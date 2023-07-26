8 Crochet Pieces That’ll Make You Feel Like You’re On a Beachside Vacation

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

You may not have been able to visit Italy this summer, but you could still dress like it. I mean, personally, I visited Italy in December and thought it was much more enjoyable since the weather was cool and crisp for sight-seeing and the streets were much less congested. So instead of feeling bad that you weren’t able to be beach-side this season, pick up one of these crocheted pieces that will make you feel like you were for a fraction of the cost.

Crochet everything is majorly trending this season, thanks to labels like Prada putting out a crocheted tote bag design and the rise of coastal cowgirl style. And it’s super easy to get in on the trend no matter what your budget is. Here are just a few brands who are doing crochet right. From bags to bikinis to dresses, these crochet pieces are as white hot as summer.

Long Sleeve Tie-Front Metallic Crochet Sweater

Orange is definitely the crochet color for summer. Pick this up as the cutest coverup that can take you from pool side (or you know, lounging in your backyard under a fan) to drinks with your besties.

Mid-Waist Crochet Cover Up Pants

Black crochet pants should be just as much of a staple in your wardrobe as white tank tops are. Pick these up and you’ll always have a beach cover up ready.

Crochet U Bralette Bikini Top

The beaded detail in the middle of this bikini sets it apart from other crochet options. It’s the cutest bikini that can also double as a top!

Crochet U-Neck Tank Sweater

This is the cutest thing to throw over that cute bra or bandeau that you love but never know what to pair with.

Flower Power Top

If you want to go the crochet route for a festival or just a night out for margaritas, this is the cutest set that will instantly elevate your mood and any regular Friday night.

AE Super Cropped Crochet Halter Top

There is just something so cute and chic about this top. I’d pair it with cutoff shorts or even flared jeans if it’s a bit cooler outside. It also comes in black and cream.

South Beach Woven Tote

A crochet tote bag is the easiest summer accessory to make sure all of your summer day essentials (ie sunscreen, sunglasses, and Liquid IV hydration packs) are all at the ready. This one’s under $40 and comes in so many different colors.

Scalloped Crochet Vest

A crochet vest that’s only $14? Sign me up! This one also comes in a white shade.