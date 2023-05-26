The Best Memorial Day Sales to Shop Over the Long Weekend

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

This Memorial Day 2023, the sales staring to appear earlier than ever. Maybe it’s because everyone is eager to shop for the summer, or maybe it’s the fact that a lot of shoppers are out enjoying the sun on the actual Memorial Day (and not paying attention to their phones). Either way, we’re happy to report that many of these stellar discounts are shoppable now through the actual holiday.

What are some of the best Memorial Day sales you should be shopping? Practically every major retailer is hosting a holiday sale this year, with varying sale times dropping. I’m talking massive discounts at Amazon on Apple AirPods, huge sales events at Nordstrom and Sephora discounting top brands like Urban Decay and Fenty Beauty.

Whether you’re looking for discounts on furniture, celebrity-approved accessories, or hot-button electronics, there’s probably already a sale happening out there just for you. But, to save you the time of having to parse through a bunch of sites and the thousands of deals they’ve got going, we did the work for you.

We checked out all of our fave fashion, home, and electronic destinations and found the best Memorial Day deals that are already available. Below, check out some of the best Memorial Day sales that we could find.

Allswell

Looking to save on big home purchases this weekend? Score 20 percent off sitewide on all of Allswell’s offerings with the code BIGDEAL, including the brand’s best-selling mattress that’s made with high-performance memory foam with cooling features and pocketed spring coils that provide additional back support and less motion disturbance throughout the night.

Dermelect’s Memorial Day Weekend sale is giving shoppers 20 percent off all of its targeted skincare products, including an upper lip anti-wrinkle treatment that softens smile lines, discoloration and prevents lipstick bleeding. Use code MDE20 at checkout.

Amazon

Amazon always goes big for Memorial Day, including when it comes to early deals. You can shop major discounts on Apple products, like these 2nd Gen AirPods Pro which are 23 percent off

. Mind you, finding anything Apple that’s marked down by more than 15 percent is always a win for shoppers. Other coveted items like the Revlon One Step styler

are discounted, too.

Kjaer Weis

Kjaer weis’ Memorial Day sale started this week, and you can save big on popular items like the Beautiful Eye Balm, Im-Possible Mascara and the Beautiful Hydration Serum.

Avène

Shop all of Avène’s french skincare formulas and get free shipping through this weekend. We’d recommend scooping the Hydrance Aqua-Gel or the RetrinAL Intensive Cream.

Versed Skincare

Versed began its Start of Summer sale today, which offers 15 percent off sidewite with code SUMMERNOW15, plus a FREE Brightening Set when you spend at least $75.00.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom is showing up all of its competition by putting over 25,000 items on sale early for Memorial Day. Here, you can shop all things designer—beauty, fashion, accessories, you name it. Brands like Dolce Vita, Adidas, and Tory Burch are up to 50 percent off, so you should check it out ASAP. One of the best deals is on these Tory Burch Miller Soft Sandals that are up to 30 percent off.

Revolve

Revolve

Nearly 27,000 items are on sale now at Revolve, including Nike sneakers, wedding guest dresses and jeans for days, like this AGOLDE pair that’s selling out quickly.

Casper

Right now, you can shop up to 20 percent off of bestselling mattresses from Casper. This extremely rare deal comes at the perfect time for people making a summertime move, or who are wanting to refresh their homes with the start of a new season. The Nova mattress caught my attention. More than $400 off, this mattress is as luxe as can be. It’s designed to prevent overheating while you sleep, prevent sinking and help align your spine. Instead of waking up with aches and pains, you’ll wake up feeling renewed and rejuvenated.

Dermstore

Save 20 percent on beloved celebrity skincare at Dermstore, thanks to its Summer Sale Event. We’re eyeing the TikTok-viral Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting Exfoliant, which is down to $27. Make sure to use code SUN at checkout to save up to 20 percent on top-rated products.

Shop beauty and skincare favs from Sephora Collection, Tarte, Urban Decay, and Fenty Beauty during Sephora’s hidden early Memorial Day sale. I’ll be copping the Nails Inc, Plant Power Nail Polish for $7 each.

Best Buy

Save on big-ticket tech products, like Samsung TV’s at Best Buy. We know it hurts to drop a lot of cash on expensive tech gadgets, but at least Best Buy is extending a helping hand. And it won’t hurt anymore after you start getting lots of use out of your new laptop, or when your parents rave about how much they love their new iPad.

Abercrombie & Fitch

Check out Abercrombie & Fitch’s sooooo many trendy offerings. You know where to find us, shopping the select styles that have a 25 percent discount. BRB while we go buy alll the cutest summer clothing.

Take up to 40 percent off of outdoor furniture and fire pits right now, alongside tons of fashion deals at Target. Our eyes are on this patio tabletop fireplace. It’s cute and cozy—everything you could want for a relaxing summer night.

REI

REI’s biggest sale of the year is here, and you can save up to 30 percent on brands like North Face, Columbia and Patagonia. It’s the perfect time to buy winter essentials (yes, even when it’s hot AF out). These cold-weather essentials will be back to full price before you know it, but you can also shop a bunch of clothes for the summer, too.