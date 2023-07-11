Read Next: This Anti-Thinning Hair Set Delivers New Growth Within a Month, According to Reviewers & It’s 44% Off
Amazon’s Prime Day Sale Starts Today—Here’s Everything You Need To Know To Score Big While You Can

Everything you need to know to shop like a pro.
By Mia Maguire, Maya Gandara
STYLECASTER | MLK Day sale
Courtesy of maicasaa/Adobe.
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’re not familiar with Amazon’s annual Prime Day, it’s essentially the Black Friday of summer that you definitely don’t want to miss. It officially kicked off today, and per usual will run for two days straight this year (July 11 and July 12), with plenty of the same massive price cuts we typically see across all categories, from home appliances to beauty, and opportunities to support small businesses. While there’s already been plenty of early deals to take advantage of, all the retailer’s epic offerings are officially in full swing, and come to close at midnight tomorrow (though we’re likely to see some post-Prime Day sales, too). Basically, today’s your best chance to snag all the giant price cuts we’ve seen on anything from AirPods to hair growth products to electronics.

Of course, as you probably guessed, you do have to be an Amazon Prime member to get access to this enormous sale, so if you aren’t already, it’s probably the perfect time to sign up before Black Friday 2023 season and the general holiday shopping season begins (after all, it’s closer away than you’d think). With your membership, you’ll get access to everything from Amazon Prime Video to free shipping and access to Prime Music. (Seriously, it will be worth it for the two-day shipping alone.) If you’re on the fence about committing to a year-long membership, but don’t want to miss out on the massive deals to come, though, Amazon always offers a free Prime trial, which will allow you to participate in Prime Day—along with all of the other benefits.

Check out some of the best Prime Day sale scores we’ve found so far (some of which have already been live for several days!), and make sure to bookmark this page, as we’ll updating it with new deals and promotions.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

STYLECASTER | Amazon Prime Day Date 2021
Courtesy of Amazon/Facebook.

Sign Up For Your Free 30-Day Amazon Prime Membership Trial Here

Beauty

Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo
Courtesy of Amazon.

Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo

For only $8, this strengthening shampoo can’t be beat. It’s infused with biotin to help with hair loss and thinning.

Mielle Organics Shampoo

$7.98 (Originally $15)
Buy Now
Viva Naturals Castor Oil
Amazon

Viva Naturals Castor Oil

Another stand out hair helper? This $12 castor oil , which can also be used on the skin and nails.

Viva Naturals Castor Oil

$11.49 (Originally $14.15)
Buy Now
Mally Beauty Poreless Face Defender Amazon
Photo: Mally Beauty.

Mally Beauty’s Poreless Face Defender

The Poreless Face Defender is the perfect product for achieving airbrushed skin. Say goodbye to large pores and uneven texture with every press.

Mally Beauty Poreless Face Defender

$32 (was $40)
Buy Now
STYLECASTER | Best Amazon Prime Day Deal
Courtesy of NuFace.

NuFace Toning Devices

On July 11 and July 12, NuFace is offering up to 34 percent off on their coveted toning devices.

NuFace Mini Toning Device (was $339)

$165+
L'Oreal Paris Skincare Collagen Face Moisturizer
Courtesy: L’Oreal Paris.

The L’Oreal Paris Collagen Moisturizer is one of so many beloved products with slashed-down prices for Prime Day, dropping down to just $9.

L'Oreal Paris Skincare Collagen Face Moisturizer

$8.98 (was $11.49)
Buy Now
Beauty Bar 24k Golden Facial Massager
Courtesy of Amazon

Beauty Bar 24k Golden Pulse Facial Massager

This skin-tightening device minimizes wrinkles, puffiness and sagging skin with every use. According to shoppers, you’ll witness results “fairly quickly.”

Beauty Bar 24k Golden Pulse Facial Massager

$15.99 (Originally $19.99)
Buy Now
Kleem Organics Eye Cream
Courtesy of Amazon

Kleem Organics Firming Eye Cream

Amazon shoppers claim this $17 eye cream works miracles on fine lines, dark circles and puffiness “within days.” Shop the top-rated formula for nearly half-off right now.

