Whether you just want a cute rainbow tee for your Pride party or you’re looking to spice up your summer wardrobe, spend your coin on fashion and beauty brands with Pride initiatives that actually give back.

Each June, tons of brands drop special collections with a percentage of proceeds donated to LGBTQ+ communities and organizations, while others donate a lump sum in advance. Either way, you’re better off supporting a brand that actually donates to the cause than ordering the first rainbow-striped tee you see on Amazon, right?

Find a fab Pride-supporting brand to shop below, whether you’re in the market for a new outfit, some makeup or skincare goodies, or a random assortment of candles, sandals, and whatever else tickles your fancy. Beauty brands like Kiehl’s and Bath & Body Works have stepped up to the plate when it comes to rainbow packaging and major donations. Meanwhile, fashion and footwear brands from Vans to American Eagle have dropped seriously cute collections too.

Below, shop 67 brands with incredible Pride initiatives you’d actually want to buy anyway. Stock up and feel good about your purchase in the process. Happy Pride, y’all!

BEAUTY

Image: Kiehl’s.

Kiehl’s Limited Edition Pride Ultra Facial Cream

For the fourth year in a row, Kiehl’s is pledging a minimum donation of $150,000 to The Trevor Project. Included in the fundraising is this limited-edition Ultra Facial Cream with the Trevor Project logo.

Image: Bakeup Beauty.

Bakeup Beauty Pride Playbox by Jo Baker

For every Pride Playbox sold, BAKEUP will donate $1 to one•n•ten to help make a difference in the LGBTQ+ community.

Image: Danessa Myricks Beauty.

Danessa Myricks Beauty Infinite Chrome Flakes – Bi-Pride

Danessa Myricks Beauty is donating 10 percent of Bi-Pride sales to the Audre Lorde Project, a member-led community organizing center for queer and trans people of color in New York City.

Image: Colourpop.

ColourPop The Power of Pride Super Shock Shadow Set

ColourPop is celebrating Pride Month with the release of the limited-edition The Power of Pride rainbow Super Shock Shadow bundle, as well as a donation to The Trevor Project.

Image: Peace Out.

Peace Out Pride Limited Edition Salicylic Acid Acne Healing Dots

From now until July 6th, $5 from each limited-edition Pride Acne Dot sold will be donated to The Trevor Project. Together with customer donations, Peace Out has committed to an overall minimum contribution of $25,000.

Image: Kiss.

Kiss

Kiss launched its limited-edition Special Design, VOGUEISH Fantasy, imPRESS Press-On Manicure

, and Falscara Pride Month collections. The brand has also donated $50,000 to The Trevor Project.

Image: Hempz.

Hempz Limited Edition Pride Love Passionfruit Herbal Body Moisturizer

Hempz has launched the Pride Love Passion Fruit Herbal Body Moisturizer, formulated with pure hemp seed oil, shea butter, and a delicious tropical-inspired fragrance. The brand has also donated $100,00 to The Trevor Project.

Image: Ouai.

Ouai

Ouai has pledged to donate $200,000 throughout the month of June. Each week benefits a different charity: The Trevor Project, Ali Forney Center, Los Angeles LGBT Center, and Strands For Trans.

Image: Thirteen Lune.

Thirteen Lune

Thirteen Lune is donating 5 percent of all proceeds through the end of the month to the L.A. LGBT Center.

Image: JVN.

JVN x GLSEN Pride Hair Set

10 percent of gross profits from the JVN x GLSEN Pride Hair Set will benefit GLSEN. It includes full-sizes of Complete Conditioning Mist and Complete Nourishing Shine Drops.

Image: Beekman 1802.

Beekman 1802 Bloom with Pride Kit

100 percent of this 6-piece skincare set goes towards the Ali Forney Center.

Image: Sally Hansen.

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri x GLAAD Pride Nail Polish Duo

Since the beginning of their partnership with GLAAD in 2019, Sally Hansen and CoverGirl have donated more than $500,000 in support of GLAAD’s mission. With every purchase of a Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Pride polish, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to GLAAD to aid in their mission.

Image: OGX.

OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Extra Strength Shampoo & Conditioner, 2 Pack

OGX is celebrating Pride with a limited-edition Care with Pride Collection

. The Care with Pride initiative has raised more than $1.5 million for LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations.

Image: Solawave.

Solawave

10 percent of all Solawave sales in the month of June benefit GLSEN to support its mission to create safe and inclusive schools for LGBTQ+ youth.

Image: Gee Beauty.

Gee Beauty

During June, Gee Beauty is donating 10 percent of all sales from makeup sold to The Trevor Project.

Image: R+Co.

R+Co

During June, R+Co

is providing $5,000 in haircare products to support the upcoming Gender Free Haircut Club event hosted by Dresscode Project + The Left Brain Group. The Gender Free Haircut Club event (June 25 in New Orleans) provides free gender-affirming haircuts to marginalized LGBTQ2S+ communities and celebrates queer culture.

Image: Leland Francis.

Leland Francis

All sales of the new Pansy Eau de Parfum & Bougie Parfumée for the month of June will be donated to three organizations: the Los Angeles LGBT Center, Ali Forney Center, and SAGE.

Inked by Dani Rainbow Temporary Tattoo Pack

5 percent of total proceeds from sales of the Rainbow Temporary Tattoo Pack will be donated to The Trevor Project.

Image: IGK.

IGK

From now until June 24, 100 percent of proceeds of select Permanent Color Kits (Astro Babe, Moon Dance, Smoky Scarlet, Meta Purple, and Truth Or Dare) sold at Ulta Beauty benefit The Phluid Phoundation.

Image: Miles.

Miles

For the month of June, 10 percent of Miles‘ net sales benefit GLSEN.

Image: Chapstick.

ChapStick Love Wins 12 Ct

Can you ever have enough ChapStick, really? We say no. Especially considering during Pride Month, ChapStick is donating 100 percent of sales from its Love Wins lip balm sticks to the It Gets Better Project. Oh, and giving $25,000. Stock up now.

Image: Glow Recipe.

Glow Recipe Pride Limited-Edition Watermelon Glow Pore-Tight Toner

Glow Recipe has committed to donating $15,000 in monetary donations and $15,000 in product donations to the It Gets Better Project.

Image: Kérastase.

Kérastase Mini Elixir Ultime Hydrating Hair Oil Serum Pride Edition

Kérastase is donating $25,000 to The Trevor Project, alongside introducing a limited-edition Pride Elixir Ultime Original Oil.

Image: Revlon.

Revlon

Revlon is donating 25,000 to The Trevor Project. Celebrate with bold hair color.

Image: Milk Makeup.

Milk Makeup

Milk always donates 1 percent of sales from MilkMakeup.com to The Center. For the month of June, the brand will increase this to 2 percent.

Image: Orly.

Adam Lambert x ORLY: High Drama Set

Proceeds from this colorful nail set benefit Stand With Trans, a non-profit organization providing critical support for trans youth and families.

Image: Native.

Native

Native

is making a $75,000 donation to The Trevor Project, as well as popping up at the NWA Pride Parade.

Image: Thread.

Thread Beauty #TakePride Gloss It Lip Gloss

15 percent of every purchase of this color gloss benefits a variety of LGBTQ+ organizations, including LGBTQ Freedom Fund, Black AIDS Institute, The Trevor Project, and The Audre Lorde Project, with over $40,000 donated since the brand’s launch in 2021.

Image: NYX Professional Makeup.

NYX Professional Makeup

NYX Professional Makeup continued its partnership with the Los Angeles LGBT Center this year and, to date, has donated more than $500,000 to various global LGBTQ+ organizations.

Image: Neutrogena.

Neutrogena

Clean & Clear and Neutrogena

will feature exclusive Care With Pride packaging on bottles and wipes in select retailers, such as Walgreens, CVS, Amazon, and Ulta Beauty. The brands have donated more than $1 million to LGBTQ+ nonprofits and this year, they are partnering with Family Equity as the spotlight organization once again.

Image: Tonymoly.

Tonymoly

Tonymoly launched limited-edition versions of its bestsellers for Pride and 5 percent of the proceeds from this collection will go to the It Gets Better Project.

Image: Chillhouse.

