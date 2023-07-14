Target’s Dreamhouse-Worthy Barbiecore Dresses, Tops, Pants, & Accessories Are 30% Off RN

With the Barbie movie coming to theaters on July 21st, Barbiecore fashion is hotter than ever. These days, you’d be hard-pressed to scroll through TikTok or even walk down the street and not be barraged with a sea of hot pink.

From shoes and bags to dresses, tops, and even swimwear, there is no shortage of fashion options in the Dreamhouse-worthy hue. And it should come as no surprise that Target has a ton of super cute options that even Margot Robbie would wear IRL. The best part? Ahead of the premier, all of their best pieces are on sale for 30% off through Saturday night, with prices as low as $5!

So, what are you waiting for, Barbie stans? Shop these must-have Barbiecore options while they’re still on sale!

Alessia Platform Heels

When these gems dropped a few months ago, TikTok went wild for them, claiming they were an IRL Barbie shoe and a dupe for Versace’s Medusa Satin Platform Pumps. The chunky platform heel makes them super wearable, and in addition to the pink, they come in two other color options: metallic and black.

Malibu Barbie Cropped Graphic Tank Top

This cute graphic tank is perfect for soaring summer temps. Pair it with denim shorts, and you’ve got the perfect laid-back look for the Barbie premier. And if you need more Barbie logo fashion in your life, you can shop even more options from Target here.

Slim Fit Seamless Muscle Tank

Dressed up or down, this slightly cropped tank comes in six perfect summer hues, including this bright pink option that immediately gave us Barbie girl vibes.

Linen Puff Short Sleeve T-Shirt

We love a matching set—especially one made in a breathable fabric like linen—and this puff-sleeve top comes with the cutest wrap skirt in the same striking pink color. If you take advantage of the sale, you can score the set for $35 all-in!

High-Rise Seamless Bike Shorts

These Free People dupes come in seven colors, including hot pink. Reviewers say they’re “squat proof” and “extremely comfortable.” For less than $10 a pop, why not stock up on a few pairs?

Strappy Ring Detail Colorblock Bikini Top

If a Barbie-themed pool party is on your summer bucket list, this color block stunner is the perfect swimsuit for the occasion. The top has adjustable straps and a touch of spandex which lend the perfect blend of comfort and support. Don’t forget to pick up the matching bottom.

High-Rise Wide-Leg Fluid Pants

High-waisted trousers are definitely having a moment. This pair simultaneously screams quiet luxury and Barbiecore, giving off an edgy yet elegant vibe you can style in countless ways.

V-Neck Mini Slip Dress

A silk slip dress is the perfect thing to throw on for date night when you’ve had it up to here with the summer heat. We love the slit and v-neck detailing, as well as the adjustable straps, which make it easy to get the perfect fit.

Crochet Tote Handbag

This bright, cheery tote is a total Prada lookalike, and we’re here for it. It’s the perfect size for a beach read and a towel and has handy interior pockets for your phone and SPF. C’mon Ken, we’re going to the beach!

Seamed Mini Bodycon Dress

This bodycon dress is the epitome of Y2K styling. But the punch of pink makes it current and on-trend for the Barbie world we’re all living in this summer.