Kleem Organics Firming Eye Cream

$16.97 (Originally $31)
Buy Now
STYLECASTER | Early Amazon Prime Day Deals 2021
Courtesy of Foreo.

Foreo Luna 2 Facial Cleansing Brush

This sonic facial cleansing brush doubles as a massager. I’m obsessed with it. Get it while it’s on discount!

Foreo Luna 2 (was $139)

$83.40 $139.00 40% Off

Fashion

STYLECASTER | Amazon Prime Day Sale Fashion Picks
Courtesy of Pretty Garden.

Satin Long Sleeve Dress

This green long sleeve dress  can be styled for a variety of occasions, from intimate dinner parties to date nights.

Satin Long Sleeve Dress

$38.99 (was $50.99) $55.99 30% Off
Stylecaster | TikTok Butt-Lifting Leggings
Courtesy of MOSHENGQI.

Seasum Butt-Lifting Leggings

These super-flattering leggings are Lizzo-approved and massively discounted RN.

Seasum Women's Ruched Butt Lifting Leggings (was $34)

$18.99+ $20.99 10% Off

Electronics & Tech & Gadgets

Amazon Fire TV Stick
Photo: Amazon.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

Per usual, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick is up for grabs, and for 58 percent less at that. Snag the best-selling streaming device for just $16.99.

Fire TV Stick

$16.99 (Originally $39.99)
Buy Now
STYLECASTER | Early Amazon Prime Deals 2021
Courtesy of Amazon.

All-new Echo Show 8 (Second Generation) Bundle

For a limited time, take 56 percent off the Echo Show 8 bundle , which also comes with a Blink Mini.

Echo Show 8 Bundle (was $165)

$71.99
STYLECASTER | Early Amazon Prime Day Deals 2021
Courtesy of Amazon.

Amazon Smart Plug

Amazon Prime members can take $12 off this game-changing smart plug during Prime Day.

Amazon Smart Plug (was $24.99)

$12.99

Kitchen & Home

STYLECASTER | Amazon Prime Day 2020
Courtesy of Lodge.

Lodge Cast Iron Pan

This top-rated kitchen essential is 34 percent off right now .

Lodge Cast Iron Pan

$49.9+ ($74)
Le Creuset Dutch Oven 5.5 qt Indigo Amazon
Photo: Le Creuset.

Le Creuset Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven 5.5 qt.

A Le Creuset sale? Extremely rare.

Le Creuset Dutch Oven

$339.95 (was $419.95)
Buy Now

Lifestyle & Wellness

Amazon Prime Day
Courtesy of Amazon

Deep Tissue Percussion Muscle Massage Gun

Grab this Theragun alternative for 50 percent off . It has seven speed levels and twelve massage heads to relieve back, neck, arms, legs, muscle soreness.

Deep Tissue Percussion Muscle Massage Gun

$49.97 (Originally $249.99)
Buy Now
Artistic Weavers Odelia Vintage Bohemian Area Rug Amazon
Photo: Artistic Weavers.

Artistic Weavers Odelia Vintage Bohemian Area Rug

We’re obsessed with this vintage style rug that comes in an array of sizes to elevate your space.

Artistic Weavers Area Rug

$169.99+ (Originally $470)
Buy Now
Prime Day Editor Picks
Courtesy of Amazon

Chris Loves Julia x Loloi Jules Area Rug

Another option that has us in a redecorating mood? This terracotta vintage style option , which is available in a plethora of sizes. 

Chris Loves Julia x Loloi Jules Area Rug

$26+ (Originally $89+)
Buy Now
Shark Purifier PD
Courtesy of Amazon

Shark HE601 Air Purifier

This purifier’s anti-allergen multi-filter captures 99.98% of dust, dander, allergens, smoke, and household odors.

Shark HE601 Air Purifier

$449.99
Buy Now

More Prime Day 2023 Deals to Shop

