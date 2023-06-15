Read Next: How Saturn Retrograde Will Affect Each Zodiac Sign From June to November 2023
20 Long-Torso Bathing Suits That Deserve A Slow Clap From Tall Women Everywhere

No camel toe to see here.
long torso suits
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

One of the great injustices for tall women is the lack of in-store clothing options. Over the years, our options for reliably good fashion with longer inseams and properly proportioned sleeves and waists have expanded thanks to online shopping, but in-store collections have yet to catch up—and that is, unfortunately, never truer than when shopping for elusive long-torso bathing suits. E-commerce giants like Revolve and Aerie are just two of the many sites that offer robust collections for the 5’10”-and-taller set, but the sad fact remains that most of our wardrobes must be purchased on the depths of the Internet—the in-store options are severely lacking.

In the past, some people considered one-pieces matronly or prudish. But right now, they’re having a major fashion moment. Styles range from more feminine (with scalloped detailing and ruffles) to downright sexy (with cutouts and high-leg designs). If you’ve got a long torso, though, shopping for one of these super cute one-piece bathing suits can be a minefield.

I love a bikini as much as the next girl, but lately, I’ve been drawn to the siren song of the one-piece. Unfortunately, standard sizing for one-pieces doesn’t really accommodate the long expanse from my hips to my shoulders. If I’m lucky, I’ve got a mild camel-toe situation. Worst case scenario: The straps will dig into my shoulders, and any breast padding will inevitably settle an inch or so lower than it should. Plus, I’m probably rocking some kind of wedgie. Not exactly what one might consider a bathing beauty.

To add insult to injury, some sites will tout certain styles as “long-torso friendly” rather than actually expanding their collections. Adjustable straps and ruching are the banes of my existence as a tall woman. Sites will write about those features as if they are real solutions, completely ignoring the fact that they don’t change the ratio of the rest of the suit to accommodate long torsos and taller women. Darts and leg openings never fall exactly where they should, and necklines just stretch out and cause strain on our necks. (This is especially true of “adjustable” halter styles). We deserve better!

While I’m not holding my breath for long-torso bathing suits to be widely available in stores (though, if any retail executives are reading this, pretty please get on that!), these 20 long-torso swimsuits are all available online. And you bet your long torso they’re all made specifically for tall gals.

Long Torso Wide Ribbed Ring Medium Coverage
Target.

Long Torso Wide Ribbed Ring Medium Coverage Swimsuit

A few extra inches, a cute keyhole detail, and ribbed fabric? Yes please. Plus the model is 5’10, so you know it’s good.

Long Torso Wide Ribbed Ring Medium Coverage

$42
Buy Now

Tall Triangle Bikini Top

Tall girls rejoice! You won’t be slipping and sliding out of this triangle bikini top that has ample room for secure coverage on the beach or poolside.

Tall Triangle Bikini Top

$23
Buy Now

Long Torso Spotted Print High Neck Ruched

If you just want a simple black one-piece with a cute open-back strap detail, Kona Sol at Target is the place to shop. Plus at under $45, it’s literally a steal.

Long Torso Spotted Print High Neck Ruched

$42
Buy Now

 Lurex Keyhole Tall Triangle Bikini Top

If you want your torso to appear smaller, this larger top paired with high-waist bottoms does just the trick.

Lurex Keyhole Tall Triangle Bikini Top

$23
Buy Now

Halter Low Back One Piece
Courtesy of Revolve.

Halter Low Back One Piece

There’s nothing hotter than a LBS (little black swimsuit) and this style proves that. The halter neck has a low v-cut in the front that’ll add some major sex appeal.

Halter Low Back One Piece

$160
Buy Now

STYLECASTER | Bathing Suits Long Torso

Ribbed Mix Crossover

Oblique cut-out dresses are one of the hottest items of clothing right now, so it’s about damn time someone took a cue and turned the style into a swimsuit. We stan.

