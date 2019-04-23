5 Trends That Promise to Pervade Your Summer, According to Fashion Experts

Scroll To See More Images

Spring is in full swing, and summer is quickly approaching. (Seriously, where has the time gone?) If you’re someone who likes to stay on top of what’s popular, you’ll want to start preparing your wardrobe for all the summer 2019 fashion trends coming for the hot months. Some of the trends have carried over from spring, which is good news for your wardrobe. All you’ll really need is a little refresher, and then you’ll be good to go all summer long.

For those of you who are really chomping at the bit (Do people still use that phrase?) to get started on your summer ensembles, have no fear. StyleCaster talked to fashion experts from Free People, Zara and Macy’s who all gave us a taste of what to expect in terms of trends for summer 2019. There are already tons of ways to shop each trend, so you can go ahead and get your wardrobe summer-ready. The selections are bound to get even bigger in the coming months, though, so if you want to relish in spring a little bit longer, you’re totally fine. However you like to shop, there’s no denying you’ll be seeing these five trends everywhere in the next few months.

1. Low-Key Utility

A Free People representative tells StyleCaster, “A trend for SS19 we’ll be seeing everywhere is utility, especially in bottoms! For outfitting, we love the contrast of pairing utility silhouettes back to femme tops, either cropped or tucked in to highlight the waist detailing.”

Mixed-Up Utility Pants, $128 at Free People

Pair these pants with a cute floral top or bodysuit to give your outfit a contrasting look.

Dickies Cotton Tie-Belt Utility Skirt, $37.50 at Macys

This is the type of skirt you could wear in myriad ways. Just play around with tops you already own!

Surplus Jacket, $118 at Madewell

Utility clothes typically come with big pockets to store everything you need, and this jacket is no exception.

2. Tie-Dye

Tie-dye was a big spring 2019 trend, and it’s sticking around for summer. According to fashion expert Sarah Baum at Macy’s, tie-dye is going to get even bigger this summer—which I didn’t think was possible. Break out your old DIY tie-dye tees from years ago (unless I’m the only one who did that) or try a chic black and white tie-dye. You can also wear the trend over your swimwear with a tie-dye kimono or dress. The possibilities are endless, and you’re sure to find a tie-dye version of every article of clothing this summer.

Tie-Dye Shirt, $19.90 at Zara

If you want to try the tie-dye trend, but shy away from bold colors, this is the top for you.

Urban Renewal Recycled Tie-Dye Sweatshirt, $59 at Urban Outfitters

The perfect way to stay cozy as well as on-trend.

Spellbound Tie-Dye Kimono, $68 at Free People

These kimonos are such a fun way to rock the tie-dye trend all summer long.

3. Sheer & Gauzy Fabrics

Sheer and gauzy pieces are perfect for layering in the summer heat, as recommended by a Free People Representative. Whether you go super-sheer or stick with just a little bit of see-through is up to you, but you can’t go wrong with this warm-weather trend. Try it out at the beach over your swimsuit or over a cute bralette while shopping. You’ll stay both cool and on-trend.

Sheer Midi Slip, $58 at Free People

This slip is the perfect excuse to show off that cute bralette you just bought.

Pensee Pastel Blouse, $178 at Anthropologie

A sheer, sparkly blouse with statement sleeves? What more could you want?

Bare It All Maxi Dress, $118 at Free People

This dress is an example of a gauzy fabric that isn’t super see-through, but still very much trendy.

4. Neon

Neon is another trend that was big in spring 2019, and it’s here to stay—both Lisa Lam from Zara and Sarah Baum from Macy’s agree. Outshine everyone with all the different ways to rock this trend in the coming months. Try the trend with top or dress—completely neon or with neon accents. Or, if you’re not super committal to the full neon look, you can don some cute neon accessories and stay right on trend.

Fluorescent Dress, $39.90 at Zara

If you want to commit to a full-neon ensemble, this dress is the way to do it.

Skinny Neon Sunglasses, $19 at ASOS

Add just a touch of neon with some cute sunnies, like these.

4505 Neon Pink Legging, $35 at ASOS

Even your workout game can be on-trend with neon activewear.

5. Animal Print—especially snake print

Take a walk on the wild side this summer with weather-appropriate animal print looks. Animal print has been in style for a while now, and this summer it’s going to get even bigger. If you’re a fan of snake print, though, this is your season. Snake print is slated to be huge this summer, according to Macy’s Sarah Baum, so prepare to see it everywhere. There are so many fun ways to shop animal print, so there’s definitely a way for every style to rock it this summer.

Motel Maxine Midi Slip Dress, $74 at Urban Outfitters

Keep cool while wearing the animal print trend this summer with a slip dress.

Cropped Snake Print Shirt, $40 at ASOS

Like I said, snake print is going to be huge, so get to it.

Skinny Jeans in Fade-Out Snake Print, $49.90 at Zara

You’re going to see animal print on everything—including denim.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.