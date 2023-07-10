If you open your closet and feel uninspired, you’re not alone and you won’t feel that way for long. The top men’s fashion trends for 2024 have finally been revealed and they are going to change the way you get dressed. According to the creative minds behind the Menswear Spring ‘24 collections, you’ll have the opportunity to bring back pieces that have been living in the depths of your wardrobe, and the opportunity to experiment with styles you’ve never considered before. Whether you’re dressing for the office, a special occasion or just want to look your best on the weekends, there’s a 2024 fashion trend worthy of your attention.

For the classic dresser, I’m pleased to announce the return of ties. In case you missed it, ties were on the “out” list when it came to formal dressing for the last few years. While my dad would never choose not to wear a tie to a formal event, plenty of Gen Z dressers have yet to learn how to tie one. According to designer brands like Fendi and Givenchy, adding a tie to your look, even if it’s casual, is officially cool again. Yes, Dad, you were right.

For the fashion risktaker, the 2024 season provides plenty of opportunity to experiment with your look. Traditionally feminine styles, like draped silk blouses and angular halter tops, are breaking through the men’s fashion space. Traditionally gendered clothing is so yesterday—and designer brands like Hermés, Prada, and Dries Van Noten agree.

Keep reading for the six men’s 2024 fashion trends worth trying.

Ami Paris, Hermès, Dries Van Noten; Spotlight Launchmetrics.

Short King Spring

Cut them some slack! Men’s designers are taking inspiration from the kid’s section when it comes to formal wear and business casual styling. Short hemlines were included in the majority of shows throughout men’s fashion week which means this short trend has some serious longevity. While wearing short shorts is probably not appropriate for most office settings, you can expect this to be a popular street-style look. Ami Paris demonstrated how the trend can have a preppy edge by pairing tailored grey shorts with a sweater, collared shirt and loafers. Meanwhile, Hermès took a casual approach and showed how the look could be styled for a day on the coast and Dries Van Noten gave everyone a reason to reconsider their look for a summer wedding. If you’re eager to get a head start on this trend, I’d suggest taking an old pair of slacks to the tailor and having them chopped into shorts.

Botter, Amiri, Etro; Spotlight Launchmetrics.

So Mesh Better

Mesh tanks, sweaters, tops, and dresses have been dominating women’s fashion for a year now—it’s about time the trend meshed its way into menswear. Mesh tops were the focal point in collections from designers like Botter, Amiri, and Etro. The style has an inherently bohemian feel to it but can take on a grungier identity with a little styling. Mesh or finely knit pieces are a great way to add texture and dimension to an outfit—they layer easily and can always take the place of a classic white T-shirt or tank. For styling, consider Botter’s sporty approach with jeans and sneakers or Etro’s laid-back look with soft, wide-leg denim.

Fendi, Givenchy, Louis Vuitton; Spotlight Launchmetrics.

Tie Breaker

For the last five years, wearing a tie was considered uncool. If you stood by your tie collection and continued to wear them to weddings, the office, and date nights, congratulations—you were right all along. Fendi, Givenchy, and Louis Vuitton made their stance clear: ties are encouraged, even when you wouldn’t expect them to be. Designers paired ties with tunics, fur coats, and ski jackets. But of course, you can wear yours with a classic button-down and call it a day. Long ties, short ties, and patterned ties all made appearances which means that you can build your collection in any way you’d like and be right on trend.

Dries Van Noten, Hermès, Dolce & Gabbana; Spotlight Launchmentrics.

Blouse Browse

You can expect to see a new category tab when browsing for men’s clothing online. Blouses have blossomed into the new sexy top option on the menswear runways. Silk blouses, especially one with draping, a cinched waist or a long hemline, are looking to replace the silk button-down (you know, the type you wear almost completely unbuttoned in Miami). The style is glamorous and looks effortlessly expensive. Unlike the short shorts trend, the blouse trend is absolutely an appropriate office look and will translate easily into an OOO happy hour look.

White Mountaineering, Prada, Hed Mayner; Spotlight Launchmetrics.

Gone Fishin’

Gorpcore, the outdoor-sport-meets-hype-beast aesthetic, has cast a new line into the fashion sphere. Brands like Prada have pulled inspiration from the outdoors by incorporating fishing vests into runway looks. If you want to drop major cash on a designer iteration of the trend, go right ahead but I’d suggest hitting up your local sporting goods store for a more affordable (and functional) version of the item. This trend is great because it exponentially increases the number of pockets on your outfit and might even encourage people to take up a new hobby.

Fendi, Denzil Patrick, Dolce & Gabbana; Spotlight Launchmetrics.

Halter Top Takeover

When was the last time you wore a halter top? If the answer is never, you’re in for a treat. As an avid halter-top wearer, I will let you know that halter tops are a confidence game-changer. They show off your arms, highlight the outer edge of your collarbone and are a little flirty and unexpected—especially in menswear. Fendi provided a utilitarian example of how a halter top could be styled while Denzil Patrick created a preppy business look. Meanwhile, Dolce & Gabbana layered a halter vest to elevate an otherwise minimalist look.