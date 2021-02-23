All The Street Style Looks The Fashion Crowd Would Have Worn This Season

Scroll To See More Images

As another virtual NYFW has come to close, we can’t help but daydream about the looks we would’ve worn if, well, circumstances were different. But for now, it’s been better to enjoy the shows from the comfort of our couches and mask up for any in-person appointments. That said, we can still dream about the would-be street style serves, can’t we?

This season, you can probably find the most covetable looks on the ‘Gram as we all stream digital shows instead of flooding the streets of TriBeCa. Still, that hasn’t stopped the street style crowd from having their sights set on lust-worthy fashion. At the end of the day, supporting your favorite designers and expressing personal style is always en vogue, even if there’s no in-person runway.

In an effort to fulfill our nostalgia for fashion weeks past, we invited a few of our favorite NYC fashion icons to reminisce on looks that shamelessly live rent-free in our heads. Below, influencers, editors and stylists alike share their personal style that never fails to inspire and fantasize about what they would’ve worn to an IRL Fashion Month. Maybe next season.

Gregoria Reyes-Lou , Content Creator

“NYFW is always a joy to plan outfits for. Street style is what I enjoy the most, and I love to play with color, prints and texture. Wearing pieces that are comfortable is a must, especially my shoes. I love to mix high and low and lots of accessories because that is what makes me feel like the outfit is authentic to my personal style.”

Here, Reyes-Lou wears an Ann Taylor patterned dress with an H&M faux fur coat, a Kangol bucket hat, COS gloves and a Longchamp handbag. Follow her on Instagram here.

Roopal Patel , SVP, Fashion Director at Saks

“My personal style has changed over the past year. While I used to attend shows fully decked-out, my approach to fashion this season is relaxed, yet polished. I love the art of dressing up and look to a great accessory, piece of jewelry or lipstick to add that little pop of something special and give myself a boost.”

Here, Patel wears an olive green utility jumpsuit with strappy sandals and Bottega Veneta’s The Pouch clutch. Follow her on Instagram here.

Scarlett Hao , Influencer & Founder of ScarlettHalo Collective

“My style is eclectic, bold, colorful, funky with lots of fun. I believe fashion is an expression of who I am. With COVID, I want to bring more comfortable and cozy pieces to fashion week. I hope that can inspire people with how to style their everyday clothing [during] this special time.”

Here, Hao wears a floral dress layered with a sweatshirt, puffer jacket, over-the-knee boots, a beanie and the Marc Jacobs Snapshot bag. Follow her on Instagram here.

Michaela McGrady , Model

“My style is laid-back So-Cal married with Manhattan chic. I love a contemporary edgy moment, which I like to speak to with the textures I bring into my outfits. At the same time, my collection of vintage band tees is unparalleled! I can also be found in relaxed denim paired with a Val Halen tee and Vans.”

Here, McGrady wears snakeskin trousers and a matching blazer with open-toe heeled sandals. Follow her on Instagram here.

Naomi Elizee , Market Editor at Vogue

“I’m a chameleon in my style. I tend to style myself for the mood I’m in. Fashion is about expressing who you are, and I’m constantly ever-changing. I always approach fashion with a sense of fun. I love bright prints while mixing and matching different colors and patterns! If we were still going to events this season, I definitely would have worn my new Marni sweater out! It makes a statement and still keeps me warm.”

Here, Elizee wears a Jonathan Cohen coat and Prada crossbody bag. Follow her on Instagram here.

Audree Kate Lopez , Fashion Stylist & Content Creator

“I would best describe my personal style as your grandmother’s floral couch meets a rock concert. My style is eclectic, ‘glam-ma’ yet edgy, and I’m a maximalist. I believe that every day is an occasion to play dress-up!”

Here, Lopez wears a magenta dress with a lavender feathered vest and gold jewelry. Follow her on Instagram here.

Moti Ankari , Founder of The Metro Man and Ankari Floruss

“I would say my style has evolved more into luxury comfort—I’ve been more inclined to wear fuller pants, slightly oversized shirts and hoodies. The last year has taught me there are ways to dress well without losing comfort. I’m also really into playing with textures and different silhouettes—leather, shearling and suede, oh, and of course chunky boots, too!”

Here, Ankari wears a head-to-toe Lanvin look, and his fashion week look this season would’ve been this Burberry Fleece Down Jacket paired with these Alyx Chelsea Boots. Follow him here.

Caroline Vazzana , Author & Founder of Making it in Manhattan

“My style is very colorful and eclectic, I love taking risks and experimenting with new trends, shapes and textures. For me, Fashion Month is really always a time to push the limits with my wardrobe. I miss the days of walking the streets of New York City in head to toe sequins so much.”

