From Fashion Tycoons To Tennis Stars: The World’s 20 Most Eligible Bachelorettes

When you’re single, it seems like everybody worth dating is in a serious relationship or married—but that just isn’t the case. It’s not even a matter of lowering your standards—some of the most eligible women in the world have resisted settling down for a variety of reasons, from their obscenely busy schedules to messy, high profile breakups.

In order to make everyone’s lives a little easier, we decided to scour the world’s most elite women and whittle the list down to an even 20. And don’t worry, there’s something for everyone—from royals in line to the throne to fashion tycoons that have started billion dollar empires.

We chose this impressive list of women based on a variety of factors: Career, pedigree, looks, and the size of their bank accounts. We’re not saying that’s what’s most important when looking for your soul mate, but come on, it’s important to know all of the facts.

To see the 20 most eligible bachelorettes, click through the slideshow above!

More: From Sports Stars To Royals: The World’s 20 Most Eligible Bachelors

1 of 21 Click through our gallery to see the most eligible bachelorettes in the world! Georgina Bloomberg, Equestrian and Author of the Young Adult Series The A Circuit Age: 30 Status: Never Married Net Worth: Her father, Michael Bloomberg, is worth an estimated $27 billion. That's billion with a "b." An avid equestrian and animal rights activist, you are going to want to be an animal lover in order to win Bloomberg's heart. Photo: Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images for Ariat Princess Beatrice of York Age: 24 Status: Never Married Net Worth: Princess Beatrice is worth approximately $5 million at the moment, with more trusts pending. Fifth in line to the British throne, Beatrice has been in a long term relationship with Dave Clark, from a wealthy American family, for years. While not single, as far as we are concerned, if you are a royal and you don't have a ring on it, you're fair game. Photo: Paul Hackett - WPA Pool/Getty Images Maria Sharapova, Tennis Player Age: 26 Status: Never Married Net Worth: Sharapova amassed her net-worth of $80 million from a combination of tennis prize money and endorsement deals. Ca-ching! Not only is Sharapova a total bombshell, she also happens to be one of the most talented tennis players around. While she was engaged, the couple broke it off in 2012. You know what that means? Single and ready to mingle. Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images Tory Burch, CEO and Founder of Tory Burch Age: 46 Status: Twice Divorced; 3 Sons Net Worth: Forbes estimates that Burch is now worth a cool $1 billion, making her one of the few self-made women billionaires in the world. There aren't many power players out there that Burch hasn't dated—Lance Armstrong, Lyor Cohen, and her former husband Chris Burch among them. In other words only the rich and very successful need apply. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Martha Stewart, Founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Age: 71 Status: Divorced; 1 Daughter Net-Worth: This media tycoon is worth over $650 million. Stewart is clearly on the prowl. She put a profile on the popular dating site Match.com last week, and quickly became the most popular profile in the site's history. Reportedly she's on the hunt for a younger man (wink, wink). Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Charlotte Casiraghi, Fourth in Line to Monaco Throne Age: 26 Status: Never Married Net Worth: Casiraghi's family is worth over $5 billion. One of the most beautiful women in the world, Casiraghi, the granddaughter of Grace Kelly, is also a Gucci model, philanthropist, and avid equestrian. Basically, she's a total and complete catch. Photo: AFP/AFP/Getty Images Jennifer Lawrence, Actress and Oscar Winner Age: 22 Status: Never Married Net Worth: $2 million and rising (quickly). Not only is Lawrence one of the most in-demand actresses in Hollywood, she also has a contract with Christian Dior. Gorgeous? Check. Funny? Check. A total star? Check. Lawrence just got out of a relationship with actor Nicholas Hoult, and rumor has it that Prince Harry is interested. So you are going to want to move quickly. Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images Delphine Arnault, Director at LVMH Age: 38 Status: Divorced Net Worth: Arnault's dad Bernard is behind luxury conglomerate LVMH and has a net worth of $27 billion. The Arnaults are one of the wealthiest families in the world. Arnault had one of the most expensive weddings in history in 2005—her wedding dress was designed by John Galliano and the venue was filled with 5,000 white roses. Unfortunately not all fairy tales end well and Arnault divorced. While the rumor of the moment is that he has a new man in her life, there is no ring—yet. Photo: Francois Durand/Getty Images Tamara Mellon, Co-Founder of Jimmy Choo Age: 45 Status: Divorced; 1 Daughter Net Worth: Mellon sold her luxury accessories brand Jimmy Choo to Labelux in 2011 netting over $200 million for herself. Mellon had a high profile divorce with Mellon banking heir Matthew, moved on to Christian Slater, and is now very much single. Rumor has it that Mellon is about to start a namesake fashion line soon, which doesn't leave her much downtime. Though meet her at the right time and right place, and you really never know. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Ashley Olsen, Co-owner of Dualstar, Fashion Designer

