All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Now I’m not trying to be assumptive, but I bet I could predict the contents of your closet—specifically the contents of your pant section. You probably have a few pairs of jeans—some for dressier occasions and a pair with holes that you’ve had for years. You probably have a few pairs of slacks that you only wear when required. And there’s a drawer of athletic shorts and swim trunks and a few hybrid jogger options. How’d I do? If I’m correct, you may be missing a pair (or two) of trendy fun pants for men.

Fun pants are the latest and truly the greatest item you can add to your closet. I’m talking about colors, patterns, and even some untraditional silhouettes. Once you start wearing fun pants, you won’t want to stop.

What makes a pair of pants fun? It’s really up to you to decide. The best part about the fun pants trend is that there are basically no guidelines so it’s easy to find a pair of pants that mesh with your pre-established personal style. Plaid, floral, and even animal print pants are all great contenders.

You can wear fun pants with items you already have and love from your closet. A simple T-shirt, button-down, ribbed tank, or hoodie will pair nicely.

Keep reading for 7 pairs of fun pants to get your collection started.

Courtesy of Profound.

These jeans are the ultimate introduction to fun pants. The patterned patches add just the right amount of fun flair but they are still easy to wear in an everyday setting. Plus, there are plenty of colors to choose from in the patches to coordinate your top with.

Courtesy of H&M.

Opt for a comfy pair of cotton pants for a causal look. This affordable pair from H&M is both beachy and nostalgic with cartoon embroidery.

Courtesy of Dickies.

Lavender is the color of the summer. Join the color story with this light purple pair of Dickies pants. If purple isn’t your thing, no worries. These pants come in 18 different colors.

Courtesy of MARKET.

The brand MARKET makes a whole line of fun pants. This pair looks as if an artist used the canvas pants as a personal doodle page.

Courtesy of Zara.

One of the best things you can do for your wardrobe is get on board with matching sets. Your outfit is instantly complete with minimal outfit and they always make you look so put together. You can totally wear these floral suit pants separately but I love it with the matching blazer.

Courtesy of Tombolo.

Tombolo makes the coolest sets for men that have a very beachy or nautical feel. This terry cloth option would look amazing on vacation and it would be a crime not to pair the pants with the short sleeve top.

Courtesy of PacSun.

A striped pair of pants look great during the summer but work all year long. I love the carpenter-style cut of this pair.