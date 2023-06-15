Read Next: This TikTok-Viral $12 Spot Treatment Zaps Away Blemishes & Blackheads Freakishly Well
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Apple Just Wore Her Iconic 2002 Oscars Dress

She looks so much like her mom.
Gwyneth Paltrow 2002
Getty Images.
Share

I was in high school when Gwyneth Paltrow hit the 2002 Oscars red carpet in an iconic vintage Alexander McQueen gown and I haven’t forgotten it. The sheer top and black skirt screamed early 2000s fashion and the black eyeliner and silver jewelry made the glam-punk look come to life. Well, it’s been a whopping 21 years since that moment. So long ago, the actor’s daughter, Apple Martin, wore her mom’s Oscars dress for fun.

The 19-year-old model looks so much like her mom in a photo Paltrow posted to her Instagram stories on Thursday. She was doing an AMA (Ask Me Anything) and a fan asked if Apple ever wears any of Paltrow’s fashion archives. Paltrow didn’t even say anything, she just shared a photo of Apple wearing the Alexander McQueen gown that fits her like a glove. With her hair casually tied up and simple jewelry, she could easily hit up an event in Los Angeles exactly like she is. It’s giving a modern Wednesday Addams vibe.

Gwyneth Paltrow daughter apple
Image: Instagram/Gwyneth Paltrow.

Surprisingly, Paltrow doesn’t see her look as iconic as I (and the rest of the world) do. In a 2013 post on Goop’s website, she shared her feelings a decade after she wore the Oscars look.

There were a few issues; I still love the dress itself but I should have worn a bra and I should have just had simple beachy hair and less makeup,” she wrote. “Then, it would have worked as I wanted it to – a little bit of punk at the Oscars.”

No offense to the actor but I couldn’t disagree more. Every part of the look is perfection. Who needs a bra?! And beachy hair and less makeup would have been confusing with the goth vibe of the dress. Basically, her instincts were right and I’m dying to see Apple recreate the look IRL.

