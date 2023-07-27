Shoe Trends 2023: Heeled Boots, Soccer Shoes & 5 Other Styles Kickin’ It

Are you looking for a way to increase your mile time? A great pair of shoes should do the trick. Sure, a sporty pair of shoes may help your speed, but a fabulous pair of shoes will help your confidence—it’s easy to walk strong and tall when you love what’s on your feet. Whether it’s a pair of heels or sneakers, the shoe trends for 2023 include a style for every occasion (and weather forecast) to ensure you’ll love getting wherever it is you’re going. You may be fashionable, but you certainly won’t be late!

Unlike clothing trends, shoe silhouettes themselves stay more consistent over the years (and a good pair of shoes will last you far longer than that). But individual shoe styles and trends will shine within each category. Take the sneaker category for example. Up until around 2016, it was considered weird to wear sneakers with a more formal outfit like a dress or suit set. Then, everything changed when the massive Balenciaga Triple S sneaker was released in 2017. Suddenly, dad shoes were cool again. Around the same time, brands like Nike that have both a streetwear and sports focus had some hits—like the revival of the Nike Air Force 1 (that’s still going strong). And finally, brands that were once considered to exclusively be sportswear broke onto the fashion scene. Suddenly style icons were wearing Asics running shoes and New Balance sneakers to fashion week.

The breakout sneaker star of 2023 is without a doubt the Adidas Samba sneaker: a shoe originally created for indoor soccer, made mainstream by the likes of Bella Hadid. The original shoe retails for under $80 and sold out quickly after going viral on TikTok as Hadid’s shoe of choice. Likewise, the $850 version of the shoe sold out just as quickly when it was included in a pink hue as part of the Adidas x Gucci collab. The sleek, low-top style of the Samba sneaker is the basis of the trend and is sure to be replicated by brands throughout 2023.

Another shoe category (and arguably the best one) is boots. Knee-high or high heel, pointed-toe or square, there are so many boot trends, I can’t possibly mention them all here—though I did mention my 12 favorite pairs in another story. For 2023, you can expect boots to get elevated, literally. Say goodbye to the lug sole trend and hello to boots with skinny heels.

Mary Janes

Mary Janes have made a wholesome return to footwear trends. While the style was once only affiliated with ultra-preppy fashion and school uniforms, it’s now considered an It Girl staple. Similar to the trending penny loafers and ballet flats, Mary Janes maintains a sophisticated everyday style while still being comfortable. They can be worn to the office with slacks or a long dress just as easily as they can be paired with a mini dress and easily can be worn over a pair of socks. Designers like Miu Miu and Chanel are leading the preppy footwear trend with Mary Janes and ballet flats as the focus of their 2023 collections. Check out brands like Pedro and Jeffrey Campbell for more accessible styles.

Maggie Mary Janes

This pair of shoes puts two iconic styles together to make this Mary Jane-ballerina flat hybrid; and let me tell you, we’re loving it. The tweed texture adds just the right amount of warmth and texture for fall dressing. Plus, when you enter the code NEWPEDRO10 at checkout, you can shave 10 percent off of your purchase for both men’s and women’s styles.

Regal Mary Jane Pump

For a twist on a traditional Mary Jane style, go for this pair covered in crystals. Wear them as a comfortable special occasion shoe or with jeans to jazz up an everyday outfit.

Skinny-Heeled Boots

Platform boots have been stomping out the competition for years now but a new boot trend finally found a way to slip in: the skinny-heeled boot. In 2023, sleek, heeled, black leather boots will be the most popular shoe on everyone’s feet. The key to this trend is wearability—the heel height itself shouldn’t be very high at all! Instead, look for a boot with a kitten heel height. This style looks amazing with long dresses and skirts.

Remy Knee Boot

For a heeled boot that’s easy to walk in, look for one with a kitten heel height. This knee-high boot from Reformation comes in four color and pattern options and will last you for years.

Cowboy Leather Boots

This pair of suede boots are so fun with a cowboy twist. Wear these with a long dress, mini skirt or even pull out your skinny jeans and tuck those babies in!

