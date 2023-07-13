All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Saturday night, I went through my entire underwear drawer, sorting out the old, worn-out undies and the new ones with tags I never wore because they weren’t comfortable. I didn’t have a choice. I couldn’t fit another pair inside the overflowing drawer. Now that I’m paired down and organized, I’m ready to add some seriously cute underwear. The Ganni x Parade collection is here at the perfect time.

I pretty much screamed out loud when I heard the size-inclusive (and so comfortable!) brand Parade was teaming up with my favorite Scandinavian brand, Ganni. And the results are even cuter than I expected, with archival Ganni prints (like the signature leopard and floral), remixed with new colors.

“We’re so happy to join forces with Parade. Their ethos of embracing all bodies and celebrating self-expression resonates deeply with Ganni’s values and DNA,” said Ditte Reffstrup, creative director, Ganni. “It’s one of the reasons why we started the #GANNIGirls community — everyone is welcome. Parade has revolutionized the way people view and experience underwear, and together we wanted to create a fun and freeing collection of pieces. With this collection, we wanted to celebrate individuality and for our community to have fun with it. It’s dressing for yourself and no-one else.”

“Ganni is truly one of my (and our community’s) favorite brands, so when they reached out to Parade I was absolutely thrilled to collaborate,” said Cami Téllez, co-founder, creative director and CEO, Parade. “Ganni and Ditte’s whimsy, bold self-expression and authentic commitment to sustainability is exactly what energizes us and our community. This collection is a love letter to our diverse, shared community. We’re overjoyed to be celebrating limitless color, fun and the power of being who you are today.”

It’s not just underwear. The limited-edition collection includes bralettes, briefs, a thong, and a catsuit that celebrates maximalist style. And if you need to clean your drawer as badly as I did, grab the free Second Life Recycling Kit. FiIl the bag with any old (clean!) underwear and send it in for TerraCycle to transform it into something new. In return, you’ll get a 30 percent off coupon for new undies. It’s a win-win.

Shop the entire collection, below.

Ganni High Rise Cheeky

This cheeky mesh pair is stretchy and comfortable enough for every day. And I’m obsessed with the Lilypad pattern.

Ganni Satin Lace-up Cheeky

This low-rise, sexy satin style was made to be seen. Wear these under something sheer.

Ganni Luminous Glow Triangle Bralette

All the underwear has a matching bralette. This one has a satin triangle cup and comes in A-F cup sizes.

Ganni Triangle Bralette

This lightweight mesh bralette matches the High Rise Cheeky undies, and also comes in A-F cup sizes.

Ganni Catsuit

More is definitely more with this silky mesh one-piece with a low-cut scoop back.