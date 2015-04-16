99 Must-See Street Style Looks From Australian Fashion Week

New York, Paris, Milan, and London might be long done with their round of Fashion Weeks this season, but Australia’s annual shows only just wrapped up today. This week on the streets of Sydney, international and Aussie bloggers, editors, buyers and industry influencers hit Carriageworks, the home of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia (MBFWA).

On the final day of this yearly, week-long event, we can look back and say the outfits on the sidewalk almost outdid the runway. Here, we rounded up 99 outfits from the MBFWA that prove the style’s looking sleek down under–keep scrolling to see them all!