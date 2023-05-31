Kendall Jenner Wore Tiny Floral Nipple Covers On A Yacht In The French Riviera, Of Course

Every time I open Instagram, I’m convinced every single person I follow has quit their job and chosen to spend the summer gallivanting around Europe. The “hot girl Euro summer” aesthetic has taken over my feed (I’m honestly not mad about it) and is being driven by the influx of celebrities spending their days in the South of France. Sofia Richie, I blame you for starting it. Even if you don’t have a Europe trip on your calendar you can still get some major outfit inspiration from the summer styles. My latest obsession is Kendall Jenner’s summer look on the French Riviera which consists of teeny-tiny floral nipple covers and a yacht—because why wouldn’t it?

Kendall Jenner’s Instagram feed has been recently dominated by blue ocean hues, barely-there bikinis and an oversized Bottega Veneta woven beach bag. It was all par for the course for a supermodel summer vacation until Jenner took to her IG story to post something a little more risque. Jenner shared a video smiling on a yacht with the moonlight ocean behind her, holding a Bottega Veneta heel in one hand while showing off her flirty look. Though I may not be brave enough to wear the look myself, I’m certainly inspired.

The 818 Tequila Founder’s outfit consisted of a little black dress that cut off right under Jenner’s chest. It appears that the skirt of the dress then connects to a very thin nude mesh top which helps hold up two little strategically placed flowers over Jenner’s nipples. Why free the nip when you can dress them up?

Jenner paired the dress with a thin red scarf which she elegantly draped around the back of her neck and black strappy Bottega Veneta kitten heels. She kept her dark hair down in a center part and added a simple pair of diamond earrings. Kendall Jenner tagged UK-based brand David Koma in the post, who is responsible for designing the look. The designer specializes in dresses with textured detail and cut-outs—creative nipple covers are commonplace on the David Koma runway.

Kendall Jenner’s stylist, Dani Michelle, can be credited with creating this look and has worked with Jenner extensively in the past. She is behind Jenner’s recent date night look with Bad Bunny, her Vanity Fair Oscars party ensemble and Jenner’s outfit for the infamous Kardashian Christmas Eve party. Dani Michelle’s other clients include celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Kristin Cavallari, Sabrina Elba and Elsa Hosk, to name a few.

While you may not feel comfortable wearing nipple covers out to dinner on your family vacation, you may be inspired by Kendall Jenner’s sheer outfit for a girl’s trip or pool day.

Kendall Jenner wore a sheer navy tank dress over a navy string bikini for a recent beach day on the French Riviera. She paired the look with oval sunglasses, silver hoop earrings and an oversized woven beach bag with black leather accents. She wore her hair up in a claw clip (a classic summer move). This look was elevated, classy and a more realistic dose of summer outfit inspiration.