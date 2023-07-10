Margot Robbie may be the star of the Barbie movie but Dua Lipa was undoubtedly the star of the Barbie premiere red carpet. The singer, featured on the Barbie movie soundtrack, made sure that all eyes were on her last night in Los Angeles. Dua Lipa’s Barbie premiere look was one for the books. Life in plastic? No, Dua Lipa knows life in metallic is truly fantastic.

The Barbie premiere could’ve been its own Met Gala last night with every major celebrity attending and dressing to theme in their Barbie best. Of course, Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera showed up and embodied Barbiecore. In addition to the film’s stars, Nicki Minaj, Billie Eilish, Laura Dern, Shay Mitchell, the ladies of Haim, Ava Max and Dove Cameron were just a few of the celebrities to walk the pink carpet. Between the influx of pink, hair bows and sparkly accessories, it was a difficult event to stand out at, but Dua Lipa walked in and made it look easy.

Barbiecore, the aesthetic that’s dominated both celebrity red carpet and everyday fashion over the last year, has been defined by an electric shade of pink—Dua Lipa, who is making her acting debut as Mermaid Barbie in the Barbie film, decided that it’s time for a change.

Getty Images.

The Future Nostalgia singer switched out Barbiecore pink for another Mermaid Barbie-approved trend: the naked dress. Dua Lipa wore a completely sheer Bottega Veneta chainmail dress to the premiere and won over fans for the title of best (barely) dressed.

The thinly woven silver dress clung to Dua Lipa’s figure as she posed for pictures. The Bottega Veneta design featured a low scoop neck and an even lower back with a floor-length hemline. The material is thick enough that Dua Lipa didn’t actually look naked but sheer enough that you can tell she chose to skip a bra and free the nipple for the event. For her bottom half, Dua Lipa opted for a cheeky crystal-covered thong that shimmered through the dress.

Getty Images.

Dua Lipa paired her dress with matching pointed-toe metallic Bottega Veneta wedge heels. If you’ve been hesitant to bring wedge shoes back into your wardrobe—let this be your sign that it’s time.

For accessories, Dua Lipa exclusively wore pieces from Tiffany & Co. including the simple, yet impactful, diamond Victoria Graduated Line Necklace and HardWear Link Earrings. She wore her long dark hair in a center part with beachy waves falling down her back and kept her makeup glowy and natural—as if she had just spent a day on the beach.

Though she may be the best one to do it yet, Dua Lipa isn’t the first celebrity to show up to a major event in a naked dress. Celebrities like Florence Pugh, Zendaya, Hailey Bieber, and Kim Kardashian are long-time fans of the naked dress trend (you can see all of their looks here). Though this trend is definitely NSFW, there’s no reason you can’t try it on your next beach vacation, night out, or Barbie-themed party. I predict that we’ll be seeing a lot of Dua Lipa-inspired Mermaid Barbie looks this Halloween.