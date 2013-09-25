This Cool Infographic Offers Intel About Designers’ Social Media Habits During NYFW

With Paris Fashion Week already in full swing, Milan, London, and New York seem like foggy figments of our imaginations, don’t they? But they happened, and even if you weren’t physically there, we don’t doubt you were very much a part of the action, thanks to a little thing called social media.

With designers, models, brands, bloggers, and all their mothers taking to Instagram, Twitter, Tumblr, Facebook, and countless other social media sites/apps to show the world their own personal views of Fashion Week, it can be impossible to keep up. One digital marketing firm, Silverpop, has broken it down and made it really easy to see just who had the best social media engagement during fashion’s biggest week in New York.

For example: Calvin Klein adopted the most Twitter followers that week, with more than 35,000 people clicking “Follow.” DKNY Tweeted the most, clocking in at close to 500 total. And, interestingly, Rachel Zoe sent out the most e-mail blasts of anyone else during the first week of September.

Check out the firm’s awesome infographic below to learn more!