Margot Robbie’s Barbie Looks Were Made For Actual Dolls

It’s one of the most anticipated films in recent memory and when it comes to Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s Barbie red carpet looks, one thing is perfectly clear: they’ve understood the assignment.

Margot Robbie has clearly embodied her iconic role as Barbie and has spent the last few weeks wearing nothing but pink. Heading to the airport? She’s in a pink Gucci sweatshirt. Driving through Beverly Hills? She’s rocking a pink mini skirt. The actress has taken method acting to a new level through method dressing. If her outfits look familiar, it may be because you’ve seen them on actual Barbie dolls.

Margot Robbie’s stylist, Andrew Mukamal, is pulling outfit inspiration straight from the wardrobes of vintage Barbies and recreating them with pieces from designers like Versace, Moschino, Bottega Veneta and Valentino. If you want to see the side-by-sides of Barbie looks to Margot Robbie’s press tour outfits, I highly recommend following Mukamal on Instagram.

Margot Robbie in Los Angeles. “Pink and Fabulous” 2015 Barbie Doll. Courtesy of Barbie, Getty Images.

Directed by Greta Gerwig (Little Women, Lady Bird), the 2023 film has been in the works since before December 2016 when comedian Amy Schumer was originally attached to star. She later reportedly backed out due to creative differences, per The Hollywood Reporter. Then, in 2019, Robbie was confirmed to be taking on the lead role of Barbie. “It comes with a lot of baggage,” Robbie told Variety in July 2023 of playing the iconic doll. “And a lot of nostalgic connections. But with that comes a lot of exciting ways to attack it. People generally hear Barbie and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t.’”

Gosling, meanwhile, got real about playing Ken at CinemaCon 2023 in April. “I have to be honest: I only knew Ken from afar before now. I didn’t know Ken from within. I doubted my Kenergy,” he said. “I didn’t see it but Margot and Greta conjured this out of me somehow. One day I was bleaching my hair, shaving my legs and wearing bespoke pink outfits, and rollerblading down Venice Beach.” Without further ado, here are their Barbie red carpet looks.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie, Barbie Press Conference in Seoul, South Korea. Getty Images.

JULY 3: Margot Robbie wore a crystal-studded Moschino set to a Barbie press conference in Seoul, South Korea. The set was inspired by a 1960s Barbie look and the crop top gave it a modern twist. She paired the set with hot pink Manolo Blahniks and a matching heart-shaped bag.

Margot Robbie, Barbie Premiere in Seoul, South Korea. Getty Images.

JULY 2: Versace played a major role in Margot Robbie’s day-to-night Barbie look at the Barbie premiere in Seoul, South Korea. The actress wore not one, but two hot pink Versace looks over the course of the evening, channeling the 1984 “Day To Night” Barbie doll and her reversible outfit.

Margot Robbie, Barbie Premiere in Seoul, South Korea. Getty Images.

JULY 2: Margot Robbie transformed into a Barbie evening look mid-way through her red (pink) carpet appearance in Seoul, South Korea. She wore a shimmering tulle dress by Versace and paired it with pink patent leather open-toe heels. She wore her hair in the signature Barbie side-part with Old Hollywood curls.

Margot Robbie, Barbie Celebration Party at Museum of Contemporary Art, Sydney, Australia. Getty Images.

JUNE 30: For her appearance at the Museum of Contemporary Art Barbie Celebration Party, Margot Robbie brought a little extra shimmer and shine in a pink metallic mini dress. The party look is from the Versace 1994 Fall/Winter collection. Robbie wore her hair in carefree waves and a modern middle part.

Margot Robbie, Barbie Fan Event, Sydney, Australia. Getty Images.

JUNE 30: It’s winter in Australia which gave fans to see a cooler weather Barbie look from Margot Robbie. The Aussie actress wore another Atelier Versace Fall/Winter 1994 look for the event which featured a soft light pink turtleneck and metallic pink skater skirt. She accessorized with a bright white pair of sunnies and light pink socks worn with heels.

Margot Robbie, Barbie Press Junket, Los Angeles, California. Getty Images.

JUNE 25: When Margot Robbie stepped out in Los Angeles in this polka dot Valentino dress, fans knew that they were in for a press tour of iconic looks. This outfit was inspired by the “Pink and Fabulous” Barbie from 2015. Every detail of the outfit matched the doll’s outfit, down to the bright yellow handbag.

Margot Robbie, CinemaCon 2023. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

APRIL 25: At the Warner Brothers Pictures red carpet at CinemaCon 2023 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, the Australian actor donned a pink and white gingham bra top and skirt by Prada and finished the look with some pink mules by Christian Louboutin, which are similar to the shoes that we saw in the teaser trailer for the film.

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling, Barbie Canadian Press Day, Toronto, Ontario. Getty Images.

JUNE 28: Ryan Gosling broke up the endless wave of Barbie pink with a pop of Ken’s favorite shade of baby blue. He wore a light blue suit over a light pink button-down to the Barbie Canadian Press Day in Toronto, Ontario. He paired the look with light blue Gucci loafers.

Ryan Gosling, Barbie Press Junket, Los Angeles, California. Getty Images.

JUNE 25: Ryan Gosling’s Ken look fit right in sunny Los Angeles where he attended the Barbie Press Junket. The actor wore a subtler outfit for the event, wearing a lose knit cardigan over a white tank top and pairing it with slacks.

Ryan Gosling, CinemaCon 2023. Getty Images.

APRIL 25: Ryan Gosling went full Barbiecore for the Warner Brothers Pictures red carpet at CinemaCon 2023 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas as well. He wore a pink bomber jacket (which looks to be suede?) and a white t-shirt with the film’s director emblazoned on the front in Barbie font. We Stan. He toned the look down with slim-fit jeans and desert boots.