Chillhouse

For the month of June, select LGBTQ+ content creators have individual bundles of their favorite products available for a discounted price. Chillhouse’s Queer Muses will receive 15 percent commission on their bundle sales, and 15 percent of the proceeds go to each muse’s Pride organization of their choice.

Image: Lottie London.

Lottie London Pride Collection

For the third year, Lottie London is partnering with the Kaleidoscope Trust, a charity working to uphold the human rights of LGBTQ+ people across the Commonwealth. The brand is donating 10 percent of sales from the Pride collection throughout June.

Image: John Frieda.

John Frieda Haircare

John Frieda

has donated more than $150,000 to the GLSEN to date.

FASHION & LIFESTYLE

Rellery.

Rellery

Rellery is giving back to The Trevor Project by donating 50 percent of all purchases made of its Rainbow Necklace and Rainbow Huggie Hoop Earrings.

American Eagle

AE and Aerie are supporting the It Gets Better Project with a $100,000 donation, plus launching a Pride collection with Olivia Ponton.

Image: Reebok.

Reebok

Unity by Reebok is the brand’s first focused footwear and clothing collection of genderless products honoring the LGBTQ+ community. In conjunction with the release, Reebok is also donating $15,000 to Boston-based Whittier Street Health Center’s LGBTQ Youth Wellness Program.

Image: Fenty.

Fenty

In June, Savage X Fenty, Fenty Beauty, and Fenty Skin will make a donation of $100,000 to the Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF). CLF will be distributing these funds to organizations making a difference in the LGBTQ+ Community. Savage X Fenty also launched a Pride collection of gender-neutral threads.

Image: KAY Jewelers.

Kay Jewelers Pride Bar Necklace

Kay will donate $100 per Pride Bar Necklace 10K Yellow Gold up to a maximum donation of $30,000 to the Human Rights Campaign.

Image:

Casetify

Now through July, $5 from every Pride Case sold will be donated to The Laurel Foundation.

Image: Awe.

Awe

In the month of June, 2 percent of all sales benefit GLSEN. This necklace, Sappho—a collab with The L Word‘s Leisha Hailey—gives back 100 percent.

Image: Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch is donating $400,000 to The Trevor Project this year, regardless of sales. To date, they’ve raised more than $4 million. There’s also a new Pride collection.

Image: Bluebella.

Bluebella

Bluebella is donating 10 percent of profits from the Pride collection sales to OutRight Action International, a human rights organization supporting LGBTQ+ people around the world.

Image: DKNY.

DKNY Pride Rectangle Sunglasses

For the fifth year, DKNY has partnered with the Hetrick Martin Institute, which provides mental health screenings, emergency supplies, and resource referrals to more than 10,000 homeless youth, along with access to hot meals, food pantries, and job readiness training. For the month of June, DKNY will be matching all donations made to HMI up to $25K.

Image: Dr. Martens.

Dr. Martens Loveis For Pride Jadon Boot

Dr. Martens released its second collaborative style in partnership with L.A.-based artist Loveis Wise, who remixed the Jadon boot. Last year, more than $134,000 supported organizations including TransNewYork, akt, and Micro Rainbow.

Image: Lee.

Lee Jeans Freeway of Love Capsule

Shop the new Freeway of Love capsule collection and Lee is donating to Outright International, a global organization that works with partners to better LGBTQ+ lives. Lee was also a sponsor of Outright International’s annual gala.

Image: Armitron.

Armitron Pride Watch

This new Pride Watch, part of the Armitron Loves Johnny Collection, features a hand-drawn rainbow-colored watch face. A portion of the proceeds from its sale will be donated to the Pride Foundation.

Image: Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley Pride Collection

Vera Bradley launched its 2023 Pride Collection and is teaming up for the third year with Free Mom Hugs, a nonprofit group of affirming parents and allies that advocates for the LGBTQ+ community. The brand is also making a $10,000 donation to help further the work of the organization.

Image: Pair Eyewear.

Pair Eyewear Love Wins Collection

For the third year, Pair Eyewear teamed up with GLSEN to promote inclusive school environments for LBGTQ+ youth with $70,000 raised so far. The Love Wins collection is available year-round with 20 percent of sales donated to GLSEN.

Image: Barefoot Dreams.

