I’m Living in These White Denim Shorts from Target & They’re Just $12 All Weekend

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s a white hot summer, y’all, and you heard it here first. As we literally can’t get a break from 90+ temperatures seemingly anywhere in the U.S., I’ve been on creative overdrive trying to figure out how to pull together cute summer fits while trying to avoid absolutely melting in the process. For summer style, I tend to shy away from everywhere ‘fits like blue jean shorts, floral dresses, and linen tops (IK they’re supposed to be breathable but I find them way too hot!), and it’s hard to still keep my fashion cap on while trying not to sweat through what I’m wearing. But when I discovered white denim shorts, I knew it was a styling challenge I was ready to master.

I saw someone rock denim shorts on Instagram and was instantly intrigued. But before I could start building outfits, I needed to find the white denim that I could use as my fashion foundation. IDK if you’ve realized this yet, but I’m basically an expert Target shopper, so this was my first shopping destination that proved to be instantly successful. I found….drumroll please… the perfect pair of white denim shorts that are somehow ON SALE for under $13. Seriously scoop these up now because these babies are about to go fast.

There was something about white that instantly made me think of a monochromatic style. I added a white ribbed tank top from Target to my cart as well just as I was about to checkout. I knew I could style it with some chunky gold jewelry and it would make me look instantly put-together, even though I was essentially just wearing the most tried and true outfit combination ever: shorts and a tank top. Also I’m currently obsessed with the yellow sunglasses I’m wearing below, which are just $9 at Amazon .

When I’m not in the mood for an all white look, I love tossing this red trimmed Simon Miller tank top into the mix. My favorite thing about this tank is that it’s definitely going to make it into my fall wardrobe. I can just see myself styling it with low-rise cargos now.

I love that these white denim shorts from Target are high-rise, so I can wear them with different lengths of crop tops. Keep in mind these shorts have pretty much no stretch, so you might want to size up if you want a more comfortable fit. I’m wearing these in size 10 and I have a 29-inch waist and 42-inch hips. The difference in my waist and hip size usually makes it impossible for me to buy pants but the measurements on this Target listing were super accurate.

Women’s High-Rise Cutoff Jean Shorts

These are my babies! And can you believe they’re on sale for just $12.60 though Saturday? I also love styling these with white oversized t-shirts. I have been shying away from all- black tops with these shorts because something about that combo makes me feel like it’s too 2013. But these shorts are also super cute with a blue/teal top, like the model is wearing.

High-Rise Cut off Jean Shorts

These shorts also come in black, tan, and two different shades of blue jean washes. Even though I won’t typically rock blue jean shorts on a day out in the city, I do love denim cutoffs for the beach.

Women’s High-Rise Curvy Midi Jean Shorts

High-rise denim is also on sale in curvy sizes for 30 percent off. Make sure to read the size guide carefully to find your perfect fit.

Women’s Tiny Tank Top

This Target clothing sale is seriously unreal! The white tank I’m wearing in the photos is also on sale for $3.50. It seriously doesn’t get better than this. Just make sure you shop before the sale ends on Saturday. I’m wearing it in a size medium.

Simon Miller Dibby Tank

And of course I have to drop the deets on this super cute tank. Warning: Every time I wear this, I get compliments. Someone even stopped me in the NYC subway just to tell me they liked it and that seriously never happens. I’m wearing it in a medium.