Instagram Diary: Behind the Scenes With Designer Ann Yee as She Preps for NYFW

With New York Fashion Week only (gasp!) one day away, the games have pretty much already begun. Breakfasts, launches, and other events are in full swing, and, of course, the designers and their teams are preparing to unveil their Spring 2014 collections to the world.

A surprising amount of work goes into getting a 15-minute runway show ready. Designer Ann Yee, who debuts her show today, gave StyleCaster an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the creation of her show “Resurgence,” which takes inspiration from the deteriorating state of her home city: Detroit.

“Resurgence focuses on the rise and fall of the city, what it represented to America in its hay day: Motown, the auto industry, and how inevitably it will come back around,” Yee tells StyleCaster. “I wanted to create awareness of Detroit’s unique culture, history, and its current state. Through my work, I’d like people to see the possibility of the city being something of value once again.”

