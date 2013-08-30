The Ultimate Party Crasher’s Guide To New York Fashion Week

With fashion week officially kicking off next week on September 5, we’ve assembled a list of the hottest parties of the week including Vanity Fair’s Best-Dressed List celebration and the Calvin Klein bash celebrating its Creative Director Francisco Costa’s ten year anniversary at the label (where a Rooney Mara sighting is all but assured).
Not invited? We’ve also assessed your odds of sneaking in.
And for those content with watching the action from the sidelines be sure to check in with us for fashion week party coverage throughout the week.
Here, the hottest parties during New York Fashion Week, officially kicking of September 5, and your odds of getting in.
FIT's Couture Council Lunch
The Details: This year's couture council lunch, taking place September 4, is honoring Michael Kors. Expect a bevy of Kors' biggest fans and fashion's crème de la crème.
Odds Of Getting In: This is a seated lunch and expected guests include Vogue editor Anna Wintour, Renee Rockefeller, and Jamie Tisch. You do the math. 1/10.
The Editorialist Launch Party
The Details: Kate Davidson Hudson and Stefania Allen are toasting their e-commerce/online magazine hybrid with a party on September 4 at Stardust Lounge at Maison O.
Odds Of Getting In: This party is taking place the night before fashion week officially kicks off, you might just have some luck. 5/10.
Zady Launch Event
The Details: Hotter than hot e-commerce site Zady is launching with a party in the West Village on September 4.
Odds Of Getting In: Fashion folk will just be starting to get into the fashion week groove. Play nice with the PR people at the door, and you never know. 3/10.
StyleCaster Celebrates the Launch of the 50 Most Stylish New Yorkers
The Details: Not to toot our own horn, but we throw a damn good party, and this fashion week bash is shaping up to be one of our best yet. It's being held on September 5 at Lavo with DJs Hesta Prynn, Matt Winter, and Jack e. on the turntables. Some of the most stylish people in the Big Apple will be there, after all, that is what this party is all about.
Odds Of Getting In: To request an invitation email rsvp@stylecaster.com.
3.1 Phillip Lim for Target Celebration
The Details: Target parties are always a major (remember last season's Prabal Gurung carnival?) and this soiree being held on September 5 won't be the exception. Jessica Alba and Emile Hirsch are expected and the event will also feature the reveal of “STYLESCAPE,” an interactive photography display that showcases the collection as worn by style tastemakers across the country. Oh, and all attendees will get to buy the 3.1 Phillip Lim for Target collaboration before it hits stores.
Odds Of Getting In: Wear head to toe Phillip Lim and you might just have a shot. 3/10.
VEVO + Style Network’s “Styled to Rock” Celebration
The Details: "Style to Rock" a new reality show that will give 12 up-and-coming designers the opportunity to dress some of the biggest names in entertainment is celebrating its debut with a fashion week party on September 5. Erin Wasson, one of the mentors on the show, is hosting.
Odds Of Getting In: Everyone wants to know if Rihanna (the show's Executive Producer) plans to make an appearance. Meaning everyone and their mother will be here. 2/10.
WSJ Magazine's 5th Year Anniversary
The Details: Scheduled for September 5 at the Four Seasons restaurant (one of the absolute chicest spots in New York City) expect oodles and oodles of designers to show up.
Odds Of Getting In: Try your best to blend in the with the chic crowd (and by blend in we mean wear Prada). 3/10.
Jason Wu After-Party
The Details: Following Jason Wu's runway show September 6, First Lady Michelle Obama's favorite designer will host an after-party at Electric Room.
Odds Of Getting In: Where Jason Wu goes, "it" models like Karlie Kloss follow. This will be one tough door. 4/10.
Fashion Media Awards
The Details: On September 6 The Daily Front Row will host the first-ever fashion media awards at the newly opened Harlow restaurant. Heidi Klum, Elle Creative Director Joe Zee, and Karlie Kloss are expected.
Odds Of Getting In: Your chances don't look good. 3/10.
