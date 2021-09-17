All The 2022 Fashion Trends I’m Copying Straight From The Runway

Scroll To See More Images

With Spring/Summer 2022 Fashion Month in full swing, I’m officially using a combination of runway snapshots and aggressive pinning to plan out my next-year’s wardrobe. The fashion trends hot off the the 2022 runway are too good to wait around for, y’all!

If you aren’t one to stream the shows and scroll through hundreds of runway photos, allow me to fill you in in a much more low-effort way. I’ve zoned in on about five trends that popped up at multiple shows, so it’s safe to say these looks will be everywhere next year.

In terms of sexy, head-to-toe cutouts by Christian Cowan and Christian Siriano have our hearts, as does a healthy dose of sheer mesh from Theophilio and Kim Shui designed to show some skin. If those trends feel too risqué for your next party, keep it glam with some sequins a la Rodarte and Michael Kors.

For colors and prints, two undeniable standouts steal the show. Staud, Moschino and pretty much every other big designer had pops of yellow stealing the show, while Brandon Maxwell and Christian Cowan both went psychedelic with trippy stripes.

Below, check out each of the above trends in more detail to get a feel for what to expect. If you ask me, 2022 and the chance to rock these looks can’t come soon enough!

Cut-Out LBDs

Super-short, micro-mini LBDs with cutouts were all the rage for summer 2021, but by 2022, we’ll be all about a different kind of LBD wherein the “L” stands for “Long.” Body-skipping maxis with bow-shaped cutouts from top to bottom will be all the rage, as evidenced by fashion’s favorite Christians, Siriano and Cowan.

Trippy Stripes

Retro prints and ’70s swirls were in for 2021, but 2022 leans even heavier into psychedelic stripes. They don’t have to be colorful, though! I’m a fan of this pink-and-red mix by Brandon Maxwell, but Christian Cowan’s black-and-white sheer mini proves saturation isn’t everything.

Glam Sequins

For any and all going-out looks, sequins will be a must in 2022. Just ask the designers at Rodarte, Michael Kors and so many more major labels! In particular, all-over sequins will be big, so don’t be surprised if your 9th grade dance dress is suddenly chic again.

Sunny Yellow

There were a few trending hues on the Spring/Summer 2022 runways, but none triumphed more than yellow. Staud, Moschino and a dozen or so other brands implemented the sunny hue for a cheerful burst of color. Whether you opt for a feathered mini or something a bit more ladylike, this shade guarantees a bit of whimsy.

Sheer Mesh

Last but not least, anyone looking to show some skin will adore the sheer mesh trend in 2022. Whether you go for the thinner, almost see-through version shown by Kim Shui or a more fishnet-style mesh like the one preferred at Theophilio, this trend will undeniably be the hottest look of the season. Prepare to turn heads!