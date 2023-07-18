All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s the peak of summer which means the last thing you probably want to do is put on a pair of work shoes. Summer Fridays can’t come soon enough and neither can the men’s sandal trends for 2023. Free those toes and slide into weekend mode because these trends are cool, comfy, and made to last.

To (literally) kick this off, I’m excited to share the good news that flip-flops are not only considered stylish but also chic. That’s right—a simple black pair of flip-flops can earn you a spot on the best-dressed list. The key to elevating the style is picking a pair with a thicker strap and high-quality material, like leather.

If you can’t imagine wearing flip-flops anywhere but on the beach, no worries. Buckle sandals, fisherman sandals, and slides are all top sandal trend contenders this year. If you live in an urban setting, fisherman sandals are a great way to ensure that your feet won’t touch the dirty streets while slides will give your whole look an effortlessly sophisticated feel.

Keep reading for the right pair of sandals to slip on your feet before summer comes to an end.

Getty Images.

Fisherman Sandals

Gone fishing? No need! Fisherman sandals are the retro shoe choice that will take you all around your modern itinerary. The woven cage-style shoe goes with practically every summer outfit option and works for both an urban and tropical setting. The best part is that you can continue to wear them through the fall and can even layer them with socks.

Courtesy of Cos.

This pair of black leather fisherman sandals have a high fashion feel because of the thick straps. These would be great to wear while exploring a city.

Courtesy of Camper.

This pair of brown leather fisherman sandals may look chunky but they are specifically designed to have a lightweight sole for extra comfort and walkability. This pair is also available in black.

Getty Images.

Flip Flops

Thanks to designer brands like The Row, flip flops have undergone a rebrand. Though they were once considered the ultimate casual shoe, flip-flops are now elevated and cool. In order for the flip-flops to maintain their dignity, you need to make sure you’re pairing them with a good outfit. A terry cloth set, linen pants, or preppy shorts are the perfect match.

Courtesy of J. Crew.

This pair of multi-colored flip-flops have a sporty-chic look to them. The base is made out of rubber so you’ll have no problem getting them wet. This striped pair is also available in two other color combinations.

Courtesy of Vince Camuto.

If you’re trying to take a more fashionable approach to flip-flops, you can’t go wrong with a leather pair. This option from Vince Camuto is touted to be comfortable and is currently on sale.

Getty Images.

Slides

When it comes to slides, there are two different categories of footwear. There’s the athletic slide like those Adidas soccer shoes you’ve probably owned at some point. And there’s the sleek slide which is typically made out of leather, suede, or canvas material. Both are equally as trendy and appropriate to wear depending on the occasion.

Courtesy of Message.

These slides are handcrafted in Portugal and will add a fun pop of color to any of your summer looks. The sole is made out of cork and the strap is designed to stretch and flex to fit your foot. This pair is available in four different colors.

Courtesy of Goodfellow.

If you’re heading to the pool or the beach, a simple plastic slide will do just fine! Don’t bother breaking the bank to get a pair of designer rubber slides when there are great affordable options at Target like this blue pair.

Getty Images.

Buckle Sandals

There’s nothing sexier than a man in Birkenstocks. I’m so serious. Birkenstocks, and other buckle sandals, simply make you look cool. Is he a musician? A surfer? A rock climber? Or a dude just going to the farmer’s market? In a pair of buckle sandals, it’s hard to tell. They’re versatile with just the right level of mystery. Sexy right?

Courtesy of Birkenstock.

Birkenstocks are a classic sandal choice. They are well worth the investment because they’ll never go out of style and they only get more comfortable over time. This pair of Arizona sandals is available in five different neutral tones.

Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger.

This pair of leather slides feature an untraditional seatbelt-like buckle detail that elevates them to the next level of style. The double platform sole was created for extra comfort. They are also available in a light cream shade.