Ballet Flats

If you like the Mary Jane trend, there’s a good chance you’ve already pulled out your old ballet flats. Ballet flats spun onto the fashion scene this fall (if you believe they ever went out of style) and quickly took over Instagram as a part of the #balletcore aesthetic. The trend is a very literal take on real ballet slippers with brands like Miu Miu and Sandy Liang creating slippers that look as if they could be worn for The Nutcracker ballet. If you like the look of ballet flats but aren’t sure how to style them, it’s important to remember that they don’t need to be styled so literally. Ballet flats look great with baggy cargo pants or jeans and a bomber jacket too.

Runway Ballet Flats

The Miu Miu ballet flats have some serious competition with these Tory Burch runway ballet flats. Next time you’re scrolling through your Instagram explore page, I bet you’ll spot a pair of these.

Bow-Embellished Satin Ballet Flats

The sweet light pink shade of these ballet flats is reminiscent of childhood ballet classes and will give all of your outfits some nostalgic girly flair.

Soccer Sneakers

In order to score some major style points, you’ll need a pair of soccer sneakers in your closet—Adidas Sambas to be exact. You don’t need to have any intention of wearing these shoes for sport, they’re perfect for daily non-athletic use. If you need style inspiration, you can see some of Bella Hadid’s best Samba looks here. For styling, lean into the soccer look by pairing the sneakers with taller socks. This shoe comes in multiple colorways so don’t be afraid to branch out beyond traditional sneaker shades of white and black.

Samba Classic Shoes

These are the classic Samba-style shoes and dare I say they are a lot more interesting than a plain pair of white sneakers. This pair is also available in black.

Adidas Velosamba Shoes

If you prefer a pop of color, opt for one of the colorful gum bottoms of this pair of Adidas Velosamba shoes. You can’t go wrong, whether you pick this pink pair or the cobalt blue also available on the Adidas site.

Metallic Footprints

Metallics have been having a major moment in formal wear and now you can have shoes to match your sparkly dress! Metallic boots, heels and ballet flats are declaring themselves the new neutral—and I’m totally on board! Even though silver is a total statement, it goes with every color. Whether you’re wearing a floral dress, black trench coat or sporty puffer, a metallic accent will upgrade the look. The trend is particularly taking off with styles of knee-high boots, a perfect option for when you need a break from formal heels.

Shiren Boots

Get the best of both worlds by combining the cowboy boot trend with the metallic trend. This pair of Dolce Vita boots would be Hannah Montana-approved.

Pointed Toe Pumps

Not only are these silver pumps trendy, but they’re also super comfortable. You’ll be glad these are on your feet when you’re heading into the office or dancing the night away at a party.

Track Shoes

She’s a runner, she’s a fashion star. The ultra-sporty, safe-to-really-go-for-a-run-in sneakers are still going to be a top trend in 2023 (comfort lovers rejoice!). Sport-focused fashion continues to be a tentpole for designers and I predict that as long as sporty sunglasses are in style, legitimate track sneakers will be too. For a fully functional and fashionable pair, check out athletic brands like Asics and Salomon.

Gel-1130 Sneakers

This pair of Asics sneakers will take you from the track to your iced coffee run. I’ve had my Asics for years and they’re still the go-to shoe in my closet.

Salomon XT-6 low-top sneakers

Originally designed for hiking and trail running, Salomon sneakers are understandably an acquired fashion taste. If you love the Gorpcore look (like I do), this pair of Salomon sneakers is a must for your starter pack.

Designer Rainboots

Speaking of functional, rainboots are now becoming an all-weather footwear option, especially if they’re from a designer brand. Logo-embossed rainboots from Chanel have been flying off shelves and Bottega Venetta’s puddle boots are still selling strong. These styles look especially great when paired with taller socks underneath. The only question is if you spend hundreds of dollars on rainboots, do you really want to get them wet? For a more affordable option, brands like Hunter have styles that will last you decades.

Rubber Logo Pull-On Rain Booties

These Burberry rainboots are way too cute to save for a rainy day which is why you should wear them no matter the weather. They come in this classic Burberry print.

Original Play Rain Bootie

For a shoe that’s both functional and fashionable, you can’t go wrong with a pair of Hunter rain boots. Style these with non-rain gear, like an unexpected sequin skirt, to get the full fashionable effect.