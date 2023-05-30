Read Next: Who Is Jonah Hauer-King Dating? Meet Prince Eric’s Princess in Real Life
25 Under-$25 Anytime Gifts For Your Friends That’ll Save You Major Money

You're about to be the best bestie around.
25 under-$25 gift ideas
Courtesy of retailers, Adobe. Image: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster.
Our best friends and loved ones are always there for us in the best of times (like when you finally get that job promotion) and the worst of times (when your ex breaks your heart for the fifth time in a year—been there). But when you live in different places, showing your besties how much you care can be difficult. As much as we wish that FaceTime calls and Insta DMs can suffice, sometimes adding a little bit more love into the typical routine, AKA giving them a fab gift, is necessary.

This can mean sending them a beautiful bouquet of flowers, a delicious box of chocolates, or a mini gift set from their fav beauty brand. No matter what route you take, you can rest easy knowing that the action alone will put a well-deserved smile on their face. We get that searching for the best gift for your best friend or loved one can be tough; there’s so much they deserve it’s nearly impossible to choose what to send. So, to make it a little easier on you and to expedite the process so that the goodies can be delivered ASAP, we rounded up some cheap gift ideas for your friends and loved ones that will undoubtedly brighten their day.

Each one of these under-$25 treats is something you can send to your pals to show that you’re thinking about them and are truly in their corner. And, since you’re not breaking the bank with these purchases, you can put all the extra cash aside to buy a plane ticket out to see them in a few months. There’s no better surprise than a visit, after all.

Below, check out 25 under-$25 cheap gift ideas that you can buy and send within minutes.

Courtesy of Wish.

Customized Zodiac Necklace

You literally can’t go wrong with a zodiac-inspired gift. Now that everyone knows their sun, moon and rising sign, these personalized touches feel extra special. Plus, it’s under $5, which is seriously unbeatable.

Zodiac Necklace

$2.69
Buy Now

Aromatherapy Candles
Courtesy: Amazon.

Aromatherapy Candle Set 

Have a candle lover in your life? Of course you do. This can’t-go-wrong gift set
is just what they need.

Aromatherapy Candle Set

$14.99
Buy Now

STYLECASTER | Cheap Gifts for Friends | sugarfina rose gummies
Sugarfina.

Rosé All Day Bears Large Candy Cube

We could all use a little sweet treat (and perhaps a glass of wine to go down with it), and these rosé gummy bears
are an ideal situation.

Sugarfina Rosé All Day Bears Candy Cube

$14.95
Buy Now

24K Gold Eye Mask Puffy Eyes and Dark Circles Treatment
Courtesy of Dermora Store.

24K Gold Eye Mask Set

Bring the spa to them with this set of soothing eye masks that have garnered more than 13,000 perfect ratings
from Amazon shoppers. They have the ability to diminish the appearance of dark circles and fine lines.

24K Gold Eye Mask Set

$14.36)
Buy Now

STYLECASTER | Cheap Gifts for Friends | succulent soaps
Sunbasil Soap.

Succulent Handmade Soap Gift Set

Gift this succulent soap set
to your friend who can’t keep real plants alive, but loves the aesthetic.

Succulent Handmade Soap Gift Set

$24.99
Buy Now

mermaker Burritos Tortilla Blanket
Courtesy: mermaker.

Mermaker Burritos Tortilla Blanket

You can’t tell us that this burrito blanket
didn’t make you smile. It’s ideal for food lovers everywhere, especially since the brand offers a bunch of other tasty blanket options, like waffles and cookies.

mermaker Burritos Tortilla Blanket

$19.99
Buy Now

Friends Trivia Quiz Card Game
Courtesy: Paladone.

Friends Trivia Quiz Card Game

Calling all Friends fans: this Friends trivia card game is a great way to pass the time and delight those who have seen the show a million times.

Friends TV Show Table Top Trivia Quiz Cards

$14.99
Buy Now

Dash Mini Heart Waffle Maker
Courtesy: Dash.

Dash Mini Heart Waffle Maker

This mini waffle maker
is cute, functional, and the perfect little pick-me-up. It’s a delicious way to show your love.

Dash Mini Heart Waffle Maker

$9.99 (originally $9.99)
Buy Now

Badass Affirmations: The Wit and Wisdom of Wild Women
Courtesy: Amazon.

Badass Affirmations: The Wit and Wisdom of Wild Women

If there’s an incredible woman in your life who needs to know what a badass she is, let her know with this book of incredible affirmations
. It won’t take more than a few pages’ worth of reading to cheer her up.

Badass Affirmations: The Wit and Wisdom of Wild Women

$9.69
Buy Now

NY Threads Women Fleece Hooded Bathrobe
Courtesy: Amazon.