Here, Vazzana wears a Zadig & Voltaire dress and Charlotte Simone coat with sheer tights, white socks and black boots. This season, her fashion week look would’ve been this Cinq à Sept blazer and smocked pant, this Jonathan Simkhai sequin turtleneck and these Jimmy Choo boots. Follow her on Instagram here.

Casey Winsto n, Social Media Specialist at Saks Fifth Avenue

“My style has always been a bit eclectic and very dependent on my mood! I love to mix colors and textures to achieve a maximalist aesthetic. Living in NYC, statement outerwear is key to enhancing your outfit in the cold weather months. Ultimately how you style and put together your look is what defines your personal style—surprising or unique combinations are often what differentiates you!

I also feel that accessories make the look! I often add an accessory or two before I walk out the door, contrary to that old adage from Coco Chanel to “take one thing off” before leaving the house. Layering up gold necklaces has been a signature of mine—often five or six different styles layered together!”

Here, Winston wears a Cinq à Sept trench with a DeMellier handbag and Paris Texas boots. Her fashion week look this season would’ve been this Stella McCartney Trench, Loulou studio Dress, Bottega Veneta’s Chain Cassette Bag, Saint Laurent Cat Eye Sunglasses, Gianvito Rossi Boots and this Spinelli x Hoorsenbuhs Ring. Follow her on Instagram here.

Gianluca Russo , Fashion & Entertainment Writer

“I’m still in the early phases of my fashion journey, so my style is constantly evolving and being refined. Right now, however, I view my style as preppy meets a Gen Z flair. I love a classic, clean-cut vibe, mixed together with a little extra flavor, whether that be with a bag, a harness (which yes, I did wear last season) or another accessory.”

Here, Russo wears a blue and brown Boohoo coat paired with a neutral shirt, coordinating pants and Florsheim Shoes boots. His fashion week look this season would’ve been this Bonobos rust-colored corduroy suit with white boots. Follow him on Instagram here.

Jackie Miranne , Host & Style Expert

“Every season, I look forward to sharing my love for affordable fashion and making it look super high-fashion at the front rows of NYFW! This year, I would’ve worn a great statement coat (That’s my true wardrobe must have for NYFW come February)!”

Here, Miranne wears a head-to-toe look from H&M. Follow her on Instagram here.

Kristen Nichols , Senior Editor at Who What Wear

“I gravitate to emerging brands and vintage finds and aim to dress a bit polished with a mix of sharp tailoring and sculptural silhouettes. For fashion week, I tend to look for eye-catching pieces that feel special, but I know I’ll have in my closet forever—like these stunning Prada nylon slingbacks. Some of my favorite looks from past fashion weeks have been cool takes on suiting from brands like A.W.A.K.E. MODE or Gauge81 that I’ve paired with vintage Prada heels, which I would put a fresh spin on today.”

Here, Nichols wears a Gauge81 suit with vintage Prada kitten heel mules. Follow her on Instagram here.

Madison Guest , Stylist

“I would describe my personal style as a little ’90s American classic meets ’70s rock groupie meets mob boss. I normally find myself feeling run-down and under the weather during February fashion week, so I try to focus on a great coat in order to stay warm! And now that I’m six months pregnant, I need layers to hide my belly band (the glamour!)”

Here, Guest wears a monochrome black look with a wide-brim hat, contrasted by a cream fur coat. Her fashion week look this season would’ve featured this Lapointe satin feathered coat. Follow her on Instagram here.

Jenny Walton , Fashion Director at The Sartorialist

“I always move from uniform to uniform, and this one I very much like because it’s just about a knee length coat and boots. The coat is old Prada that I found on Vestiaire Collective and the boots are Santoni. The bag is a vintage Hermes Kelly from Resee, the mask I made myself and the glasses are Celine. The sweater and hat are both Uniqlo!”

Follow Walton on Instagram here.

Alexis Bennet , Commerce Writer at Vogue

“I deeply miss getting all dressed up for fashion week. For the February shows, I’m usually decked out in a statement coat and fun boots. But this year, thanks to quarantine life, I’m snuggled up on my couch in a cashmere sweater, watching shows from my laptop.”

Here, Bennet wears a camel sweater with fur detailing and latex pants. Follow her on Instagram here.

Aemilia Madden , Senior Fashion Editor at The Zoe Report

“My personal style is very much based on my mood. No matter how hard I try to be someone who plans out outfits during fashion week, I always end up putting on whatever silly mix of things makes me happy in the morning.

Generally, I’d describe my style as relaxed, sporty and playful. But, if the chance comes along to put on something fancy, I jump for it! And this year, I’d want to layer on some pieces with unique straps and cutouts to add some texture and playfulness to my look, like this Ottlinger Velvet dress or Christopher Esber dress.”

Here, Madden wears a white blouse, tan trousers and black vest with contrast stitching. Follow her on Instagram here.