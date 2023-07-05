2023 Summer Fashion Trends Straight From The Runway To Start Wearing Now

Regarding fashion and specifically fashion week, the industry tries to uphold a delicate balance between longevity and trends. Designers work to craft collections that feel cohesive to their previous work while still breaking some form of a barrier, pushing their designs forward and inspiring a new season of style. As new designer collections debut around the world during fashion month, we begin to see clear fashion trends for 2023 emerge. With warm temps taking over the weather app, it’s time to start considering the summer trends for 2023.

When it comes to trends, there is one question that reigns supreme—would you wear it? With mermaidcore, rosettes and shades of lavender dominating summer trends, you can see your favorite celebrities rock a trend before you decide if you want to yourself.

As consumers, we subsequently work through the same tug-and-pull of trends that designers do but on the receiving end. Do we aim to be aspirational or affordable? Do we shop for the moment? Exhilarating, though potentially fleeting. Or, do we shop for the future? Curated for forever, at the risk of playing it a bit safe. Spoiler alert: there’s no correct answer.

To be hyper-aware of trends and the evolving landscape of your own closet is to be a conscious consumer. The current state of the trend cycle moves at a dizzying pace—getting swept up in the current feels inevitable. The art of fashion and building your personal style forms when the wearer moves past consciously participating in trends and chooses to selectively participate. No designer includes every upcoming trend in their collections and frankly, neither should you.

That being said, the fashion trends for 2023 are all over the board. From a continuation of rosette accessories and Y2K influence and an influx of too-sheer-for-work slip dresses to delicate dip-dye, the Spring/Summer ‘23 collections from New York Fashion Week create a “choose your own adventure” game plan. You can scroll through every trend, but only a special few will realistically make it into your closet. I’ve directed the top eight trends from the runway to try this summer.

Sheer Genius

Every so often, a trend from a singular show will spark a wave full of similar styles. In this case, the trend in question is sheer and the trendsetter is Fendi’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection. The Fendi collection debuted back in February but its influence was fully felt last week in New York City. It’s no longer taboo to have undergarments show through your frock—in fact, it’s preferred. Almost every major collection on the NYFW runways incorporated completely see-through garments. Tory Burch provided a masterclass in realistically wearable sheer with strategic layering while designers like Kim Shui took the opportunity to bare all.

While many of the sheer pieces would be suitable for street style statements or a night in a dimly lit room, Jason Wu gave us multiple examples of sheer design in formal wear. The designer sent a strong variety of sheer gowns down the runway in floral, sparkly, lace and jewel tones (to name a few). In a backstage interview with Jason Wu minutes before his show, he said, “Of course, there’s always going to be dreamy gowns but you might see a sexy side of Jason Wu that you may not be so familiar with—but get used to it.”

Semi-Transparent Knitted Sweater

This yellow sheer set is perfect for spring and summer—it’s sheer without being super revealing so you’ll be able to comfortably wear it to dinner or on your vacation. The skirt includes little shorts as lining.

Rigid Hem Mesh Tank Top

Mesh is the ultimate sheer fabric for spring and summer because it will keep you cool without being sweaty. This green tank has the coolest wire-inspired hemline.

Total Tassels

Remember when feathers bordered every sleeve and hemline? Well, they’ve officially been replaced by tassels and fringe. Tassel trim is traditionally neutral-toned which makes it a great option for wardrobe minimalists and a wide range of designers. Brands like Bevza (known for elevated neutrals) to Bronx and Banco, a party-goers go-to, embraced long fringe.

In an exclusive interview with Bronx and Banco designer, Natalie De’Banco, I got an inside scoop regarding the shift from the luxe night-life aesthetics we saw in her Fall/Winter ’22 collection to the earth-toned glam we saw for Spring/Summer ’23, “Since our resort collection was super bright and colorful, we are keeping the palate neutral and calming with blacks and beiges. That said, there won’t be a lack of color. We are using splashes of electric peach, lipstick coral and neon lime to add excitement to the collection.”

The textured tassel trim will be the ultimate party trick come spring 2023 but there’s no reason why you need to wait to wear the trend. Tassels and fringe look incredible when incorporated with a neutral sweater, hanging from suede boots, and on the back of a heavy leather or suede jacket.

Fringed Mini Dress

If you’re heading on a tropical vacation (jealous!) or throwing an epic party, you’ll absolutely want to wear this blue number. This dress is a total showstopper and all eyes will be on you.

Scoop-Neck Ombre Fringe Dress

This ombre dress would be incredible for any spring or summer wedding you have on your docket. Since it’s long-sleeved, you’ll be able to wear it well into the fall too.

Mermaidcore

It looks like fashion designers were just as excited as everyone else about the new The Little Mermaid movie release. With gadgets, gizmos, dresses and accessories a-plenty, Mermaidcore is the latest aesthetic to hit the runways and the big screen. Want to jump in? You’ll need seashell-inspired bralettes, sequin skirts and knit coverups to wear over your bikini. Mermaidcore is all about taking ocean-inspired pieces and pairing them with your classic summer wardrobe items.

Designers like Blumarine have taken a more literal approach to mermaidcore with multiple iterations of a seashell bra top incorporated into the spring/summer ’23 collection. Bottega Veneta made an aquamarine skirt that could take you from the office to the ocean.

Classic Scalloped Bikini Bottoms

This bikini comes in three colors and gives major mermaid vibes with shell detailing on the top and matching bottoms.