Alexander Wang After-Party
The Details: Alexander Wang's after-parties are infamous. One year he threw a carnival, another year there was a party in a gas station, and yet another time there was a college-themed keg party. While details are still under wraps for this year's bash on September 7, Wang loves to top himself, so the sky is really the limit.
Odds Of Getting In: Party crashers love to crash Alexander Wang parties (its become something of a sport), so much so that party organizers distribute bracelets the day before the event to invited attendees. Still, where there is a will, there is a way. 2/10.
#DKNY25 Birthday Bash
The Details: DKNY is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a party on Wall Street on September 9 with a performance by Rita Ora.
Odds Of Getting In: Everyone is going to want to see hotter than hot Rita Ora perform. Your odds aren't great. 2/10.
Vanity Fair International Best-Dressed List Party
The Details: Vanity Fair is celebrating its annual best-dressed list with a party on September 9.
Odds Of Getting In: The likes of Kerry Washington and Justin Timberlake made the cut on this best-dressed list (many of whom will make an appearance at this party). 2/10.
Maiyet Store Opening
The Details: Everybody's favorite French label Maiyet is celebrating its New York City store with a fashion week party on September 9.
Odds Of Getting In: Maiyet has a ton of celebrity fans including Kate Moss and Frida Pinto, so take that as you will. 5/10.
Friends of the Paris Opera Ballet Honor Choreographer Benjamin Millepied
The Details: Choreographer Benjamin Millepied will be feted by French Consul General Bertrand Lortholary and watchmakers Vacheron Constantin at an exclusive dinner at the Fifth Avenue consulate on September 9 for the American Friends of the Paris Opera Ballet. Darren Aronofsky, Millepied and his wife, Natalie Portman, as well as violinist Tim Fain, are all expected to attend.
Odds Of Getting In: If you call in every favor you have coming to you, you still probably won't get into this party. 1/10.
Daniel Arsham and Pharrell Williams Collaboration Unveiling
The Details: Contemporary artist Daniel Arsham and hip-hop's golden boy Pharrell Williams are unveiling a collaboration at a celebration on September 10 at the penthouse at the Standard East Village.
Odds Of Getting In: The venue is small, but considering how many parties are going on that night, you might just have a shot. 4/10.
Sunglass Hut Celebrates New York Fashion Week With Georgia May Jagger
The Details: The Sunglass Hut is celebrating its new Times Square store with a party with its ambassador Georgia May Jagger on September 10.
Odds Of Getting In: Fashion folk love Mick Jagger's offspring, but this party is in Times Square. 5/10.
Badgley Mischka Store Opening
The Details: This designer duo is celebrating their first store with a party on September 10 hosted by socialite Cornelia Guest.
Odds Of Getting In: Where Badgley Mischka goes, so do the socialites who love them. 4/10.
New Exposure Presented by Bottega Veneta
The Details: On September 10 Bottega Veneta's is celebrating its New Exposure project (a photo content in conjunction with Vogue and Red Digital Camera) at a gallery in Nolita.
Odds Of Getting In: Everyone from Bottega Veneta Creative Director Tomas Maier to artist Ross Bleckner will likely attend. Getting in won't be easy. 3/10.
Barneys New York Celebrates Its Fall 2013 Campaign
The Details: Barneys is hosting a party on September 10 smack dab in the middle of fashion week to celebrate its latest ad campaign starring Lou Doillon.
Odds Of Getting In: Wear a full look from the most recent Barneys catalogue and you might have a shot. 4/10.
10 Year Celebration of Francisco Costa at Calvin Klein
The Details: This might just be fashion week's biggest party. Set to take place on September 12 at Spring Studios, the bash is celebrating not only Costa's ten year reign at the helm of Calvin Kelin, but also the brand's new fragrance.
Odds Of Getting In: Expect wall to wall A-listers (including Rooney Mara), and tons of security. 1/10.
Estee Lauder Celebrates Its New Fragrance "Modern Muse"
The Details: This bash is being held at the Guggenheim Museum on September 12.
Odds Of Getting In: While the guest-list at this party will be strictly A-list, pretend you are the entourage of Arizona Muse (who is fronting the "Modern Muse" ad campaign), and cross your fingers. 2/10.
