Every Look Our Fashion Team Wore To New York Fashion Week

Our story starts on a warm spring day—oh wait, no. Our story starts on a gray morning during a light snowfall. Actually, scratch that. There’s blinding sunlight and ice cold wind! Welcome to dressing for New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022. As the fashion writer here at StyleCaster, I’m glad you can join us on our whirlwind week of dressing for every type of weather imaginable. Hopefully, our fashion week style suits your standards.

I started planning my fashion week looks about a month ago, and I replanned every single one the morning of the shows after checking the weather forecast. While I found this frustrating at first, I ended up having way more fun with my looks because I had no choice but to experiment. Throughout the week, I’d run into Bella—StyleCaster’s Fashion Editor—and was excited to see that she was doing the same.

While Bella and I have different personal style overall, we both enjoy a good suit set, maximalist textures and a pop of color. I love how versatile Bella’s looks are—one day she was in a crisp white suit, and the next she was wearing a rainbow balaclava with a neon dress. I followed a similar pattern, going from a futuristic Balenciaga jacket to high-collar vintage ruffles.

Despite the less-than-ideal weather conditions, I am grateful that the full week of fashion inspiration on and off the runway has cured me of my COVID-induced desire to wear sweatpants. I was reminded that stepping outside is enough of an occasion to dress up, although I will be limited to outfit-repeating for the foreseeable future to give my wallet some well-deserved time off.

Olivia’s First Outfit: Futuristic Chic

The Look: Balenciaga Jacket, Mango Dress, X-TIGER Glasses, Zara Bag, Mango Heels

The Inspiration: When I saw this jacket, I knew I needed to build my outfit around it. I initially gravitated to doing a sporty look (hence the biking glasses) but ended up loving the formal contrast the striped dress provides. The fringe bag was a last minute addition and I think the texture unexpectedly makes the look.

Bella’s First Outfit: Velma Vibes

The Look: Zara Blazer, Zara Dress, Victoria’s Secret Sunglasses, BonBonWhims Ring, Nina Shoes & Purse

The Inspiration: I really wanted to play with saturated brights and try my hand at orange, which seems to be the next It Color on the rise. What I thought served sunset vibes definitely served more Velma from Scooby-Doo, according to my followers! I used Instagram Polls to pick my accessories, so they’re the ones that forced me into these super-tall, super-cute feathered heels.

Olivia’s Second Outfit: Colorfully Cozy

The Look: Vintage Sweater, Ganni Jeans, Balenciaga Bag, Zimmerman Sunglasses

The Inspiration: I ordered these Ganni jeans on sale about a month ago, and had been playing with outfit combinations ever since. Even though they have a metallic finish, they really go with everything. I found the vintage sweater last minute at Seven Wonders Collective in Brooklyn and loved that it looked similar to current Ganni pieces–a perfect match for the jeans.

Bella’s Second Outfit: Corporate Couture

The Look: H&M Suit, Steve Madden Boots, Burberry Sunglasses, Prada Bag

The Inspiration: This season, I decided to split my looks into half maximalist, half minimalist. This was day one of minimalism! This asymmetrical blazer fits like a dream, so pairing it with an all-cream look was a no-brainer. This was also my Cleo bag’s first NYFW debut, and she got many a street style photo, so I was pleased.

Olivia’s Third Outfit: A Lesson in Color Blocking

The Look: Vintage Suit Set, Vintage Blouse, Vivienne Westwood Bag, Mango Earrings

The Inspiration: I love wearing vintage pieces because nobody is able to replicate the look! I had been fawning over Zara’s bright colored suit sets but didn’t want to wear one to fashion week (at the risk of twinning with another guest) but I think this vintage purple suit captures the same look (but better if I do say so myself). The green blouse honestly clashes with the purple, which is exactly why I chose it.

Bella’s Third Outfit: Too Cold For This S**t

The Look: The Series Balaclava, Apparis Coat, Zara Dress, Dr. Martens Boots, JW Pei Bag & Phone Sling

The Inspiration: This look was inspired by the fact that it was snowing out and cold AF. I knew I’d have to rock my Docs, so I decided to play up some fun colors and lean in with my Apparis Stella coat in stone blue. I’ve been big on balaclavas ever since Olivia inspired me to give them a try, so I’m glad this one by The Series had its moment in the snow.

