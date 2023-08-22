The Official NYFW Schedule Is Here—Here’s How You Can Attend

I hope your closet is ready to put some work in because believe it or not, fashion month has already returned. The bi-annual month of runway shows, street-style looks, and celebrity appearances are about to kick off. This year, there are plenty of ways to join the fashion crowd, whether you’re getting in on the action by scrolling through runway compilations and trend reports on TikTok or have booked a one-way ticket to New York City. No doubt, you’ll be vying for a front-row seat—here’s every show to keep on your radar from the 2023 NYFW schedule below.

If you plan on being in New York City during fashion week and are hoping to see some major celebs, there’s no reason to leave the sighting up to chance. Choose your best outfit and idly look important outside of the shows (oversized sunglasses always seem to do the trick). Your best point of reference for the complete NYFW line-up is the official CFDA calendar. A few show highlights for the week (among many) include Altuzzara, Tibi, Khaite, Jason Wu, Tory Burch, Michael Kors, and more. (Of course, we will be covering every exciting look and moment on our TikTok and Instagram).

Seasoned NYFW-goers will know that Afterpay has sponsored the last few seasons of events and is working to make fashion week more accessible to the public each year—essentially, there are plenty of fashion week activations you can attend for free without an official invite. All you need to know is where to be!

No need to worry if you plan on attending NYFW virtually, you’ll still be able to feel the city’s style and energy through your screen thanks to live streams and digital extensions of designer’s collections.

The week officially starts on Friday, September 8th so you have a few weeks to pull together your outfits.

To kick things off, the Friday in-person event line-up includes A.Potts, Kent Anthony, Terry Singh, Clara Son, BMC, Mirror Palais, Helmut Lang, The Salting, Tarpley, Skyco, Raleigh Workshop, Prabal Gurung, Collina Strada, Private Policy, Kobi Halperin, Bugatchi, Herve Leger.

Friday digital activations include Et Ochs.

The Saturday in-person event line-up includes Theory, Bevza, Proenza Schouler, Sami Miro Vintage, Tibi, Patbo, Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet, Khaite, Eckhaus Latta, Kim Shui, Dion Lee, and Nicholas Raefski.

Saturday digital activations include Maisie Wilen.

The Sunday in-person event line-up includes Studio 189, FFORME, Colin Locascio, Jason Wu Collection, Advisry, Adeam, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Area, Who Decides War, Tara Babylon, and Chan Chit Lo.

The Monday in-person event line-up includes Rentrayage, Michael Kors, AKNVAS, Altuzarra, Dennis Basso, Sergio Hudson Collection, Tory Burch, and Kate Barton.

The Tuesday in-person event line-up includes Naeem Khan, Wiederhoeft, Bach Mai, NIHL, Carolina Herrera, Tanner Fletcher, Loveshackfancy, Interior, and Teddy Vonranson.

The Wednesday in-person event line-up includes Kallmeyer, Ashlyn, Frederick Anderson, Puppets and Puppets, Bibhu Mohapatra, PH5, Badgley Mischka, Willy Chavarria, The Blonds, and Luar.