Instagram Diary: Behind the Scenes With Designer Ann Yee as She Preps for NYFW

Meghan Blalock
by
With New York Fashion Week only (gasp!) one day away, the games have pretty much already begun. Breakfasts, launches, and other events are in full swing, and, of course, the designers and their teams are preparing to unveil their Spring 2014 collections to the world.

A surprising amount of work goes into getting a 15-minute runway show ready. Designer Ann Yee, who debuts her show today, gave StyleCaster an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the creation of her show “Resurgence,” which takes inspiration from the deteriorating state of her home city: Detroit.

“Resurgence focuses on the rise and fall of the city, what it represented to America in its hay day: Motown, the auto industry, and how inevitably it will come back around,” Yee tells StyleCaster. “I wanted to create awareness of Detroit’s unique culture, history, and its current state. Through my work, I’d like people to see the possibility of the city being something of value once again.”

Click through her Instagram diary to see how she got the show ready, including model castings, fittings, and what they snacked on along the way—as well as a special sneak peek of the collection!

1 of 14

Fitting with the always stunning Bridget Kelly!

Gorgeous Model Chu from Q stops by our show casting.

My amazing hair and makeup team: Niko and Jessica (and stylist, David Yi!) prepping the model for our lookbook shoot.

Stylist David Yi getting a little goofy with model Carolyn.

One of our many fashion week mascots, Oslo.

Picking out colors for our custom nail collaboration with Jamberry, so excited for this!

Always need a pizza break (buffalo chicken, hello!) in the middle of the fashion week craziness.

We saw over 80 girls at our castings...that's a lot of models!

My amazing set designer, Rhice, and our friend Jennye assembling the backdrop for our lookbook shoot.

Styling session with David Yi and my publicist Tracey Manner.

Our working table this weekend: surprisingly organized during the model casting...

Our top four contenders for our lookbook. We ended up booking Carolyn from ONE (the last pic) and she killed it at the shoot!

Ben & Jerry's pit stop. Always seems to do the trick when I need a pick-me-up.

A sneak peek at the collection!

