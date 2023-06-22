All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Trying to dream up the perfect Fourth of July outfit? I’ve got you covered! It can be easy to overthink your red, white and blue ensemble, but all you need are a few key pieces to really make your outfit pop. Throw on your favorite red bikini or your go-to white sundress and accessorize to your patriotic heart’s content!

Cue the major outfit inspo below! Whether you’re a simple gal who prefers wearing perfect pair of denim shorts or a badass fashionista dying for any excuse to wear a bright blue maxi dress, the perfect look for you is 100 percent on this list. You can shop for a whole new look or dig through your own closet and piece together similar vibes with these outfit ideas as your guide. Either way, you’re going to look amazing this summer.

There’s no need to be overly cheesy with your outfit, either. A pair of dangly red earrings will suffice if you don’t want to go all-out. You’ve got this! Also, try mixing in a few shades that aren’t necessarily red white or blue to keep your overall outfit feeling cool. Incorporating a pair of tan trousers can instantly tone down even the most patriotic top.

As always, you can adjust your look based on your location. If you’ll be celebrating on the beach or lakeside (lucky!), a mix-and-matched red, white and blue swim look is all you need. On the other hand, if you’re planning on catching the fireworks from a rooftop bar in a city or hitting the dance floor, you can still incorporate the usual elements of a going-out look. For me, that looks like pairing some form of a crop top with an oversized blazer and playing into the blue and white shades that are already in my wardrobe.

With that, read on to check out nine Fourth of July outfit ideas to get your creative juices flowing. Just be sure you don’t stain your look when you arrive at the BBQ.

A Ruffle Skirt + Straw Hat

A white ruffle skirt will be a standout piece in your closet far beyond Independence Day (you may even become co-dependent on it). Layer it over a bright one-piece swimsuit and add a wide-brimmed hat to guarantee you’ll be best dressed at the party.

An Easy Two-Piece Matching Set

Matching sets are the fashionable answer to easy summer dressing. Whether you opt for a white one or go for something in a shade of blue or bright red, your options are (basically) endless. Earn bonus points for getting one with sheer paneling.

Overalls + Statement Sunnies

For a nostalgic look, throw on a pair of overalls and reminisce over the Fourth of July weekends of your childhood (bonus points if Rocketpops are involved). Since overalls are relatively simple, adding a fun pair of statement glasses will elevate the look and make it party-ready.

A Bikini Top + High Rise Shorts

If you’re going to be near a body of water but don’t necessarily want to spend the entire day half-naked in a swimsuit, the bikini top and shorts combo is for you! Lot’s of retailers like Frankies Bikinis and Target have super cute swimsuit and comfy short options. Plus, the silhouette of the combination looks hot and stylish.

A Blue Maxi Dress + A Bright Bag

Is blue your favorite color? Then this outfit is the one for you! Yes, wearing a blue maxi dress is patriotic to the core, but adding in a bright accessory in an unexpected color—I am obsessed with Autum Love’s oversized pink clutch bag!—makes the look feel modern in 2021.

Denim Shorts + A White Button-Down

Yes, I know this look is basic but sometimes the simplest outfits are the best option. If you’re spending the holiday at a casual BBQ with all of your friends and family, this easy outfit is the way to go. Tie up the bottom of your button-down did to make the outfit look a little sexier.

A Linen Blazer + Short Set

One way to solidify your role as a patriotic fashionista is to wear a linen blazer. They’re chic, lightweight and perfect for a dressier venue. This is a piece that you’ll also wear all summer long since it’s easy to pair with jeans, skirts or flowy pants.

A Floral Sundress + A Floppy Hat

A Fourth of July spent in the sun requires a massive floppy hat, don’t you think? Christena Melea styled hers with a flowy floral midi dress. This outfit is great if you’re headed to a last-minute BBQ because it technically features one of the main American colors but doesn’t feel too on the nose. The pearl bag is also too cute.