NY Threads Women Fleece Hooded Bathrobe

A hooded robe is a true game-changer. This top-rated design from Amazon is on sale for just $27
and looks as plush as can be. It’s the closest you can get to giving your long-distance BFF a hug when you’re not together.

NY Threads Women Fleece Hooded Bathrobe

$27.99
Buy Now

Grecian Bust Pot
Courtesy of Anthropologie.

Grecian Bust Pot

For a friend or loved one with a green thumb, this Grecian bust is a super sweet gift.

Grecian Bust Pot

$From $19.20
Buy Now

BCTEX Coll Memory Foam Slipper
Courtesy: Amazon.

BCTEX Coll Memory Foam Slipper

There’s no problem that can’t be solved with a pair of furry and comfy slippers
. They instantly add comfort and warmth, something that we could all use from time to time.

BCTEX Coll Memory Foam Slipper

$19.99
Buy Now

Sun-E Owl Pots
Courtesy: Amazon.

Sun-E Owl Pots

If your green-thumbed bestie is in need of a pop of color (or a few) in their life, gift them with this set of adorable owl plots
. They provide great homes to all things succulent. They’re an absolute hoot (ha).

Sun-E Owl Pots

$14.99
Buy Now

STYLECASTER | Cheap Gifts for Friends | the home edit book
Courtesy: Amazon.

The Home Edit

The Home Edit book is full of chic organizational skills and ideas that can help even your messiest friend create a little order in their life.

The Home Edit

$13.79
Buy Now

Courtesy of Tarte.

Has your bestie been losing sleep lately? Complaining that her lashes are looking lifeless? These are little things we’re always talking about with our friends, but if you pick up this tubing mascara for your girl, she’ll know you were listening. This is my favorite mascara right now and seriously takes lashes to new lengths.

Tartelette Tubing Mascara

$25



Buy Now
amazon fire stick
Courtesy of Amazon.

Amazon Fire Stick for 4K Streaming

What better gift than the gift of streaming right at your fingertips? Amazon’s
go-to for watching any television show or movie you want is half off right now, you won’t want to miss this.

Amazon Fire Stick for 4K Streaming

$49.99
Buy Now

tea gift set
Courtesy of Numi Tea.

Numi Organic Tea Gift Set (Pack of 30)

On sale for $20, this organic tea gift set
is a stellar option for those who like sustainable and adventurous choices. Have a Sag in your life? Gift them this 6 flavor assortment.

Numi Organic Tea Gift Set (Pack of 30)

$26.93
Buy Now

Courtesy of Edikted.

’90s-Inspired Headbands

Before you click out of this post and wonder why the heck I suggested these, let it be known that TikTok predicts these ’90s inspired headbands
will be trending majorly this summer. Look to icons like Naomi Campbell if you need some tips on how to wear it. Gift your bestie these so you’re both ahead of the curve.

Headbands

$11.03


12.98


15% Off



Buy Now
STYLECASTER | Cheap Gifts for Friends | grapefruit bath bomb
Old Whaling Company.

Bergamot & Grapefruit Bath Bomb

Anyone in need of a night sitting in a bath with a good book will love this bergamot and grapefruit bath bomb
.

Bergamot & Grapefruit Bath Bomb

$32
Buy Now

Capri Blue Mini Hand Cream
Courtesy of Anthropologie.

Capri Blue Mini Hand Cream

If you have a friend who’s been washing their hands 20 times a day, this nourishing hand cream is sure to help nourish their dry skin.

Capri Blue Mini Hand Cream

$14.00
Buy Now

Aromatherapy Stress Relief 3-Wick Candle
Courtesy: Bath & Body Works.

Eucalyptus & Spearmint Candle

Nothing is more relaxing than a soothing candle, and any friend is sure to love this refreshing eucalyptus and spearmint
scent.

Aromatherapy Stress Relief 3-Wick Candle

$20.99
Buy Now

Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Courtesy: Kiehl’s.

Kiehl’s Ultimate Strength Hand Salve

Give the gift of hydrated, happy hands thanks to this nourishing salve. We heard that it soothes the soul just as much as your skin.

Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve

$32
Buy Now

Numi Organic Tea By Mood Gift Set
Courtesy: Amazon.

Numi Organic Tea By Mood Gift Set

Tea lovers, rejoice! There’s now an easy option to pick what blend you want
—and it’s all based on your mood. Gift this to your indecisive and caffeine-free friends, or keep it for yourself (someone who’s probably not at all indecisive… we’re sure).

Numi Organic Tea By Mood Gift Set

$25
Buy Now

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Socks 
Courtesy: Barefoot Dreams.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Socks

Cozy socks just hit differently. Curling up and unwinding after a hard day’s work isn’t the same without a pair.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Socks

$15
Buy Now

