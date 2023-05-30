The Exposed Bra Trend Is Already These Celeb’s Favorite Summer Look

Layering a bikini under a tank top is more the result of a summer lifestyle than a trend, but celebrities are taking the look one step further with the exposed bra trend. While many of us have spent years trying to skillfully hide bra straps, attempting to apply boob tape and just ditching a bra altogether, it seems that our efforts may have been in vain. It’s officially cool and even classy to purposefully expose your bra under your top or dress.

Multiple celebrities made a statement in an exposed bra look at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. The Cannes Film Festival is known for having an incredibly strict dress code—the event is black tie and requires attendees to wear tuxedos and gowns. As a result, the event is also known for fashion and arguably puts the Academy Awards and Met Gala red carpets to shame. Celebrities usually attend for a few days and wear multiple looks for the occasion. The festival epitomizes class and glamour which is why it’s so interesting to see a more risqué trend on the carpet and around the event.

Sydney Sweeney was spotted in the look last week for a night out on the Promenade de la Croisette with her fiancé Jonathan Davino—despite recent breakup rumors, the pair seems to be going strong.

Getty Images.

For the evening out, Sweeney wore an icy blue slip dress layered over a powder blue silk underwire bra. She accessorized with diamond earrings and white platform heels.

Sweeney’s layering choice not only adds dimension to her otherwise simple slip dress but also provides an alternative for a last-minute tailoring appointment. The dress wouldn’t have been appropriate to wear on its own so the underwire bra is a trendy wardrobe hack. I’d suggest loosening the straps on one of your own slip dresses and giving the trend a try. Plus, it’s a fun way to show off a fun bra.

The Euphoria actress wasn’t the only celebrity embracing the exposed bra trend. Scarlett Johansson and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley also wore the look on the Cannes red carpet.

Getty Images.

Scarlett Johansson attended the festival for the premiere of her upcoming film Asteroid City with her husband Colin Jost. She posed on the red carpet in a custom pink Prada shift dress. The strapless gown was layered over an exposed white bra which helped give the look a little edge.

Johansson accessorized with a full earscape which included multiple diamond huggie earrings and large star statement earrings. She completed the look with red lipstick and glamorous waves in her hair.

Getty Images.

Similarly, Rose Huntington-Whiteley also wore an exposed bra dress to the Asteroid City premiere. The model walked the Cannes carpet in Fendi Couture. Her white gown featured a thigh-high leg slit and a sparkly buckle right above the hip. Like Sweeney and Johansson’s looks, the gown included an exposed bra peeping out from under the dress silhouette. Rose Huntington-Whiteleys’ bra took the trend to the next level with its sequin knit material.

Tory Burch; Spotlight Launchmetrics.

The exposed bra look may just now be gaining popularity but it initially made an appearance earlier this year on the Tory Burch runway. The designer featured multiple exposed-bra looks in the form of bodysuits and corsets. The pieces had a similar elevated wearability as the celebrity looks above and are clearly made to be worn outside of the bedroom.