Age: 26 Status: Never Married Net Worth: Olsen personally has a net worth of $150 million and sits at the helm of a company valued at $1 billion. Olsen has been working since before she could walk (literally). The actress turned fashion entrepreneur has been linked with everyone from Justin Bartha to Johnny Depp to Lance Armstrong, to give you a sense of her eclectic taste in men. Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images Virginie Courtin-Clarins Age: 27 Status: Never Married Net Worth: Courtin-Clarins' family, which founded luxury French cosmetics company Clarins, is worth around $2 billion. Often considered one of the chicest women in the world, you can find Courtin-Clarins sitting in the front row of fashion shows from Paris to New York City. Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images Nicky Hilton Age: 29 Status: Annulled Marriage Net Worth: Hilton has a net-worth of $20 million, with more trusts coming. While sister Paris may get more attention, Nicky seems like the nice, normal Hilton sister. And nice, and normal go a long way when it comes to making you the most eligible. Her past boyfriend was David Katzenberg, to give you a sense of her type. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Pippa Middleton Age: 29 Status: Never Married Net Worth: The Middleton family is worth $50 million and counting. Their proximity to English monarchy though is just about priceless. Middleton became one of the most eligible bachelorettes in the world when her sister, Kate, married Prince William. She's currently dating Nico Johnson, a stockbroker, but who knows how long that will last. Photo: Danny Martindale/Getty Images Erin Heatherton, Model Age: 24 Status: Never Married Net Worth: Heatherton is worth several million, and rising. Heatherton famously dated Leonardo DiCaprio for a year. Now that that relationship is done you are going to want to get in line for Heatherton's heart. She is a Victoria's Secret model after all. Photo: ADMEDIA/SIPA/ADMEDIA/SIPA Princess Elisabeth von Thurn und Taxis, Style Editor at Large at Vogue Age: 31 Status: Never Married Net Worth: Her family has an estimated net worth of $2.3 billion. Not too shabby. She's a German princess. Need we say more? Part of the jet set crowd, she could be in St. Tropez one day, Moscow the next, all documented on her Instagram account (making her a 21st century princess if we do say so). Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Victoria Traina Age: 29 Status: Never Married Net Worth: Between her famous mother, author Danielle Steele, and her entrepreneur father, Traina's family is worth an estimated $800 million. A big time fashionista (she counts the Proenza Schouler duo and Alexander Wang as her closest friends) designer duds could be the way to her heart. Photo: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images Amanda Hearst, Special Projects Editor at Town & Country Age: 29 Status: Never Married Net Worth: Hearst hails from that Hearst family, worth $1.9 billion. Hearst, an heiress herself, naturally has a thing for billionaires—she has a high profile relationship with Alejandro Santo Domingo under her belt. Not a billionaire? Impress her with your love of animals. She is the founder of Friends of Finn dedicated to stopping the inhumane treatment of dogs in puppy mills. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors Naomi Campbell, Model Age: 42 Status: Never Married Net Worth: Campbell has been an in demand model since the mid-1980s and amassed a $50 million fortune along the way. Campbell's list of past boyfriends basically reads like a list of who matters. The list includes Lenny Kravitz, Mike Tyson, John Kennedy Jr., Robert De Niro, Eric Capton, Prince Albert of Monaco, Flavio Briatore, Sean Combs, Usher, and most recently Russian billionaire Vladislav Doronin. If you aren't intimidated at this point, you might want to go for it now—Campbell won't be on the market long. Photo: YAGHOBZADEH RAFAEL/SIPA/SIPA Olympia Scarry, Artist Age: 30 Status: Never Married Net Worth: Scarry is the daughter of a former Gucci model and the granddaughter of famed children's book author and illustrator Richard Scarry. Scarry has lived everywhere from Geneva, to the French countryside, to New York City. Now an artist (and socialite), impress her with your own artistic pursuits. Photo: Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Zong Fuli Age: 30 Status: Never Married Net Worth: Fuli's father, the chairman of the Hangzhou Wahaha Group Go is worth $21.6 billion, making him one of the richest people in the world. You better believe some of that is coming Fuli's way. Fuli referred to herself as "rich and boyfriendless" in an interview with Chinese magazine Fuzhou News this year. It might be hard to compete with her father in the success department, but hey, it's always worth trying. Next slideshow starts in 10s Inside Last Night’s Met Gala and After-Parties







































