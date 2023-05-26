Ringing in summer almost always involves fresh goals, including financial ones. But just because you might want to try to exert some level of self-control with your wallet, doesn’t mean you have to completely stop saving money on clothing, shoes and accessories. Various brands are hosting Memorial Day clothing sales right now, so it’s time to whip out your credit card, open dozens of Chrome tabs and refresh your wardrobe. You can buy that cute handbag you’ve been eyeing for weeks, or you can make an impulse buy at midnight because, frankly, life’s too short.

It sounds easy, but there are so many sales to comb through that it can get a tad overwhelming. Where do you go online? What’s on sale? Which retailers have the absolute best Memorial Day weekend deals? We’re here to tell you not to worry, sis, because we’ve got you covered.

Loads of brands are hosting clothing sales right now, though you can always count on Amazon and Nordstrom to serve up unbeatable discounts 24/7. This week’s biggest highlight is this Coach bag for $272 off at Coach Outlet. How could you possibly say no?!

At this point, we kind of hope you’ve stopped reading this spiel because these Memorial Day discounts won’t last forever. In fact, most of them have deadlines that are fast approaching. It’s time to open those browser tabs and start shopping ’til you drop (or, until your wallet drops—either or!).

Target

You won’t run out of deals to shop at Target. No, literally—the retailer has a page with over 31,000 discounted styles. At the top of your list should be this one-piece swimsuit that features a color block design and a keyhole cut-out at the front. It’s 14 percent off, so, why not add one more suit to your collection?

YesStyle

YesStyle has loads of deals right now, including flash sales on clothing, jewelry, shoes and accessories. The retailer is also hosting a sale that’s letting you save 8 percent on $79, 10 percent on $149 or 15 percent on $199—all through May 29 with code VIBES23. We’re starting with this simple cropped cardigan, especially since it comes in a bunch of colors that’ll fit right into our spring wardrobe.

Coach Outlet

Coach Outlet is blessing us all with pages and pages of deals on handbags, clothing, accessories and shoes. These include 20 percent off of over 1,000 items and an extra 15 percent off of select styles. We’re ordering the Ellis Shoulder Bag that’s on sale for $106. A price tag like that for a Coach bag is any fashionista’s dream.

Abercrombie & Fitch

It’s time to stock up on Abercrombie & Fitch, where almost everything is 20 percent off and select styles are an additional 15 percent off through May 29. Catch us buying these ’90s-inspired jeans that have a trendy criss-cross waistband.

Amo

Amo is another celeb-loved brand and has Kendall Jenner as its biggest supporter. Plenty of trendy options are on final sale, including the Layla Pride jeans, which are $60 less. Made in Los Angeles, this pair has a relaxed straight-leg silhouette and a bit of distressing at the hem.

J.Crew

Savings are in full swing at J.Crew, where you can save an extra 60 percent off of sale styles and score almost everything else for 40 percent off with code WEEKEND through May 29. Say hello to this stunning one-shoulder top that’s miraculously under $11 with the promo code.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom never disappoints when it comes to top brands at a discount. Take, for example, the sale section with over 20,000 items in it. We’re copping these fabulous Dolce Vita heeled sandals for $40 off.

Zara

Zara has so many slashed prices on the trendiest styles. It’s finally blazer season, and thank goodness for that, because this oversized one is perfect for spring. Shop it for an irresistible 41 percent off.

Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack has over 4,000 styles in its clearance section, and the retailer also is hosting its usual flash events. Shop Sam Edelman for up to 60 percent off, Vince Camuto for up to 65 percent off and more. Ladies and gents, I don’t know if you can beat these UGG slippers’ major discount. Their $80 to $60 price drop should not be overlooked.

Revolve

Visit Revolve’s sale section for over 29,000 must-have styles, including trendy dresses that belong right in your spring and summer wardrobes. There’s also a designer sale going on right now that has discounts of up to 50 percent. Everyone needs a pair of Levi’s denim shorts in their closet. Drop the Ribcage Short into your cart now.