Olivia’s Fourth Outfit: The Cowboy x City Collab

The Look: SEA New York Jacket, Zara Skirt, Gucci Bag, Vintage Boots

The Inspiration: I had scrolled past SEA New York’s gorgeous quilted jackets on Rent The Runway and was ecstatic when I found this one available secondhand! I must have had good karma because within the week, I got the brown skirt on sale from Zara for just $10 and re-discovered these vintage cowboy boots when I received some clothing items back from storage. I’m seriously questioning why I ever wanted to store these boots to begin with! This is my favorite look I wore all week and I can’t wait to rock it again.

Bella’s Fourth Outfit: Call Me Bambi

The Look: Marc Jacobs Coat, H&M Blazer, Ulla Johnson Dress, Steve Madden Boots, Etnia Barcelona Sunglasses, Rosantica Bag

The Inspiration: This was my other minimalist look of the week, accented by this gorgeous faux fur coat I got at a Marc Jacobs sample sale earlier this year. It kept me super warm, but I really loved the layers underneath. The dress was also a sample sale buy and I love the chunky knit detailing. Plus, this Rosantica bag always gets me compliments; it’s divine!

Olivia’s Fifth Outfit: Valentine’s Day Theme Wear

The Look: Mango Jacket, Vintage Blouse, Souvenir Store Gloves, Gucci Tote

The Inspiration: On the morning of Valentine’s Day I texted Bella and asked if it was cheesy to wear pink. Bella said “I like cheesy” and I knew she wouldn’t lead me astray. The maroon gloves tie in the Gucci tote—they were purchased minutes before taking this photo from a street vendor because my hands were so cold. The freezing temperature and icy winds are not pictured.

Bella’s Fifth Outfit: Love Bomb

The Look: Nisse Coat, Staud Dress, Jeff Wan Bag, Aerie Headband, Amazon Sunglasses, Louise et Cie Boots

The Inspiration: I obviously wanted to dive head-first into Valentine’s Day, so this Staud dress with a heart-shaped cut-out was a no-brainer. Because it was freezing, I styled it with a white faux fur robe coat and matching faux fur headband. The Amazon sunglasses were a last-minute add-on—I love the swinging tassels! At the Coach show they gave everyone a rose, so I tucked that into my bag on the way out. Too much? Probably, but I loved it.

Olivia’s Sixth Outfit: A Flair for the Dramatic

The Look: Zara Jacket, Calvin Klein 205W39NYC Turtleneck, Zara Loafers, Vintage Bag, Vehla Eyewear Sunglasses

The Inspiration: My outfit started off relatively simple with just a black turtleneck and slacks. When I put the jacket on, things took a turn. I decided to play up the jacket’s feather and embroidered detailing by adding shiny gold loafers. I was initially going to wear a simple black bag with the outfit but ended up loving how the sequins on this vintage piece tied in the gold shoes!

Bella’s Sixth Outfit: White Tiger

The Look: AFRM Dress, Princess Polly Coat, Staud Bag, Charles & Keith Loafers, INDY Sunglasses

The Inspiration: Honestly? I was really losing steam at this point in the week, so I wanted to be comfortable. I threw on one of my go-to AFRM sheer mesh dresses, these incredible pearl-chain loafers, a warm coat and some statement sunnies. The INDY Cozy shades are fuzzy and so unique, and paired with the zebra Staud bag and my tiger dress, it was the perfect dose of neutral maximalism. Plus, my friend Kendall and I were totally matching.

Olivia’s Seventh Outfit: I <3 NY

The Look: Vintage Jacket, Zara Cargo Pants, Zara Shoes, Nunoo Bag, Home Depot Sunglasses

The Inspiration: My crystal I <3 NY jacket is the vintage find of the year—and ironically, I bought it in New Jersey! I wanted my look to feel casual but elevated. The cargo pants toned down the glam of the jacket and the heeled mules and Nunoo bag made it fashion show appropriate.

Bella’s Seventh Outfit: All In The Details

The Look: BCBG Dress, Prada Heels, Vintage Bag, Verstolo Earrings & Necklace

The Inspiration: Completely out of outfits for the final show of the week (The Blonds), I enlisted the help of Verstolo, an incredible diamond rental company. They lent me these breathtaking earrings called the Charlize that retail for a whopping $48,000! I also got a matching necklace, so I kept the rest of my look simple in all-black and let the sparkle do the talking.