This Celebrity-Loved Shoe Brand’s Latest Collab Features Eco-Friendly, Wearable Masterpieces

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Art lovers, rejoice! You can now wear your favorite paintings on your feet thanks to Cariuma. The brand loved by celebs like Ashton Kutcher, Helen Mirren, Whitney Port, and Pete Davidson has partnered with the Van Gogh Museum for its latest collection. And since you can’t actually buy a Van Gogh painting, shopping these sneakers is totally the next-best (and much more affordable) thing.

The eight-piece collection — which starts as low as $89 per pair — features four patterns inspired by some of Van Gogh’s most famous paintings, including the Sunflower series and Wheatfield with Crows. The Jubilee Flowers, Sunflowers, and Wheatfield styles come in the canvas OCA Low sneaker, while an additional Sunflowers print is available on the leather Salvas sneaker. Plus, each design has an imitation of Van Gogh’s signature on it, as well as a mini self-portrait of the artist located on the tongue of the left shoe.

RELATED: I Tried The Sustainable Sneaker Brand That Celebs Love—& I Can’t Stop Wearing This One Pair

Cariuma X Van Gogh Museum

Cariuma X Van Gogh Museum

Designed to celebrate “the beauty of nature,” this collection is a unique way showcase your personal style without sacrificing comfort. Cariuma’s sneakers have a slip-resistant, natural rubber sole and a cork and bio-memory foam insole to keep your feet comfy, no matter how far you walk. The organic cotton used to create the canvas fabric is grown with free of harmful chemicals or pesticides, while the laces, lining, and labels are made with recycled plastics. Not only does the brand use natural, sustainable materials in its shoes, but they also solely produce in ethical factories and ship in recycled packaging, utilizing carbon-neutral methods. Did we mention that Cariuma also has a reforestation program in Brazil, where they plant two trees in the rainforest for every pair of sneakers sold?

Cariuma X Van Gogh Museum

The Cariuma x Van Gogh Museum sneakers are for sure going to be your go-to stylish, yet oh-so-comfortable shoe for this summer and beyond. Styles are selling out fast, so “Gogh” snag a pair now!