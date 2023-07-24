All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’ve spent any time on the East Coast this summer, you’ll know that it’s hot, and even worse it’s humid. Every time I open my weather app, it (literally) feels like I’m faced with over 90 percent humidity. When I’m guaranteed to break a sweat each time I leave my apartment, the last thing I want to do is put on a real pair of pants. If you’re in a similar situation, you’ll be thrilled to know that the boxer shorts trend is on the rise and fashion-approved.

This trend is incredibly straightforward—you simply wear boxer shorts (the kind you find in the men’s section and sleep in) as outerwear. The boxer shorts trend has already taken over my TikTok FYP and Instagram feed with influencers providing styling tips and celebrities like Kendall Jenner stepping out in the look.

Kendall Jenner paired crisp white boxer shorts with a baseball cap, white button-down, navy blazer, and loafers for an evening out in New York City. Her outfit was the perfect example of how boxer shorts can be styled into an elevated, preppy look. Jenner could easily re-style the shorts and button-down for the beach or a spa day.

Whether you’re pairing your boxers with a tank, a ruffle blouse, or a matching button-down, you’re guaranteed to beat the heat in the look. The best part? The trend is affordable and easy to get your hands on.

Getty Images.

My biggest tip when it comes to shopping for the boxer short trend is to go straight to the source. You’ll find plenty of women’s boxers with a simple search online but the retail price point is much higher than the ones you’ll find in the men’s section.

Classic retailers like Old Navy, GAP, and J. Crew have a strong selection of men’s boxer shorts at a much lower price point. You can even find multi-packs for under $30.

Keep reading for the best boxer shorts to add to your closet if you’re eager to try this cool trend.

Courtesy of Old Navy.

If you think you’re going to love this trend (or just want a few more pairs of sleeping shorts), I highly recommend purchasing an affordable 3-pack from Old Navy. The pastel stripes in this set are perfect for summer styling.

Courtesy of GAP.

For a preppy look, opt for a gingham pair of boxers. This pair would look so cute with white crew socks and loafers (inspired by Kendall Jenner’s look).

Courtesy of The Frankie Shop.

The Frankie Shop is a minimalist on-trend brand that is loved by the New York City fashion crowd. It’s no surprise that the brand created a perfect set with boxers and a button-down in three different color combinations. This option is significantly pricier than buying an actual pair of men’s boxers, but the quality speaks for itself.

Courtesy of J. Crew.

These shorts were inspired by the look of men’s boxer shorts but were designed to fit a women’s high-waisted silhouette. They’re technically pajama shorts but that shouldn’t stop you from wearing them out and about.

Courtesy of Zara.

If you like the mini short trend and want to try out the boxer look, a shorter pair of men’s boxers is the way to go. This two-pack includes a summery yellow hue that I can’t get enough of.

Courtesy of Favorite Daughter.

On the other hand, if you want a longer pair of shorts, this pair of boxer shorts are a great option. Since the material is thicker than legitimate boxer shorts and the length is longer, you’ll probably feel very comfortable wearing these out of the house. For a full fit, pair them with the matching bra.