These 10 Beach Bags Cute Enough To Plan A Vacation Around

TBH, these bags are cute enough to use every day—even if you're not at the beach.
By Maggie Griswold, Olivia Marcus
STYLECASTER | Beach Bags
Getty Images.
Well summer is finally here, and if you’re lucky, you might just have a beach vacation in your future. Or, if you’re like me and live relatively near the beach (~humble brag~), you’re sure to be spending plenty of time on the sand this season. And, as everyone should know, there’s one thing—other than, like, a towel and sunscreen, I guess—that you seriously need for any trip to the shore: a cute beach bag. I don’t make the rules, folks. (OK, in this case, I kind of did make the rule. But just go with it.) Beach bags are a quintessential part of any summer adventure—especially when that adventure involves sun, sand, water and carrying around a lot of stuff.

I am a self-admitted beach bag addict. I have several different beach bags strewn throughout my bedroom. I do, of course, have one beach bag I use the most (especially when I’m headed to the pool at my apartment complex) because it holds so much stuff. Depending on who you are as a person, your beach bag need not be as large the one I like to use. However much of a beach and pool supplies hoarder you are, though, every trip to the water deserves a cute bag in which to hold everything. From sunscreen and towels to books and headphones, there are so many things you don’t realize you’re going to want to bring to beach or pool with you. That’s why having cute beach bags is truly the cherry on top of any vacay.

To help aid you in the search for the ~perfect beach bag~, I rounded up some of my absolute favorite ones on offer right now. From totally Instagrammable woven bags to straw bags you’ll probably want to also carry as a purse, there are so! many! cute! beach! bags! Welcome to the rest of your summer, baby.

Courtesy of A New Day.

The best time to use a beach bag is obviously when you’re on vacation. Post a picture of this beach bag to make sure everyone knows you’re unreachable, just in case your “out of office” email response didn’t get the point across.

Seasonal Tote Handbag

$30
Buy Now
Courtesy of Loewe.

If there’s one designer that absolutely nails the beach bag, it’s Loewe. The brand has so many different woven silhouettes that work for both the beach and the city. These bags are chic, practical, and sure to be your go-to summer style for years.

Paula’s Ibiza Mini Leather-Trimmed Woven Raffia Tote

$590
Buy Now
Courtesy of Sézane.

If you’re heading to the South of France (or just want to pretend) take notes from Sézane’s selection of beach essentials. Sézane is a French girl “it” brand which means that anything you pick out, like this colorful woven tote, will be ultra cool.

Francisco Basket

$175
Buy Now
Courtesy of Gunes.

Sometimes you just need an oversized canvas tote to hold all of your stuff! A beach day requires towels, sunscreen, snacks and a fun hat and this striped tote from Gunes can hold it all.

Flight Tote

$70
Buy Now
Courtesy of Universal Thread.

If you love the look of designer beach bags but don’t love the price point, this woven bag from Target is an excellent alternative and it’s only $45. This one comes in three colors.

Straw Basket Tote

$45
Buy Now
Courtesy of A New Day.

Add a pop of Barbiecore pink to your summer day with this tan and pink canvas tote. This tote is big so it’s just as functional as it is cute.

Seasonal Canvas Tote Handbag`

$30
Buy Now
Courtesy of Zara.

The black leather trim on this woven beach bag gives it a minimalist chic look. This bag would also be a great work tote for summer in the city.

Jute Tote Bag

$49.90
Buy Now
Courtesy of Urban Outfitters.

I love the untraditional shape of this beach bag. The fun combination of colors would make the perfect accessory for a colorful bikini.

Isa Striped Tote Bag

$39
Buy Now
Courtesy of Universal Thread.

If you’re planning on spending July 4 at the beach, then this red, white and blue tote is a great pick. Bonus points because this bag has outside pockets.

Campus Tote Bag

$30
Buy Now
Courtesy of Chloé.

Chloé is known for making classic bag silhouettes and the brand’s take on the beach bag is no exception. I love the wrap around strap on this tote and the buckle closure.

Leather Straps Basket Bag

$544
Buy Now
