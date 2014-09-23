21 Genius Fashion Tutorials From YouTube

Close your eyes and try to picture a time before a site existed that housed millions of videos showing you how to do, well, pretty much anything. We’re talking, of course, about YouTube, and the instant knowledge it grants users looking to learn. While it’s obviously an amazing tool to school you on how to change a tire, how to play a C chord, or how to chop veggies, it also comes in handy when you’re looking for style-related how-tos, as well.
From how to properly clean an expensive Chanel bag, to how to fold a shirt in under two seconds, here are 21 brilliant fashion and styling videos from youTube!
How to cuff your jeans 5 different ways
How to hide bows on hi-top sneakers
How to clean and maintain a Chanel bag
How to fold a short-sleeve shirt in under two seconds
How to lace Converse the right way
How to cuff your shirt sleeves the J. Crew way
How to fix zippers that won’t stay up
How to stretch shoes at home
How to find the right glasses for your face shape
How to hem pants using fabric tape and an iron
How to spot a fake Louis Vuitton bag
How to get shot by a street style photographer
How to organize your closet in 5 easy steps
How to (really) look taller using fashion
How to tie a turband in 3 chic ways
How to wear a scarf in 25 ways
How to make chevron friendship bracelets
How to distress boyfriend jeans the right way
How to stop angora sweaters from shedding
How to remove yellow deodorant stains from clothes
How to make your own graphic tees