I Need the Best Dressed Celebrities From the 2019 VMAs Red Carpet to Punch Me in the Face

Hello, I am hyperventilating. The date is August 26, 2019, and some of music’s biggest celebrities stepped out at the MTV Video Music Awards tonight in some of the hottest looks you ever did see (we’re talking head-to-toe glitter, luxe cowboy suits, and straight-up lingerie). And dear reader, it is my duty to share with you the best dressed 2019 VMAs red carpet looks, so that you, too, may experience the holy sartorial enlightenment that I did whilst browsing Shutterstock. Good god.

While there’s no official dress code for the 2019 Video Music Awards (at least as far as we know), guests know they are expected to show up in something no less than show-stopping. Something fun, something sexy, something maybe even a little wild. And boy, did this year’s attendees deliver.

From Lizzo’s red-hot gown (complete with a feather boa) to Taylor Swift’s bedazzled blazer dress to Lil Nas X’s glitter-on-glitter-on-glitter tux—it’s like 2003 all over again. But this time, better.

Scroll through to see our top picks for best dressed celebrities at the 2019 MTV VMAs red carpet.

Taylor Swift in Versace

TSwift made a strong case for head-to-toe glitter in this crystal-embellished Versace blazer dress and glittering pair of Christian Louboutin thigh-highs. The Video of the Year Award winner topped off her show-stopping look with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and her signature red lip.

Halsey in Dundas

The “Nightmare” singer turned heads at the Video Music Awards, dressed like the sexier version of that red dress-wearing dancer emoji. Simple black lingerie, a flowing sheer gown (with a peekaboo slit down the middle!), and an oversized belt to tie it all together—I’m not sweating, you are. Also, peep those rainbow roots!

Camila Cabello

Excuse me while I chug a full glass of ice water. Before putting on a hot-ass performance with fellow popstar boyfriend Shawn Mendes, Cabello arrived to the scene looking like a straight-up goddess (Aphrodite or Jennifer Lopez, which, I guess, are the same entity TBH).

Lil Nas X

One part Beethoven, two parts Elton John—the “Old Town Road” rapper stole our hearts (and sanity) in this full glitter ensemble, complete with a sheer, lace blouse. CHIC.

Lizzo in Moschino

MAKE WAY FOR THE QUEEN. Lizzo shut down the VMAs red carpet, looking like a red-hot ‘siren’ in this glittery Moschino gown. The “Truth Hurts” singer completed her Jessica Rabbit look with a floor-grazing feather boa, and I have never ever been happier in my life.

Gigi Hadid in Tom Ford

Gigi’s monochromatic red carpet outfit has her looking like a champagne flute, and I’m so here for it. A corset and pair of extra-long trousers—what a dream outfit combo. @TomFord, help a girl out.

Jonathan Van Ness

JVN is here to prove that yes, you can, in fact, wear a romper down the red carpet. Just throw on a flowing sheer cape and grab a shimmering Chanel clutch, and you’re good to go. (Also, THOSE LEGS.)

The Jonas Brothers

* Old Rose from “Titanic” voice * It’s been 84 years (well, more like a decade) since the JoBros performed on stage together as THE JONAS BROTHERS (I’m chill), and here they are walking the red carpet and looking hot as ever. We are so lucky.

Bella Hadid

We get it. You’re hot. The newly blonde supermodel gave us major early aughts vibes in this nude and yellow two-piece ensemble, and I’m screaming with my mouth closed.

Shawn Mendes

What the actual heck. Shawn Mendes in an evergreen suit with just a tank top underneath and one perfectly misplaced curl over his forehead? SIGN ME UP.

Hailee Steinfeld in Aadnevik

Red on the red carpet—but I’m so into it. Steinfeld caught onto the sheer fashion trend and went for a va-va-voom corset dress, complete with leg-baring side slits.