Aside from the fact that the 4th of July weekend is almost here (happy Independence Day, BTW!), it’s also officially summer, which means that e-tailers and fashion labels are already trying to clear their warm-weather inventory to make room for fall styles to fill the racks and are serving some stellar deals. What better way to help jump-start your Fourth of July sale shopping plans than with discounted goodies?

While it may be puzzling for all of us non-fashion-buyers (yes, summer literally just began), it’s actually good news for us fashion lovers who also just so happen to live for a bargain, (*raises hand*) because summer sales and clearances actually start right when the season officially begins — aka now. This means you can score some major deals on seasonal-ready essentials like stylish wedding guest dresses, current swimwear styles, and hopelessly cute sandal styles galore — all without having to pay full price.

Plus, you’ll get to wear your new on-sale scores ASAP since yeah, it’s already uncomfortably warm out, so it’s kind of a win-win. With that being said, I’ve been covering holiday and seasonal sales for years, and, TBH, this year’s offerings have me pretty impressed.

After all, “Christmas in July” is officially a thing. Basically, July is a good time to shop if you’re looking to save because it’s pretty much summer’s version of Black Friday. So, I’ve compiled some swoon-worthy bargains with steep discounts that I think are totally worth your attention and the loss of (albeit, modest) funds.

Mielle Organics.

Amazon

There’s no one-stop shop quite like Amazon; the retailer is offering discounts on a range of items, including TikTok-viral hair growth oils, summer fashion pieces and much more. Grab the Alix Earle-loved Mielle Organics Scalp Oil for less than $9.

NativaSPA.

NativaSPA

Body care brand NativaSPA has all your summer skincare needs covered; its Quinoa Firming Body Lotion addresses signs of aging and cellulite across all areas of concern within a month of starting use. Rack up a cart of $65+ to get $12 off your next purchase.

Lascana

Womens brand Lascana is offering up to 65 percent off during its Summer Sale. Shop super cute dresses and bikinis that you won’t find elsewhere.

Target

Target’s Sizzling Savings Event is here! Shop outdoor furniture for up to 50 percent off, beach towels for up to 25 percent off and women’s fashion starting at just $5.

Courtesy of Avene.

Avene

The time to take stock up on French skincare brand Avene’s top-notch formulas, such as the RetrinAL Intensive Cream, is now. Save 25 percent sitewide with the code SUMMER25.

Saks Fifth Avenue

Saks Fifth Avenue’s sale section is the best place to grab designer and higher-end pieces at discount. Especially now, when brands like Tory Burch, Balenciaga, and Versace are included.

Courtesy of Dermaflash.

Dermaflash

Starting June 29, Dermaflash’s skincare tools will be 25 percent off with free shipping. Grab the exfoliating Dermaflash Luxe+ or the pore-sucking DermaPore.

Saie.

Saie

TikTok-favorite’s from glowy skincare/makeup brand Saie are 20 percent off through July 4. Grab popular options like the Glowy Super Gel.

Dermelect

Dermelect

One of our absolute favorites, Dermelect, is hosting a not-to-be-missed Fourth of July Sale. Grab fast-acting treatments like the retinol alternative cream perfect for those with sensitive skin. Use code FLAWLESS20 to unlock 20 percent off right now. Come June 29, that discount goes up to 25 percent.

Cupshe

Cupshe’s 4th of July sale includes a huge selection of their already affordable swimsuits marked down up to 50 percent off. The sale is already live and will be valid through July 5.

ModCloth

Right now, ModCloth is offering 30 percent off literally everything sitewide when you use the code GOFOURTH at checkout.

M.M.LaFleur

From now through July 5, the chic label will be offering up to 50 percent off summer staples. Pick up this work-friendly pants for less.

Frankie’s Bikinis

Take up to a whopping up to 70 percent off of Frankie’s Bikini swimwear, apparel, and accessories. No code required.

Courtesy of Funboy.

Funboy x Malibu Barbie

Everyone knows that Funboy makes the cutest pool floats ever, and from now through the 4th of July weekend, you can get one (or two or three) for up to 25 percent off.

Courtesy of SodaStream.

SodaStream

Take 20 percent off the TikTok-viral SodaStream sparkling beverage maker right now with the code July20.

Cider Floral Print Trousers (was $28)

Cider, the TikTok-famous affordable fashion label (also known as “happy hour for your closet”) is offering a rare sitewide 4th of July/Summer sale with a huge selection of on-trend styles. Get 20 percent off orders $69+ and 25 percent off orders $129+.