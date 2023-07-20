Few trends boast the staying power of minimalism. Minimalist fashion isn’t just a passing fad—it represents an entire sartorial mindset. Minimalism is about paring down your closet to its basics, creating a capsule wardrobe full of essentials and pairing those go-to’s every which way until you have a whole host of easy outfits at your disposal. It’s fashion in its most efficient form: Your closet is there to compliment you, not to make a statement.

Our collective affinity for minimalism hit full swing several years ago and it has remained unendingly strong ever since. I mean, I don’t think I’ll ever have too many pairs of fresh white sneakers in my wardrobe! And white T-shirts? They’re essential! Though maximalism has become popular in the street style and home decor spheres, it hasn’t thwarted minimalism’s overwhelming appeal. I will never not be down to style a few neutrals into a sleek, versatile ‘fit.

The issue is: Appreciating minimalist fashion and integrating it into your day-to-day routine are two very, very different things. The latter actually requires effort! You have to Kondo the hell out of your closet, build that aforementioned capsule wardrobe and then come up with enough combinations to carry you through. And just when you think you’ve achieved the perfect low-key outfit situation, something—some event, some inspo pic, something—will make you realize you totally neglected to stock up on some basic pieces that are essential in your pared-down wardrobe.

The best way to figure out what you need to shop for? Determining what you actually want to wear. And the easiest way to make that happen is to check out all the minimalist outfit inspiration you can get your hands on, which is exactly why I’ve assembled a visual guide to all of the best minimalist fashion outfits I’ve ever laid eyes on, courtesy of the ever-so-trendy fashion street style set. Read on to check out a few of my personal favorite ‘fits.

A Woven Bag

Woven bags instantly elevate an outfit by adding texture to the look. The best part is that you’re able to find a dynamic woven bag style at any price point.

A Black Turtleneck

Regardless of season, a black turtleneck is a chic wardrobe essential. For warmer days, pair it with dark shorts as pictured above.

Wimbledon Whites

Take style notes from pro tennis players and opt for an all-white sporty look. This white track jacket looks great with baggy white jeans and loafers.

A Ribbed Dress

Whether it’s a tank, dress, or sweater, ribbed material adds dimension to an outfit and will earn you extra style points.

Lace-Up Heels

Strappy heels, especially a pair that laces up, will make a simple outfit (like jeans and a button-down) look more formal—a perfect option for dinner out.

A Maxi Coat

Sometimes it’s what’s on the outside that counts. This maxi coat is proof.

Cargo Shorts

While cargo shorts and pants might be a trendier piece, pairing them with classic basics will create a high-fashion ensemble.

A Denim Set

An easy way to get the effortlessly minimal look is by letting the matching set do the work for you.

A Single Pop of Color

This all-black outfit is super chic but the orange bag and red lipstick make the look.

Structured Detailing

Elevate a simple look by picking pieces with unique shapes. This blazer with a cut-out back is the perfect example.

A Basic Button-Down

Regardless of the season, a white button-down is the ultimate wardrobe staple and layering piece.

A Monochrome Look

Step up your athleisure and casual wear by wearing a look in just one shade.

Jeans and a Graphic T-Shirt

A winning combo that will never go out of style.

Belt It

Adding a belt is a great way to give your look shape and the belt acts as a simple accessory.

A Ribbed Tank

If there’s one essential item to wear throughout the summer, it’s a white ribbed tank top.

A White Tank

A white tank is like the playful younger sister to a white T-shirt. If you want to give your look an edgier feel, a tank is the way to go.

Tuck It In

A casual day look always looks more intentional when the details are tucked into place.

Oblique Cut-Outs

The oblique cut-out trend is the perfect option for making a statement while keeping the look simple.

Strategic Accessories

Stilletos, a Bottega clutch and Ray-Ban sunglasses—name a more perfect trio.

Soft Shades

A bright color can still be minimal when you pick a softer shade like blue.

A Leather Moto Jacket

They’ve been cool for well, forever. No stopping now.

A Long Coat

A long coat can make even the simplest of outfits look incredibly chic.

Monochrome Texture

Layering black-on-black feels instantly cool and fresh when you incorporate luxurious textures like leather.

Baggy Jeans

When in doubt, pair wide-leg jeans with a cropped T-shirt. It’s a match made in fashion heaven.

The Model Off-Duty Uniform

Layering a tan trench over coordinating wide-leg trousers and a cropped tank is the ideal off-duty look.

Hats Off to Headwear

You can’t ever go wrong with a pair of jeans, some classic black boots and a polished blazer! Bonus points for a little headwear.

An Easy Jumpsuit

A two-tone jumpsuit makes it look like you put a ton of effort into your look, even if you didn’t.

Cozy Chic

When in doubt, go for the white sweater dress.

Slouchy Slacks

A fitted white tank instantly makes formal brown trousers feel more weekend-appropriate.

A Fitted Suit

A great white suit works for either day or night. Style it with a bright pair of heels for a pop of color.

A Long Black Blazer

A longline blazer instantly makes a simple jeans-and-a-tee outfit feel a little more polished. Long live light layers!

Leather Pants

Leather pants can work in the daytime. Simply style with low-key basics like roughed-up sneakers and simple tanks.

Girly Grunge

Styling a femme mini dress with rugged knee-high boots makes for an edgy-yet-sweet combo every time.

Strappy Sandals

Don’t be afraid to wear two loose-fitting pieces together! Styling an oversized button-up with wide-leg trousers works when you accessorize with dainty accessories like a mini bag and strappy sandals.

Two-Tone Dressing

Tonal dressing all about wearing more than one shade of the same hue. Layering a camel blazer with cream-colored jeans is the secret to achieving that easy French girl je ne sais quoi.

A Feminine Twist

Mixing softer pieces like this pastel blue maxi skirt with a structured menswear-inspired blazer makes for a tailored outfit with a femme twist.

Extra Long Shorts

Bermuda shorts aren’t just for the summer! Choose a pair that’s made from dark leather and accessorize with a pair of dad sneakers for contrast.

A Well-Tailored Suit

I love a well-tailored suit, but oversized versions are seriously trending, so one of each per wardrobe is a good call.

Classic Converse

Converse have been a fashion-set favorite for years now. Why? Because they make pieces like this otherwise-formal dress feel relaxed enough to wear during the day.

An Oversized Blazer

There’s just something about a girly sandal paired with an oversized blazer and trousers that never gets old.

Statement Silhouette

The boxier the silhouette, the better! Slicked-back hair and minimal accessories make dresses like these feel casual.