Ribbed Mix Crossover

$23.98 (Originally $59.95)
Buy Now

STYLECASTER | Bathing Suits Long Torso

Island Goddess Mio High Neck One-Piece Swimsuit

The stretchy draped fabric on this swimsuit makes it comfortable while the high neck and key-hole detail make it sleek and sophisticated.

Island Goddess Mio High Neck One-Piece Swimsuit

$120
Buy Now

 

STYLECASTER | Long Torso Swimsuits | Andie Swim
Courtesy of Andie Swim.

The Mykonos Swimsuit

You’re in for a white-hot summer with this adorable one-piece.

The Mykonos Swimsuit

$118
Buy Now

Tempt Me Off-Shoulder Swimsuit
Courtesy of Amazon.

Tempt Me Off-Shoulder Swimsuit

For when you want your swimsuit with a side of flamenco dancer.

Tempt Me Off-Shoulder One Piece

$32.99+
Buy Now

STYLECASTER | 29 Long-Torso Swimsuits That Deserve a Slow Clap from Tall Women Everywhere
Courtesy of Andie Swim.

Amalfi Flat Back Long Torso Swimsuit

This classic black one-piece gives us major ballerina-on-the-beach vibes.

The Amalfi Swimsuit

$98
Buy Now

 

La Blanca Cross Back One-Piece Swimsuit
Nordstrom

La Blanca Cross Back One-Piece Swimsuit

The strappy crisscrossed upper back adds the most intriguing detail. Shop the suit in multiple colors.

La Blanca Cross Back One-Piece Swimsuit

$125
Buy Now

STYLECASTER | Bathing Suits Long Torso

Jacquard Scrunchie Asymmetrical One Piece Swimsuit

The wide lace-up detailing takes this one piece to the next level.

Jacquard Scrunchie Asymmetrical One Piece

$21.98 (Originally $54.95)
Buy Now

 

STYLECASTER | Bathing Suits Long Torso

Scoopneck One-Piece

There’s something undeniably sexy about a very simple, classic one-piece. This one comes in plenty of bright colors.

Scoopneck One-Piece

$47.99 (was $118)
Buy Now

STYLECASTER | Bathing Suits Long Torso
Courtesy of Summersalt.

The Long Torso Marina

In this, you’ll look like sleek stunner in the coolest leopard print.

Long Torso Marina

$95
Buy Now

summersalt long torso suit
Image: Summersalt.

The Long Torso Perfect Wrap One Piece

Summersalt’s fan-favorite color-blocked suit comes in a size just for those of us with long torsos. Rejoice!

The Long Torso Perfect Wrap One Piece

$95
Buy Now

Summersalt Long Torso Swimsuit
Summersalt

The Long Torso Sidestroke

Summersalt also has this one-shoulder option made for those with long-torsos. Talk about options!

The Long Torso Sidestroke

$95
Buy Now

 

 

Keyhole One Piece Swimsuit

Business in the front, party in the back is basically the theme of this long-torso swimsuit guide—in case you hadn’t noticed.

Keyhole One Piece Swimsuit

$98
Buy Now

 

STYLECASTER | Bathing Suits Long Torso
Courtesy of Land’s End.

Tugless One Piece Swimsuit

Get your tropical fix with this swoon-worthy one-piece swimsuit.

Tugless One Piece Swimsuit

$33.18+
Buy Now

 

Cupshe Tummy Control V Neck Bathing Suit
Courtesy of Cupshe.

Cupshe Tummy Control V Neck Bathing Suit

This sexy v-neck one-piece has a secret: it has a belly-smoothing torso that’ll help accentuate your curves.

Cupshe Tummy Control V Neck Bathing Suit

$24.99+
Buy Now

Cupshe Wrap Swimsuit
Courtesy of Cupshe.

Cupshe Wrap Color Block Tie One Piece

This suit has everything: color blocking, a cinched waist and a wrap tie. Not to mention, it’s just $30 and comes in so many different colorways and sizes.

Cupshe Wrap Color Block Tie Suit

$32.99
Buy Now