Saks Fifth Avenue

Check out Saks Fifth Avenue’s sale section that’s serving up over 36,000 designer pieces from brands like Bottega Veneta, Ferragamo and more. Take a peek at the ongoing designer sale, too. We’re feeling this Coach shoulder bag since it’s nearly $68 off. Make this your go-to statement bag for spring and summer (also… Barbiecore, anyone?).

Amazon

Amazon has pages and pages of clothing deals that you can add to your cart now, like sweaters for under $30 and sandals for under $40. Head into spring with this Goodthreads sweater

; some of the colorways are 20 percent off.

Aerie

Through May 31, save 40 percent on Aerie’s own collection, which includes the cutest swimwear for summer, along with its tops, bottoms and bras. And take up to 50 percent off of all swim through June 8 and 30 percent off of all jeans through May 27. You don’t even have to tell us why we should be ordering this scoop bikini top. It’s under $20, for goodness’ sake! You might as well grab it in a few different colors.

Kate Spade

Take a peek at Kate Spade’s sale section, where you can find so many sophisticated styles on major discount. Drop the Knott Large Shoulder Bag into your cart for over $100 off.

Tory Burch

Tory Burch’s sale section has a ton of amazing offerings marked down. Choose from endless clothing, shoe and accessory options. Take, for example, the iconic Miller Cloud sandal in a shearling version. It’s the perfect sandal to wear around the house and on errands. Snag this fuzzy pair for $99 and get ready for your feet to feel like they’re walking on clouds.

Urban Outfitters

Scurry on over to Urban Outfitters for 40 percent off the sale section, which includes everything from spring staples to trendy Y2K pieces. Our top pick is this midi dress that is currently under $50.

Kate Spade Surprise

As if your day couldn’t get any better, Kate Spade’s outlet site will have you saving big bucks on handbags, wallets, accessories, clothing and jewelry. We’re most excited for the brand’s wallets, like this one that’s down to only $69 and perfect for any season. Don’t forget to check out Kate Spade’s deal of the day, too.

Good American

Good American‘s sale section features pants ranging from sizes 00 to 32 for an extra 50 percent off. Everything on the site is 25 percent off with code MAY25, so you’re about to see some serious savings. How about these gorg denim shorts? They are down to $45, a deal that’s too good to pass up.

Everlane

Score up to 30 percent off of hundreds of summer styles and up to 70 percent off of sale styles at Everlane. We’re eyeing The Supersoft Jean Coverall that’s now $59 instead of $148. Uhm, almost $100 off?! Yes, please!

ASOS

Major deals just arrived at ASOS, like discounts of up to 50 percent off on select styles. Update your wardrobe for the new year with this trendy pair of chunky boots. Grab the white option for $45 instead of $103. I’m not great with numbers, but I know this deal is simply too good to pass up.

Macy’s

Get your wallet out because Macy’s is hosting a Memorial Day sale that’s giving you up to 40 percent off of select items. Also, take an extra 20 percent off of select sale and clearance items with code MEMDAY. We’ve got our eyes on this luxe pair of Tommy Hilfiger pants that have somehow dipped to under $54.

Gap

Run, don’t walk because Gap is letting you take 60 percent off of summer styles through May 30 and an extra 40 percent off on the rest of your order. Gap is even throwing in an additional 10 percent off of your purchase. If the math is mathing, that’s a whole lot of money saved! We’ve got summer on our minds with this midi dress that’s currently 60 percent off.

Old Navy

Old Navy is loading you up with savings, such as 50 percent off of everything on the site through May 29. We’re all in on these flattering jeans that are down to $19, which is such a massive steal for any pair of denim.

Eloquii

With promo code LONGWKND, secure up to 50 percent off of everything at Eloquii. The Tie-Front Collared Blouse is about to become a closet staple for $29 with the code.

Levi’s

At Levi’s through May 30, take an additional 50 percent off of sale styles and up to 40 percent off site-wide. We’re eyeing the Low Pro Jeans that are vintage-inspired and super flattering.

J.Crew Factory

Take up to 70 percent off of everything through May 27 and take an extra 60 percent off of clearance with code LONGWKND through May 29. We’re keeping tabs on these super cute loafers that are literally somehow $34 with the promo.