Barefoot Dreams partnered with (RED), whose mission is to fight against global health emergencies, including AIDS and COVID-19. For every purchase of the CozyChic INSPI(RED) Stripe Throw

, 15 percent will be donated to the Global Fund to help strengthen healthcare systems and support equitable access to testing and treatment, with a minimum guaranteed donation of $100,000.

Image: Katy Perry Collection.

Katy Perry Pride Collection

For the month of June, Katy Perry Collections partnered with the Hetrick-Martin Institute by donating 25 percent of net sales from its Pride Collection. In addition to the charitable donation, the brand participated in HMI’s Youth Pride Pop-Up Market (Pantry) on June 14, in which 100 pairs were donated to local youth in need.

Image: CB2.

CB2

CB2 worked with LGBTQ+ artists worldwide on a new collection for June. 10 percent commission from purchases will go directly to the artist, and $15 will go directly to CB2 charitable partner, the Born This Way Foundation.

Image: Lube Life.

#LubeLife Love Comes in Many Flavors

LubeLife partnered with the It Gets Better Project to donate 20 percent of LubeLife.com and Walmart.com sales from June 1 to August 31 on select flavors, with a minimum donation of $10,000.

Image: Bombas.

Bombas Pride Collection

Bombas created a Pride collection, as well as special co-designed Pride Calf Socks, with the Ruth Ellis Center. For every purchase from the Pride collection, one essential clothing item is donated to organizations supporting people facing homelessness, including the Ruth Ellis Center. Bombas also has made a monetary donation to the Ruth Ellis Center, sponsoring its upcoming ball event.

Image: Ugg.

Ugg

UGG released a colorful capsule collection, introducing a fresh Pride Pop colorway to its popular shoes. The brand is also donating $125,000 to the It Gets Better Project.

Image: Haverhill.

Haverhill Rainbow Collection

10 percent of the purchase price for the Rainbow Collection will be donated to The Trevor Project.

Image: Vans.

Vans

Vans updated its Skate Classics styles for Pride, as well as donated a total of $200,000 from the Checkerboard Fund at Tides Foundation to organizations committed to advocating for and providing the space, access, and community needed to uplift the LBGTQ+ community.

Image: Ikea.

Ikea Storstomma Bag

In June, Ikea will donate 100 percent of the sales (up to $50,000) of its rainbow Storstomma Bag.

Image:

Friday Collective

Yankee Candle and Friday Collective launched two new candle fragrances, Love for All and Free to Be, to spotlight the work of the international LGBTQ+ organization, Rainbow Railroad. A monetary contribution was also made.

Image: Brooks Running.

Brooks Running Run Proud Collection

Brooks Running’ Run Proud collection was designed by queer artist and activist Wednesday Holmes. The brand is also supporting Camp Brave Trails, a leadership summer program for queer youth.

Image: Made by Mary.

Made by Mary Pride Collection

For the month of June, Made by Mary is donating 10 percent of net proceeds from the Pride Collection to the Trevor Project.

Image: Harper Wilde.

Harper Wilde Pride Collection

During June, 100 percent of the proceeds of Harper Wilde’s Pride collection benefits The Okra Project, a non-profit providing mutual aid support to Black trans people.

Image: Modern Picnic.

Modern Picnic Pride Collection

Modern Picnic Is donating 20 percent of proceeds from its Pride Collection to the Trevor Project.

Image: Hunter.

Hunter Bloom Pride Clog

Hunter is donating 100 percent of the proceeds of its new Unisex Bloom Pride Clog to the brand’s long-standing charity partner, Outright International, which works to better the lives of LGBTQ+ people across the globe through advocacy, support, and research.

Image: Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works Love Always Wins Collection

In addition to its new Love Always Wins Collection, Bath & Body Works donated 100,000 to the It Gets Better Project.

Image: Verb.

Verb x The Ali Forney Center Pride Baseball Cap

Verb Haircare partnered with the Ali Forney Center to create an exclusive baseball cap in support of the LGBTQ+ youth community, with 100 percent of proceeds going to the AFC.

Image: Brahmin.

Brahmin Bandana Melbourne Collection

For the third year, 10 percent of the purchases from the Bandana Melbourne collection will be donated to GLSEN.