All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

I love donning a colorful patterned outfit when I’m getting dressed up or going out on a super-fancy first date, but my real-life outfits tend to be a lot more neutral these days. I’m a simple gal–denim cut-offs, a white tee and a pair of white sneakers are often my go-to’s in the summertime. If you’re anything like me, you’re in luck: I just rounded up a bunch of my favorite minimal outfit combinations that I rely on day in and day out.

Sure, playing with color is fun, but have you ever found the perfect white T-shirt? It’s a euphoric feeling, let me tell you. What about discovering the ideal pair of white jeans that you basically live in from the second you put them on? It’s second to none, I promise. Sometimes, simple really is best.

If you’re just starting to build out your perfect wardrobe, I’ve got you covered. These are by no means the craziest outfits you’ve ever seen, but that’s the point! Think of these seven looks as building blocks of your closet. They include basics like white button-downs, black leather loafers, and a maxi dress that can be worn for basically any occasion you have coming up.

These outfits are easy to accessorize with an on-trend handbag and make getting dressed in the morning just a little bit easier, especially if you feel totally stuck when looking at your wardrobe on a near-daily basis. Plus, investing in a few key pieces is a surefire way to build out a selection of items that will carry you from season to season with ease.

Read on to check out seven of the cutest minimal outfits and to shop for a few pieces that you can buy right now to master them.

White Blouse + Denim Skort

Getty Images.

When she’s not performing for sold-out stadiums in sparkly bodysuits and gowns, Taylor Swift opts for a simple summer-style aesthetic. She’s provided minimalist-style inspiration all summer while heading in and out of a recording studio in New York City. This summer look proves that minimalist style can still have a frilly, girly edge.

Courtesy of Free People.

You’ll wear this lightweight blouse on repeat all summer—especially on hot days. Wear it with denim for a casual look, a white linen skirt for a simple boho vibe, or black slacks for the office.

Courtesy of Mango.

This skort looks like a full-on skirt from the front and denim shorts from the back. It’s perfect for days when you’re on the go and want to wear something comfortable yet elevated.

Button-Down + Vintage-Inspired Jeans

Getty Images.

Sofia Richie redefined luxury style this year with her beautiful wedding looks but what you may not know is that she’s been a minimalist style queen for years now. Sofia Richie always managed to accessorize traditional outfits in a way that still makes them feel young and fun.

Courtesy of Abercrombie.

Abercrombie makes some of the best reasonably-priced jeans right now. The quality is great, they have just the right amount of stretch and the selection is size inclusive. This pair of curve love ’90s jeans are a fan favorite.

Courtesy of A New Day.

The key to nailing a minimalist look with a white button-down is opting for an oversize option for more of a”boyfriend fit”. This one from Target does the trick and is only $25.

Mini Slip Dress + Loafers

Getty Images.

Olivia Rodrigo has a strong sense of personal style and often shops vintage to build her wardrobe. While she often goes for the ’90s punk princess look, she will also step out in something simple like this black slip dress with loafers. Her style is chic but flirty and youthful.

Courtesy of Urban Outfitters.

This black slip dress would be great for a night out with kitten heels or, for a more casual look pair it with socks and loafers.

Courtesy of Vagabond.

These Vagabond loafers are the best shoes for walking long distances. They’re comfortable, supportive, and just what every minimalist fashion lover needs.

White Maxi Dress + Colorful Accessory

Spotlight Launchmetrics.

A crisp white dress is a summer staple and a surefire option if you’re trying to look chic and beat the heat. To elevate the look, pair it with a single pop of color, like the yellow handbag pictured on Caro Daur above.

Courtesy of GAP.

This A-line linen blend dress has removable straps so you’ll also be able to wear it strapless and avoid tan lines.

Courtesy of Charlotte Stone.

You can add a bright pop of color to your wardrobe and still have a minimalist style. This yellow bag has a unique wave structure and will make an otherwise neutral outfit look more dynamic.

Oversized Blazer + Mini Skirt

Getty Images.

Aimee Song is one of the OG fashion influencers and is always a great source of inspiration when looking for a good outfit. Whether she’s wearing a statement piece or a minimalist outfit like the one pictured above, she looks chic, timeless, and on-trend.

Courtesy of Lioness.

There’s a good chance that you already have an oversized black blazer in your closet. And if you don’t, what are you waiting for? This wardrobe essential will take you anywhere, during any season.

Courtesy of Steve Madden.

A black mini skirt is what I’d consider a “canvas” piece. It’s basically like a blank slate that you can use to build your outfit around. This option from Steve Madden looks great with bare legs in the summer and can easily be worn with tights in the winter.

Jorts + White T-Shirt

Getty Images.

In recent paparazzi pictures of Hailey Bieber, you’ll notice that she has stuck with a summer uniform. The model can’t stop wearing various pairs of baggy denim shorts with cropped T-shirts. Sometimes she pairs the look with loafers. Sometimes she wears it with Adidas Sambas. Either way, it’s so cute and easy to replicate.

Courtesy of GAP.

In case you missed it, denim Bermuda shorts are totally cool. This pair from GAP can be worn with kitten heels (as pictured), loafers (like Hailey), or sneakers.

Courtesy of Good American.

I can always count on Good American to have well-fitting basics (I already love the brand’s jeans). This white T-shirt is just the right amount of cropped and is available in sizes XS-5XL.

Black Slacks + Crossbody Bag

Getty Images.

Jennifer Lawrence has proved herself to be the latest street style icon and I hope the outfit photos just keep coming. The actress singlehandedly convinced me to dig out my crossbody bag (it’s classic!) and put on a pair of slacks just for a coffee run.

Courtesy of Madewell.

These Madewell slacks will take you from the office to your weekend plans. They come in petite, plus, standard, and tall size options nine different colors.

If you walk around New York City, you’ll notice a lot of people wearing this specific crossbody bag from Uniqlo. It’s sporty, understated, and perfect for everyday use. It also comes in seven different colors.