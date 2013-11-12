Make the Fashion World’s Favorite Dish: Chicken Pot Pie

Humble chicken pot pie—you wouldn’t think of this dish as a fashion industry favorite (after all butter and carbs are part of its DNA), but the dish has popped up everywhere from Chanel dinners to L’Wren Scott fashion shows. It also happens to be Anna Wintour’s favorite dinner party dish, so much so that she serves it every year at the CFDA/Vogue Fund Awards. The 2013 awards, which happened last night in New York City, had everyone from Ciara to Prabal Gurung enjoying pot pie (pictured above).

The fashion world’s favorite chicken pot pie is undoubtedly the one created by Chef John DeLucie who rose to prominence as the chef at Waverly Inn, and now owns and operates chic boites from The Lion to Bills Food & Drink. If anyone can school us on how to make chicken pot pie the fashionable way, it is DeLucie.



Chef John DeLucie’s Chicken Pot Pie Recipe (Serves 4)

Ingredients

For the Chicken Pot Pie:

3 chicken breasts, cut up

6 chicken thighs, cut up

1 medium onion, diced

2 stalk celery, sliced

3 whole carrots, chopped

Dash of Salt

Dash of Pepper

1 cup baby carrots, chopped, blanched, and shocked in ice water

1 cup frozen green peas, blanched and shocked in ice water

1 cup crimini mushrooms, quartered, sautéed in butter, and cooled

1/2 cup pearl onions (fresh or frozen), peeled, blanched, and shocked in ice water

1 sheet frozen puff pastry

1 egg, beaten

For the Chicken Sauce:

3 tablespoon butter

3 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1/4 cup chicken broth (from leftover stock)

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/2 teaspoon Tabasco

1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Dash of Salt

Dash of Pepper

Cooking Directions

For the Chicken Stock:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Prepare chicken and stock: Place chicken, onion, celery, carrots, salt, and pepper in large stockpot; cover with water. Simmer in covered pot until chicken is no longer pink, approximately 25 minutes. Strain the broth, and set aside to use in the chicken cream sauce.

For the Chicken:

Remove chicken and cool; cut into bite-size pieces.

For the Chicken Sauce:

Prepare chicken sauce: Melt the butter in a medium saucepan. Once the butter has melted, stir in the flour. Add the reserved chicken stock and heavy cream. Stir constantly until mixture comes to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 2 minutes. Remove from heat, add Tabasco, Worcestershire, salt, and pepper.

Assembly

In a nonreactive bowl combine baby carrots, peas, mushrooms, pearl onions, and chicken. Pour mixture into a 9″ by 13″ casserole dish. Pour the chicken sauce over the mixture.

Cut puff pastry to fit casserole dish, leaving a 2-inch border. Cut a hole in the center of the pastry to allow steam to escape. Brush egg over edge of serving bowl as food glue and around crust. Lay puff pastry over filling crimping edges, trimming edges if necessary.

To Finish

Bake until crust is golden brown, and filling is bubbly, approximately 25 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

