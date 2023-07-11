Amazon’s Prime Day Sale Starts Today—Here’s Everything You Need To Know To Score Big While You Can

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’re not familiar with Amazon’s annual Prime Day, it’s essentially the Black Friday of summer that you definitely don’t want to miss. It officially kicked off today, and per usual will run for two days straight this year (July 11 and July 12), with plenty of the same massive price cuts we typically see across all categories, from home appliances to beauty, and opportunities to support small businesses. While there’s already been plenty of early deals to take advantage of, all the retailer’s epic offerings are officially in full swing, and come to close at midnight tomorrow (though we’re likely to see some post-Prime Day sales, too). Basically, today’s your best chance to snag all the giant price cuts we’ve seen on anything from AirPods to hair growth products to electronics.

Of course, as you probably guessed, you do have to be an Amazon Prime member to get access to this enormous sale, so if you aren’t already, it’s probably the perfect time to sign up before Black Friday 2023 season and the general holiday shopping season begins (after all, it’s closer away than you’d think). With your membership, you’ll get access to everything from Amazon Prime Video to free shipping and access to Prime Music. (Seriously, it will be worth it for the two-day shipping alone.) If you’re on the fence about committing to a year-long membership, but don’t want to miss out on the massive deals to come, though, Amazon always offers a free Prime trial, which will allow you to participate in Prime Day—along with all of the other benefits.

Check out some of the best Prime Day sale scores we’ve found so far (some of which have already been live for several days!), and make sure to bookmark this page, as we’ll updating it with new deals and promotions.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Courtesy of Amazon/Facebook.

Sign Up For Your Free 30-Day Amazon Prime Membership Trial Here

Courtesy of Amazon.

Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo

For only $8, this strengthening shampoo can’t be beat. It’s infused with biotin to help with hair loss and thinning.

Amazon

Viva Naturals Castor Oil

Another stand out hair helper? This $12 castor oil , which can also be used on the skin and nails.

Photo: Mally Beauty.

Mally Beauty’s Poreless Face Defender

The Poreless Face Defender is the perfect product for achieving airbrushed skin. Say goodbye to large pores and uneven texture with every press.

Courtesy of NuFace.

NuFace Toning Devices

On July 11 and July 12, NuFace is offering up to 34 percent off on their coveted toning devices.

Courtesy: L’Oreal Paris.

The L’Oreal Paris Collagen Moisturizer is one of so many beloved products with slashed-down prices for Prime Day, dropping down to just $9.

Courtesy of Amazon

Beauty Bar 24k Golden Pulse Facial Massager

This skin-tightening device minimizes wrinkles, puffiness and sagging skin with every use. According to shoppers, you’ll witness results “fairly quickly.”

Courtesy of Amazon

Kleem Organics Firming Eye Cream

Amazon shoppers claim this $17 eye cream works miracles on fine lines, dark circles and puffiness “within days.” Shop the top-rated formula for nearly half-off right now.

Courtesy of Foreo.

Foreo Luna 2 Facial Cleansing Brush

This sonic facial cleansing brush doubles as a massager. I’m obsessed with it. Get it while it’s on discount!

Courtesy of Pretty Garden.

Satin Long Sleeve Dress

This green long sleeve dress can be styled for a variety of occasions, from intimate dinner parties to date nights.

Satin Long Sleeve Dress $38.99 (was $50.99) $55.99 30% Off

Courtesy of MOSHENGQI.

Seasum Butt-Lifting Leggings

These super-flattering leggings are Lizzo-approved and massively discounted RN.

Photo: Amazon.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

Per usual, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick is up for grabs, and for 58 percent less at that. Snag the best-selling streaming device for just $16.99.

Courtesy of Amazon.

All-new Echo Show 8 (Second Generation) Bundle

For a limited time, take 56 percent off the Echo Show 8 bundle , which also comes with a Blink Mini.

Courtesy of Amazon.

Amazon Smart Plug

Amazon Prime members can take $12 off this game-changing smart plug during Prime Day.

Courtesy of Lodge.

Lodge Cast Iron Pan

This top-rated kitchen essential is 34 percent off right now .

Photo: Le Creuset.

Le Creuset Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven 5.5 qt.

A Le Creuset sale? Extremely rare.

Courtesy of Amazon

Deep Tissue Percussion Muscle Massage Gun

Grab this Theragun alternative for 50 percent off . It has seven speed levels and twelve massage heads to relieve back, neck, arms, legs, muscle soreness.

Photo: Artistic Weavers.

Artistic Weavers Odelia Vintage Bohemian Area Rug

We’re obsessed with this vintage style rug that comes in an array of sizes to elevate your space.

Courtesy of Amazon

Chris Loves Julia x Loloi Jules Area Rug

Another option that has us in a redecorating mood? This terracotta vintage style option , which is available in a plethora of sizes.

Courtesy of Amazon

Shark HE601 Air Purifier

This purifier’s anti-allergen multi-filter captures 99.98% of dust, dander, allergens, smoke, and household odors.

More Prime Day 2023 Deals to Shop