Low Back Slip Mermaid Fishtail Gown

Bring mermaidcore to any special occasion with this sexy pink gown with a fishtail hemline. The shimmery material will make it look like you just emerged from the ocean.

Rosettes

I hope you’re not tired of the rosette trend yet because it’s not going anywhere. Rosettes are perhaps the most delicate trend to dominate the summer fashion sphere. Whether you’re shopping for a hair accessory, bridal look, going-out top or pair of shoes, there’s a good chance you can find what you’re looking for with a rosette attached. Blumarine can be credited for bringing the vintage trend back last year and since then, brands like Sandy Liang and Mirro Palais have hopped on board.

Many celebrities love the rosette trend too. Most notably, Harry Styles wore a giant version of the trend to the 2023 Brit Awards and Zendaya basically wore an entire rose garden to the 2023 SAG Awards. This trend works for any occasion and is easy to incorporate with a variety of fashion aesthetics. If you haven’t tried it yet, what are you waiting for?

Priscilla Top

I love how this off-the-shoulder top mixes a classic color combination with the trendy rosette detail. Wear this top with jeans for a laidback look or dress it up with a maxi skirt.

Rosie Heels

These heels are so romantic and will be the ultimate addition to any formalwear or summer wedding look. They also come in a red rose color option.

Lavender Haze

If you’re a Swiftie, you’ll love this trend. Runways and Instagram feeds are turning lavender as the color emerges as the top color of the summer. Designers like Victoria Beckham and Laquan Smith presented beautiful examples of how the shade can be incorporated into summer dressing with two-piece sets while Christian Cowan took a colorful approach to suiting. Lavender is a calming color and can therefore be worn head-to-toe without coming across as overbearing. If you’re planning on attending a summer wedding, lavender is an excellent color option for a dress or suit.

Myla Dress

This dress will be your go-to pick all summer long. You can wear it on a beach vacay, a bachelorette or just with white sneakers to the farmer’s market.

Rhinestone Mini Tote Bag

If the Eras Tour is on your summer calendar, this sparkly lavender bag would make the perfect accessory.

A New Day Women’s Mini A-Line Dress

We can’t think of anything more fun to wear this summer than this lavender sequined dress. Pair it with the above bag for the ultimate duo.

Oh Yes, Obliques

This past summer, cut-outs were everywhere, specifically a double oblique cut-out (like on this viral Cult Gaia dress). Cut-outs continued to dominate formal wear on the New York runways but this time, designers were picking a side. One-sided oblique cutouts were everywhere and on everyone—Gigi Hadid rocked the look at Tom Ford and Karlie Kloss wore a one-shoulder iteration at Carolina Herrera. The style is a great way to emphasize your waist, show a little skin and play up any simple gown.

Kristin Dress

Barbiecore pink isn’t going anywhere and neither are oblique cut-outs. Get the best of both worlds with this sexy black gown.

Orange One Shoulder Midi Dress

This bright orange dress will be your favorite thing to wear when the weather is warm. Plus, the bright color will earn you lots of compliments.

Petal and Pup Womens Alexa Cut Out Dress

Speaking of bright colors, why not add this bright red number into your wardrobe, too?

City School Girl

If you visit Manhattan’s Lower East Side neighborhood right now, you’ll see a strong presence of the city school aesthetic. The look takes elements of the demure, girly school aesthetic (plaid skirts, ruffled collars and pink bows) and fuses them with street-style grunge (heavy piercings, lug sole shoes and mesh layering). At the heart of the neighborhood, you’ll also find Sandy Liang’s storefront—looking out onto the street with a front-row view of the aesthetic she’s helped craft. It’s no wonder then that Sandy Liang’s S/S ‘23 collection was a direct reflection of the environment with girly-grunge pastel mini dresses. Liang paired the looks with ballet flats (the trend is here to stay!) or sleek sporty sneakers. Similar versions of the ensemble were also seen at Coach and Maya Seyferth. If you’re eager to create your own version of the city school aesthetic, I’d recommend browsing the racks at your local vintage store first.

PRETTYGARDEN Midi Dress

This girly dress can easily be given a city edge with a pair of platform boots, sporty sunglasses and a worn-out leather bag.

Isadora Midi Dress

Lean into the floral side of the girly grunge aesthetic with this floral midi dress complete with puff sleeves.

Dressed Up Dip-Dye

It seems like just yesterday we were all wearing homemade tie-dye sweatsuits as a result of quarantine-induced boredom. Designers seem to think that enough time has passed for you to move past any tie-dye burnout and have introduced a more elegant version of the trend for 2023 with dip-dye. Dip-dye encompasses the same multi-tone color story as tie-dye without all the neon swirls. The subdued ombré coloring gives garments a one-of-kind appearance and naturally showed up on Ulla Johnson’s boho runway and on Peter Do’s. Though dip-dye may seem like a more casual trend, designers like Altuzarra upgraded the look to formal wear with dip-dyed gowns.

Ombré Long Sleeve Crewneck Top

This Vince long sleeve is incredibly soft and easy to layer. It looks cute when worn on its own, under a t-shirt or under a blazer.

Ari Maxi Dress

This one-shoulder dip-dye maxi dress would be the ultimate pick for a spring or summer wedding.

The Drop Women’s Ashley Asymmetrical Slip Dress

We love the asymmetrical cut on this slip dress —it adds a little extra detail that really makes this fit pop!