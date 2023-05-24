Kate Middleton Is Officially a Barbiecore Fan

Barbiecore has been everywhere and on everyone for the past year and as we get closer to the Barbie movie release date, you can expect to see more and more celebs taking a turn at the pink aesthetic. The latest to give the look a try? Kate Middleton. Kate Middleton’s Barbiecore look was spot-on and has me hoping for a Barbie Princess sequel.

The Princess of Wales was a vision in pink for her surprise appearance at the Royal Horticultural Society’s Chelsea Flower Show which included the event’s first-ever children’s picnic.

For the event, Kate Middleton wore a pink long-sleeve paneled dress by the brand ME+EM. She styled the dress with a pair of woven wedge espadrilles that tied around the ankle. To fit the garden theme, she accessorized with a pair of gold leaf earrings. She wore her makeup in a classic natural glam look and kept her long hair down and in loose curls.

Getty Images. Getty Images.

A statement from the palace said, “Her Royal Highness met the schoolchildren as they enjoyed a picnic at the site’s bandstand, before joining them on a visit to three of this year’s Show Gardens to take part in activities including a bug hunt, planning a home-grown meal and discovering how gardens can support wellbeing.”

Kate Middleton spent most of the event interacting with the children in attendance and answering their questions. In an adorable video, one child even asked Kate Middleton what it’s like being a princess.

The Princess of Wales replied by saying, “You have to work hard, but you know the best thing about it is meeting kiddies like you.”

Despite her more formal wardrobe choice, The Princess didn’t have any issue getting her hands dirty. She sat on the ground on picnic blankets and listened as the children talked her through their bug hotel designs.

Getty Images. Getty Images.

Kate Middleton has been consistently re-wearing pieces from her wardrobe for events over the last few months. During the coronation week of King Charles III, Kate Middleton pulled out various items she had already worn and re-styled them for official events. One of the benefits of Kate Middleton’s classic style is that pieces can be re-worn for years and years without ever looking dated. Plus, it’s a great way to practice and demonstrate sustainable shopping.

The Princess of Wales’ pink ME+EM dress was another stellar outfit repeat moment.

Getty Images. Getty Images.

She previously wore the pink dress back in 2021in Scotland for a visit with Mila Sneddon, a young cancer patient who was undergoing chemotherapy at the time (she is now over a year cancer free). Mila Sneddon had specifically requested that Kate Middleton wear a pink dress for the meeting. When she previously wore the garment, Kate Middleton replaced the fabric belt with a more structured option.

Not only has Kate Middleton worn the dress multiple times, but her mother Carole Middleton has also taken a turn in the Barbiecore frock. She wore the same pink dress to the Royal Ascot in 2022. Everyone is able to participate in Barbiecore.