Always Wins Collection

In addition to its new Love Always Wins Collection, Bath & Body Works donated 100,000 to the It Gets Better Project.

Bath & Body Works Love Always Wins Candle

$26.95



Buy Now
verb hat for pride
Image: Verb.

Verb x The Ali Forney Center Pride Baseball Cap

Verb Haircare partnered with the Ali Forney Center to create an exclusive baseball cap in support of the LGBTQ+ youth community, with 100 percent of proceeds going to the AFC.

Verb x The Ali Forney Center Pride Baseball Cap

$20



Buy Now
Brahmin pride bag
Image: Brahmin.

Brahmin Bandana Melbourne Collection

For the third year, 10 percent of the purchases from the Bandana Melbourne collection will be donated to GLSEN.

Brahmin Small Bekka

$315



Buy Now
